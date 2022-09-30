CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Laramie Plainsmen won their first game of the season over the Kelly Walsh Trojans on Friday. Ben Malone was instrumental in carrying his team to a win, with two long touchdown passes to secure the victory, and for the second week in a row a school is getting their first Athlete of the Week nod this season.

