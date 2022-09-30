Read full article on original website
Do you know a person who doesn’t like her body? Someone who catches a glimpse of herself in a store window and turns away? Who always thinks her thighs are fat? Her chest too flat? Her stomach bloated? The condition is called “body dysmorphia,” and mostly affects women, but can affect young men as well.
Again The Blade bares its core in the disturbing editorial on President Biden. It seems the word salad of this particular editorial is slamming President Biden regarding loan forgiveness for college students. Let’s face it. The root of that whole issue is greed and the rise in tuition rates to the point that payment for the majority of students is impossible. Rather, you should be concerned with the threat to our democracy and the political divide in this country, for which former President Donald Trump is personally responsible. Never has there been a president who has repeatedly broken his oath of office to defend the Constitution.
Arther Cyr: Iran presents an opportunity as well as a challenge
The enormous mass public demonstrations in Iran could bring a change in regime. The fundamentalist Islamic rulers of the nation must be worried. A large number of cities across the country are experiencing the ongoing protests, though estimates of just how many vary. The immediate spark for this important development is the troubling death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman of 22, while in police custody. Authorities allegedly arrested her for improper wearing of the headscarf required...
Lessenberry: U.S. political ecosystem is divisive to our detriment
DETROIT — Three days after President George W. Bush was narrowly re-elected over John Kerry, I was at a party filled mainly with affluent white liberals who were stunned by the result. “How could this have happened? I’ve never even met anyone who voted for Bush,” one older woman literally wailed. Yes, you have, I told her, lots of them. You just didn’t realize it. She refused to believe me. I found that both funny and an unsettling hint that we were evolving from a country with two major political parties to a country divided into two hostile factions who essentially didn’t talk to each other. What I didn’t know was that it was going to get much worse.
Myanmar court hands Japanese journalist 10-year prison term
BANGKOK — (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has handed a 10-year prison sentence to a Japanese journalist who was arrested after filming an anti-government protest in July, a Japanese diplomat said Thursday. Tetsuo Kitada, deputy chief of mission of the Japanese Embassy, said Toru Kubota was...
Froma Harrop: Stop saying there's a polio emergency
No, polio is not a threat to the vast majority of Americans. That’s because the vast majority has received a very effective polio vaccine. And that’s also why public officials should stop turning a concern centered on a few under-vaxxed communities into everyone’s problem. But Gov. Kathy Hochul did just that when she declared a “polio state of emergency” in the state of New York. The announcement made the national and international news, portraying New York as the center of a new disease outbreak, just...
Exclusive: Former trooper being investigated over response to Uvalde school massacre was hired to protect city's children
Parents were uneasy when they recognized the new school cop as one who had stood outside during the Uvalde massacre. But they didn't know she's under investigation for what she did that day at Robb Elementary.
