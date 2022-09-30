Police said that Sital Singh Dosanjh was arrested in Fresno a day after allegedly killing a woman in San Jose. Dosanjh, 74, is the "primary suspect" in the fatal shooting of an unidentified woman who was found in a car on the Almaden Expressway on September 30, according to San Jose police. He was arrested on October 1 at his Fresno home, police said.

