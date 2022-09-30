Read full article on original website
Prep Athlete of the Week: Ben Malone, Laramie
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Laramie Plainsmen won their first game of the season over the Kelly Walsh Trojans on Friday. Ben Malone was instrumental in carrying his team to a win, with two long touchdown passes to secure the victory, and for the second week in a row a school is getting their first Athlete of the Week nod this season.
Wyoming Trigger Bill Update= SotVoSot- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
Wyoming Disability Symposium starts Oct. 5th-vosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. When employers want to expand their ability to hire larger amounts of staff, the Wyoming Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities suggests they look at hiring someone with dedication and a disability. The Wyoming Disabilities Symposium will be on Oct. 5th at the University of Wyoming’s Conference Center. The tickets cost $50 for this day-long event, and scholarships are available.
Wyoming Disability Symposium starts Oct. 5th-vosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
Wyoming Trigger Bill Update= SotVoSot- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. A new party is throwing its hat into the Wyoming Trigger Bill ring. A motion was recently put forth for review by the Alliance for Defending Freedom to add themselves to the defense of the Trigger Bill.
Cheyenne Civic Center announces 22-23 lineup
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - Cheyenne Civic Center is proud to announce the return of Broadway in Cheyenne, which consists of FOUR topflight, live stage entertainment based at the Cheyenne Civic Center. Broadway in Cheyenne will bring the Best of Touring Broadway direct from New York, the Tony Award Winning musical spectacular Cats and everyone’s favorite holiday show Cirque Dreams Holidaze.
Land Banks could be headed towards Legislature
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - According to advocates, Wyoming has an affordable housing issue. They tell us Cheyenne Housing Authority alone has a waiting list of nearly 2,000 applicants. Now a new idea called land banking seems to be the newest step in tackling the housing supply issue. “We...
Mayor Collins celebrates one year anniversary of Capitol Avenue Bronze Commission
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - One year ago, Tuesday... Mayor Patrick Collins began a project he envisioned would take three years to complete. That project was to secure enough donors to place 20 bronze statues on Capitol Avenue in downtown Cheyenne. He appointed five people to help him do...
Two people dead after crash in Converse County
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The Converse County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Wyoming Highway Patrol Crash Investigation Team, is investigating a one vehicle roll over that resulted in two Fatalities. At about 11:50 AM on October 1, 2022, Converse County Deputies, Ambulance, and Fire responded to a one vehicle rollover near mile marker 26 on Cold Springs Road. While they were still enroute, Life Flight was requested.
FBI issues charity fraud warning
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - Charity fraud schemes can happen any time, but they are especially prevalent after disasters. Criminals use tragedies like Hurricane Ian to exploit those who want to help. Scammers will leverage a natural disaster to steal your money, your personal information, or both. Disaster and charity fraud...
