Santa Clara County, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Oakland's violence prevention chief discusses plan to cope with shootings

OAKLAND - Weeks of violence in Oakland are taking a toll on residents, on police, and on the Department of Violence Prevention, a department tackling a big issue with a small staff. The department's chief Guillermo Cespedes says the number of homicides has spiked. "This is different from anything I've...
OAKLAND, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Santa Clara, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect arrested on suspicion of killing woman in San Jose

Police said that Sital Singh Dosanjh was arrested in Fresno a day after allegedly killing a woman in San Jose. Dosanjh, 74, is the "primary suspect" in the fatal shooting of an unidentified woman who was found in a car on the Almaden Expressway on September 30, according to San Jose police. He was arrested on October 1 at his Fresno home, police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area link to possible serial killer

The search for a serial killer in the Central Valley has now come to the Bay Area. Investigators say they believe a person behind a series of deadly shootings in Stockton targeted a man in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

State building evacuated in Oakland after 'suspicious package' found

OAKLAND, Calif. - A state building in Oakland was evacuated on Tuesday after a suspicious package was found, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol said there was a danger to people outside the building, located in downtown Oakland. Just before noon, a swarm of law enforcement officers descended upon the...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police respond to Sunvalley Shopping Center

CONCORD, Calif. - Concord police said Wednesday afternoon that officers are responding to the Sunvalley Shopping Center and they are asking people to avoid the area. Police wrote on social media shortly after 3 p.m. about their response to an "incident" at the mall, but did not elaborate. More information...
KTVU FOX 2

Police locate missing 11-year-old girl out of Union City

UNION CITY, Calif. - Union City police alerted the public Wednesday that a missing 11-year-old girl was located. Authorities did not provide information on where Aleena Thind was found. Aleen was reported missing on Wednesday after she was last seen in the area of Pioneer Elementary School.
UNION CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Berkeley brothers killed at birthday party were targeted

Oakland - The party where two teenage brothers were shot and killed was hosted at an Airbnb rental, according to police. Officials believe two shooters targeted the brothers when they invaded the house party in West Oakland. The shooting is not believed to be group- or gang-related. "We believe this...
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly accident in Pacifica closes SR 35

PACIFICA, Calif. - A deadly accident in Pacifica Tuesday morning shut down a portion of State Route 35, also known as Skyline Boulevard. The accident was reported about 4:30 a.m. between Hickey Boulevard and King Drive.
PACIFICA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Homeless residents along Wood Street may get access to other land

OAKLAND, Calif. - Caltrans on Wednesday began the third and final phase of clearing people and their belongings from the agency's property along Wood Street in Oakland, an agency spokesperson said. Hundreds of people have been living on the property and many may have nowhere to go when the clearing...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police seek help in unsolved homicide of Lucky Three Seven co-owner

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department is asking the public for their help in advancing a May unsolved homicide case, announced Saturday. On May 18, Artgel "Jun" Anabo Jr. was shot in the 2800 block of Brookdale Avenue shortly before 9:45 p.m. Anabo was transported to a local hospital,...
OAKLAND, CA

