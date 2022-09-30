Read full article on original website
New state law named after South Bay attorney who battled Leukemia
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A Santa Clara County attorney now has a new state law named after him. He helped craft the law that will allow Californians to register for the National Marrow Donor Program through the DMV. Governor Newsom signed Charlie’s Law or Assembly Bill 1800 on Friday. Charles...
Oakland's Department of Violence Prevention plans to hire more staff
Oakland's Department of Violence Prevention has been working overtime trying to respond to the recent homicides. We spoke with the understaffed department's chief about strategy and plans going forward.
New safety protocols in place after Oakland school shooting
One of the schools involved in last week's Oakland school shooting on the King Estates campus reopened on Wednesday. Administrators have promised security changes and transparency.
Oakland's violence prevention chief discusses plan to cope with shootings
OAKLAND - Weeks of violence in Oakland are taking a toll on residents, on police, and on the Department of Violence Prevention, a department tackling a big issue with a small staff. The department's chief Guillermo Cespedes says the number of homicides has spiked. "This is different from anything I've...
Suspect arrested on suspicion of killing woman in San Jose
Police said that Sital Singh Dosanjh was arrested in Fresno a day after allegedly killing a woman in San Jose. Dosanjh, 74, is the "primary suspect" in the fatal shooting of an unidentified woman who was found in a car on the Almaden Expressway on September 30, according to San Jose police. He was arrested on October 1 at his Fresno home, police said.
South Bay family mourns hit-and-run death of beloved matriarch
A South Bay family is grieving the loss of a beloved wife and mother who was struck and killed as she crossed a street in Walnut Creek on Saturday. The driver fled and has not been found, according to police.
Bay Area link to possible serial killer
The search for a serial killer in the Central Valley has now come to the Bay Area. Investigators say they believe a person behind a series of deadly shootings in Stockton targeted a man in Oakland.
Volunteers find remains while searching for Alexis Gabe
The family of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe has been searching for her for months. Now, the family tells KTVU volunteer searchers found remains. Elissa Harrington reports.
Hundreds of campaign signs stolen from mayoral candidates in San Jose
With the November election just weeks away, thieves have recently been caught on camera stealing campaign signs belonging to a candidate for Mayor in San Jose. Now both candidates are reporting hundreds of campaign signs stolen just in the last few weeks. LaMonica Peters reports.
State building evacuated in Oakland after 'suspicious package' found
OAKLAND, Calif. - A state building in Oakland was evacuated on Tuesday after a suspicious package was found, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol said there was a danger to people outside the building, located in downtown Oakland. Just before noon, a swarm of law enforcement officers descended upon the...
Oakland man who is city's 100th homicide victim of 2022 is remembered a father, grandfather, generous neighbor
Family members say Oakland's 100th homicide victim is Louis Truehill, who was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Oakland, just one block from his home in West Oakland. Relatives said he had been struggling to overcome a cancer diagnosis and had just celebrated his 60th birthday last month.
Police respond to Sunvalley Shopping Center
CONCORD, Calif. - Concord police said Wednesday afternoon that officers are responding to the Sunvalley Shopping Center and they are asking people to avoid the area. Police wrote on social media shortly after 3 p.m. about their response to an "incident" at the mall, but did not elaborate. More information...
Police locate missing 11-year-old girl out of Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. - Union City police alerted the public Wednesday that a missing 11-year-old girl was located. Authorities did not provide information on where Aleena Thind was found. Aleen was reported missing on Wednesday after she was last seen in the area of Pioneer Elementary School.
Owner of Oakland daycare says business vandalized 4 times and city adding to problems
OAKLAND, Calif. - The owner of Starlite Child Development Center in Oakland said his daycare business has been vandalized several times so far this year. John Wong said he's cleaned up each time. But in a matter of days, someone will vandalize the building again. He said the city of...
Alexis Gabe search: family hopeful that remains found are missing woman
The father of Alexis Gabe told KTVU he's hopeful that skeletal remains found in the Sierra Nevada foothills town of Pioneer belong to his daughter. The woman from Oakley is presumed to have been murdered by her ex-boyfriend, a man who was killed by police when they tried to arrest him.
Berkeley brothers killed at birthday party were targeted
Oakland - The party where two teenage brothers were shot and killed was hosted at an Airbnb rental, according to police. Officials believe two shooters targeted the brothers when they invaded the house party in West Oakland. The shooting is not believed to be group- or gang-related. "We believe this...
Deadly accident in Pacifica closes SR 35
PACIFICA, Calif. - A deadly accident in Pacifica Tuesday morning shut down a portion of State Route 35, also known as Skyline Boulevard. The accident was reported about 4:30 a.m. between Hickey Boulevard and King Drive.
Homeless residents along Wood Street may get access to other land
OAKLAND, Calif. - Caltrans on Wednesday began the third and final phase of clearing people and their belongings from the agency's property along Wood Street in Oakland, an agency spokesperson said. Hundreds of people have been living on the property and many may have nowhere to go when the clearing...
Police seek help in unsolved homicide of Lucky Three Seven co-owner
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department is asking the public for their help in advancing a May unsolved homicide case, announced Saturday. On May 18, Artgel "Jun" Anabo Jr. was shot in the 2800 block of Brookdale Avenue shortly before 9:45 p.m. Anabo was transported to a local hospital,...
Tracing the delicious history of San Francisco's Mission-style burrito
The Mission-style burrito is ubiquitous and delicious, but who invented the delectable meal? KTVU's Sal Castaneda checks out two taquerias that claim they were the first to serve rice, beans, meat and toppings stuffed in a flour tortilla and wrapped up with foil.
