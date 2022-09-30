LEESBURG — The Lee County High School 2022 Class of distinguished alumni were honored and recognized during the LCHS 2022 homecoming festivities in Leesburg last week. The purpose of the program is to recognize outstanding alumni who have maintained a high standard of excellence and distinguished themselves through their work, personal accomplishments or in the lives of others. These individuals exemplify the ideals of the Lee County School System and the community it serves and serve as role models for current and future Lee County High School students.

LEESBURG, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO