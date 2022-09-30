Read full article on original website
Eight North Minneapolis residents agree to end police staffing lawsuit against the city
Sondra Samuels is one of eight residents that has been engaged in a legal battle to push Minneapolis to staff more officers. She tells WCCO that the mayor’s proposed budget ends the reason for the suit but they’ll watch the city council’s actions.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Tensions flare at school board meeting: Police called, board candidate escorted out
Tensions flared during last week’s Cannon Falls School Board meeting, resulting in a call to the Cannon Falls Police Department and the removal of board candidate Mark Lund from the meeting. At the center of the events were Lund and School Board Chair Bob Brintnall. The tensions started as...
ACLU lawsuit leads to changes in how a Minnesota police department handles citizens filming officers
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. – A church secretary was cited for filming officers, but now it's that police department that's paying up. Amy Koopman started livestreaming on Facebook when she saw Robbinsdale officers pointing guns at two Black men in August of 2018. That stream landed her in legal trouble, but the story doesn't end there. "Three squad cars with three officers out of their cars, guns drawn on what I could see at the time was one Black man," Koopman said.The seminary graduate says she recorded the activity, fearful of the potential outcome."Because what was in my mind [was] Philando Castile," Koopman said.In...
Minn. Supreme Court orders Ramsey County to send corrected ballots after listing dead GOP candidate
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- After Ramsey County printed ballots listing the wrong Republican candidate for a state representative position, Minnesota's highest court has ordered new ballots be printed. The ballot listed Beverly Peterson instead of Scott Hesselgrave as the Republican Party candidate for state representative in District 67A, which is in the northeastern portion of St. Paul. Peterson died in August, and the Republican Party says it submitted a certificate of nomination and affidavit confirming Hesselgrave as the replacement candidate late that month. The error impacts all ballots for the 11 precincts in Ramsey County. The issue was...
Dave Hutchinson has license suspended for 30 days by Minnesota POST board
Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson will have his police officer license suspended for 30 days beginning next month. The Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board made the decision in a meeting held on Sept. 22. His suspension will begin on Nov. 22, almost a year after he was arrested for drunkenly crashing his squad car on I-94 near Alexandria.
Suit filed by north Mpls. residents over lack of police staffing dismissed
MINNEAPOLIS -- A lawsuit filed by a number of north Minneapolis residents over the lack of Minneapolis police officers has been dismissed.In August, an attorney for the eight residents who sued the city said the group is encouraged by efforts put forward in Mayor Jacob Frey's budget proposal to meet the court's order to hire more officers.The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in June that Minneapolis must hire a minimum of 731 police officers or explain in court why it can't.There was supposed to be a hearing with the city for them to prove why they hadn't met the court-ordered minimum. But the attorney said that the group is "evaluating all options, including whether the hearing is necessary," citing efforts from the city to comply with meeting staffing minimums.Court documents show that both parties in the suit -- the residents on one side and the Minneapolis City Council and Frey on the other -- agreed to dismiss the suit "without prejudice."
Minnesota POST Board issues statement on Hutchinson suspension
The Minnesota Board of Peace Officers Standards and Training issued a statement on Tuesday after it announced the suspension of Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson.
Minnesota lawsuit alleges Fleet Farm negligently sold guns traced to several crimes
Minnesota AG Keith Ellison on Wednesday announced a lawsuit against Fleet Farm regarding negligently sold firearms to straw purchasers. In many cases, those guns were traced to crimes committed in the Twin Cities.
redlakenationnews.com
After DWI crash, Hennepin County Sheriff Hutchinson's peace officer license to be suspended for a month
Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson, who has been out on medical leave since May, will lose his peace officer license for 30 days because of his drunken-driving crash last December. Hutchinson signed an agreement with the Minnesota Board of Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) on Sept. 6. It's rare...
redlakenationnews.com
Two Twin Cities men convicted of embezzling $505K from employer, Park Nicollet clinic
Federal jurors have convicted two Twin Cities men of embezzling more than $500,000 from a Park Nicollet clinic where they worked. Gregory C. Koch, 59, of Minneapolis, and Jerome D. Kangas, 58, of Blaine, were convicted in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis last week of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud in a scheme that spanned several years while they worked for the Park Nicollet CPAP clinic in St. Louis Park. Kangas also was convicted of currency transaction fraud.
redlakenationnews.com
Campaign check: Scott Jensen repeats false rumor that schools have litter boxes for 'furry' students
At a campaign stop captured on video and distributed on social media, GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen claimed that schools are allowing children to use litter boxes to urinate. "What are we doing to our kids? Why are we telling elementary kids that they get to choose their gender this...
redlakenationnews.com
Shooter killed man in Minneapolis parking lot as bars emptied, photographed dying victim, charges say
A gunman unleashed "a barrage of rounds" into the back of his intended target in a crowded downtown Minneapolis parking lot as bars were emptying, then took a cellphone photo of the man's lifeless body before fleeing, according to charges filed against an accomplice. Cleveland C. Longmire, 28, of Brooklyn...
daystech.org
Man charged in Minneapolis cell phone theft ring skips court
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – One of the suspects in a Minneapolis cell phone theft ring, who’s now dealing with racketeering costs, missed his court docket date on Monday. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has charged a dozen suspects with racketeering within the case. Prosecutors are going after...
2 Park Nicollet employees convicted of embezzling $500,000
Two employees of a Park Nicollet Health Services CPAP clinic have been convicted of embezzling more than $500,000 from their employer. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger announced Monday that Gregory Koch, 59, of Minneapolis, and Jerome Kangas, 58, of Blaine, were found last week of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
Minnesota AG sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Attorney General Keith Ellison sued Fleet Farm on Wednesday, alleging the retailer negligently sold firearms to two straw buyers, including one gun that was used in a shootout in a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 bystanders injured. The lawsuit, filed in Hennepin County District Court, alleges that Fleet Farm ignored multiple red flags that should have tipped off chain officials, including sales of multiple guns in single purchases. It alleges that Fleet Farm stores sold the two at least 37 firearms over a 16-month period. Most of the guns have not been recovered, Ellison said. Ellison, a Democrat, is facing a stiff re-election challenge from Republican candidate Jim Schultz, who has made violent crime his top issue. “We comply with all applicable gun laws and devote substantial resources to training and compliance,” countered Fleet Farm spokesman Jon Austin. He added that after the St. Paul shooting Ellison highlighted, “we were told by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms that our team members had ‘done nothing wrong’ and had complied with all applicable gun laws.”
Police, FBI searching for 3 of 4 suspects in Edina bank robbery
EDINA, Minn. -- Authorities say two people have been charged with robbing an ATM technician last week.The robbery happened at approximately 2:32 p.m. Sept. 30 at U.S. Bank on 4100 West 50th Street in Edina.Police say the suspects stole about $113,000 in cash and fled the scene in two different vehicles -- a blue SUV and a silver SUV.Officers arrested the driver of the blue SUV shortly after the robbery. Charges indicate he is 30-year-old Christopher Jerel Harris, of Houston, Texas.The silver SUV left the area northbound on Highway 100. Eventually they were able to track the location of the vehicle as it was a rental car. The driver of that vehicle, 29-year-old Rajoun Dornelle Johnson, also of Houston, was taken into custody.Police believe two other people were involved in the case.The Edina Police Department and the FBI are investigating the incident.
fox9.com
Fire at Stevens House in September was intentionally set, investigators say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As suspected, in a report released on Tuesday fire investigators ruled a fire at the historic John H Stevens House in September was intentionally set. That fire on September 20 was the second fire at the 173-year-old house that stands at Minnehaha Park in two months. The cause of the first fire on August 30 remains undetermined.
11 charged in string of incidents at Menard's after employee's forklift death
MINNEAPOLIS -- At least 11 people have been charged with misdemeanors after a series of protests at a metro area Menards store, one of which allegedly resulted in an assault. The protests came in the wake of the death of 19-year-old James Stanback in a forklift accident.The charges state that Golden Valley officers were dispatched to the store on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard on July 22.Earlier that morning, Stanback had been killed when a pallet of lumber fell on the forklift he was operating. A representative for Menards told WCCO in July that Stanback was certified to operate...
Man with sword, officers who shot him in North Branch identified
The Minnesota BCA has identified the man who was allegedly armed with a sword when he was shot by police in North Branch on Friday, along with the three officers who shot him. The BCA says Erik Hammer, 31, was suicidal and in possession of a sword when officers opened fire in the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court.
Five youths are 'persons of interest' in Maple Grove garden center fire
A fire that devastated a Maple Grove garden center is being investigated as a possible arson, with police identifying five youths as "persons of interest" in the case. Maple Grove Police Department provided an update Tuesday following the fire at Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery in the early hours of Sunday morning, which destroyed the business's warehouse, loading dock, storage area, production offices, break area, and plant production line.
