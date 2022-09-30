ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Attorney says LAPD captain should get $8M for stress over photo

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MIIiH_0iGE29Be00

A Los Angeles Police Department captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow- up action by the department, her attorney told a jury Thursday.

Gregory W. Smith addressed a Los Angeles Superior Court panel hearing final arguments in LAPD Capt. Lillian Carranza’s harassment case, in which she alleges that her emotional fallout from the photo caused her cardiologist to double her blood pressure medication to ease her anxiety.

Carranza, a 33-year LAPD veteran, alleges in her suit filed in January 2019 that the department did not do enough to prevent the emotional distress she said she continues to suffer since being told about the photo in late 2018, including the LAPD’s denial of her request that a department-wide statement be put out confirming that she was not the person in the photo.

Smith said Chief Michel Moore acknowledged in his own trial testimony that the intent of the photo’s distribution was to cause her injury.

“But he does nothing,” Smith said.

Moore said he refrained from putting out a notice to everyone in the LAPD that the photo was not Carranza because it would have increased her embarrassment by making the existence of the image even more widely known. But Smith argued it is unlikely Carranza would be injured by a statement clearing her name and telling officers that such conduct was inappropriate.

Smith said that while an Internal Affairs probe was conducted, the detective assigned, Stacey Gray, focused only on who was the source of the photo. He said Carranza was not kept up to date on what might be being done about her concerns and that she didn’t even get a call from anyone when she was hospitalized on Christmas Eve 2018 because of her stress.

“Nobody checked in to see how she was doing and this caused tremendous stress,” Smith said.

While Carranza had some stress in her life before the photo surfaced, her psychiatrist, Dr. Brian Jacks, determined that her current condition, which includes thinking about suicide without being close to taking her own life, is 100% attributable to the circulated image, Smith said.

“This will never end for her,” said Smith, who said Carranza deserves $5 million for her past emotional distress treatment and another $3 million for the future.

In his closing argument, defense attorney Mark Waterman told jurors that no one in Carranza’s LAPD workplace expressed any sexual hostility to her about the photo and that the only person who showed it to her was Smith, who Waterman said sent the image to the captain when she was vacationing in Puerto Vallarta in November 2018.

“It is undisputed that (Carranza) did not see or have knowledge that the subject photo was in her immediate workplace, that no one shared the subject photo with her in her immediate workplace and that she was not directly subjected to any harassing conduct — not even gawking — in her workplace,” Waterman wrote in his pretrial court papers.

“She has presented no evidence that her direct work environment was permeated by abusive sexual harassment.”

The jury deliberated for about 45 minutes Thursday and will resume pondering the case on Friday.

Comments / 232

Steak, The New 30....!!!!!
5d ago

DAMN she Fiiiiinnneee 😜🥰…but getting back to the story....Maaaaan she’s a Hot Mama…oh, I’m sorry getting back to my comment…whoa, she can cuff me ANYTIME 😘🥰😜😛😉….what was I so mad about …??? 🧐…oh yeah, did I say she’s FIIIIIIIINNNNEEE…??!!!!

Reply(14)
68
Otis Bynum
5d ago

LMAO!!! SO FIGHTING CRIME AN RISKING YOUR LIFE IS WORTH... mehh... 100×k A YEAR ... BUT OH NO THE REAL DANGER IN A TOPLESS PHOTO THAT AINT HER... HURTS HER SO MUCH THAT SHE WANTS MILLIONS??? LMAOO... hold up let me go scan the net...

Reply(2)
20
Jesse Castro
5d ago

So thus is why so many folks are calling for Defunding To Police. Tax payers are suck and tired of splitting the bill for one's ignorance.

Reply(1)
24
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

2 teenagers charged in DTLA stabbing death of vendor

Two 17-year-olds have been charged with murder and robbery in the stabbing death of a vendor in downtown Los Angeles, the District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. The teens are accused in the slaying of Du Young Lee, 56, who was robbed and killed Saturday afternoon near the corner of Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Homeless parolee in custody after allegedly assaulting homeowner

A homeless parolee with multiple felony convictions suspected of assaulting a homeowner in Studio City was arrested Tuesday. Police took Joshua Anthony Torres, 37, into custody around 2:30 p.m. while he was camping along the Los Angeles River, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Torres is accused of assaulting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Burbank, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Burbank, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Inmate walks out of reentry program facility in Los Angeles

A burglar serving an eight-year sentence walked away from a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reentry program facility Tuesday in Los Angeles. Corrections officials determined at approximately 2 p.m. that 26-year-old Jawan Richard Harris had walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility without authorization and an emergency search for him began immediately, authorities said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Moore
Person
Brian Jacks
HeySoCal

Altadena man charged with manslaughter, DUI for wrong-way crash

A 21-year-old man was charged Tuesday with manslaughter and drunken driving in a wrong-way crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin. The California Highway Patrol received calls that Dylan Erric Robinson was driving a 2015 Toyota Prius northbound in the southbound diamond lane on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at the San Diego (405) Freeway early Sunday morning.
TUSTIN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Stress#Defense Attorney#Capt
KGET

Motions hearing scheduled Tuesday for accused killer of Patricia Alatorre

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Inglewood man accused of raping and killing 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre is due in court Tuesday morning for a motions hearing. It’s unclear what will be discussed. At least one motion was filed last week but remains sealed. A gag order issued in the case bars attorneys and investigators, among others, […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
HeySoCal

Amid data dump, LAUSD Superintendent again vows not to pay ransom to hackers

Hackers have released some data stolen in a cyberattack against the Los Angeles Unified School District, according to a newspaper report Sunday. The data were released Saturday — two days before a deadline previously given by the hackers — in an apparent response to LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s stated refusal to pay ransom to an international hacking syndicate, the Los Angeles Times reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Man killed, woman wounded in La Puente shooting

A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in La Puente Saturday night. The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies form the Industry Sheriff’s Station responded to the area for a report of […]
LA PUENTE, CA
HeySoCal

Man, 58, reported missing In Mid-Wilshire area

Police Monday sought the public’s help to locate a 58-year-old man suffering from an unspecified mental condition who was last seen in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles. Norman Carroll was last seen about 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, near La Cienega Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Orange County supervisors hire new law enforcement watchdog

A contract for the new executive director of the Office of Independent Review, which oversees law enforcement entities, was unanimously approved Tuesday by the Orange County Board of Supervisors. Robert Faigin will succeed Sergio Perez as head of the watchdog agency. Perez resigned to take a job closer to home...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy