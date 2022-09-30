Read full article on original website
April D. Tollefson
April "Maple Dawn" Tollefson, "Adimani" (Steps On and Keeps On Walking) 27 of Devils Lake and St. Michael ND passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at CHI, St. Alexius Health, Devils Lake Hospital. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the St. Michael's Recreation Center beginning at...
The Ordway launches free new series with a dialogue about homelessness in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Oct. 3, 2022) — The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts today launched At the Intersection, a free series of conversations and events exploring the intersection of performing arts with cultures, communities, professions and organizations in Minnesota and around the world. The new series will kick off on Thursday, Oct. 20, with a housing justice-focused event featuring the zAmya Theater Project.
Bernie Sanders rallying for Keith Ellison this week in Duluth, Rochester
DULUTH - Bernie Sanders will again join Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in Minnesota this week as Ellison vies for reelection. A rally in Duluth will be Thursday evening at Clyde Iron Works. According to Sanders' website, those who wish to attend can RSVP at act.berniesanders.com/signup/rsvp-bernie-duluth-oct-rally/ . Ellison and Sanders...
The Front Line Foundation Pledges Increased Funding to Support Minnesota's 60,000 First Responders
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (October 3, 2022) – The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) announced today it will give proceeds from its annual golf tournament to fund the growing requests of Minnesota law enforcement and fire departments. With widespread decreases in police and fire department funding, TFLF has determined that they need to further their philanthropy to provide resources that protect those who protect our communities. At its annual golf tournament on September 12, TFLF raised $210,000 which will immediately be used to support first responders across the state.
Nov. 5 event to celebrate adoption and kinship care
Adoptive and foster families – and anyone interested in adopting – are invited to celebrate adoption and learn more at an upcoming event for Adoption Awareness Month. The 25th annual Circus of the Heart event honors families who have grown through adoption and kinship care, and provides information about adopting children and youth under state guardianship.
Build What Matters Tour Kicks-Off at the Capitol, Commissioners Tour Northeastern Minnesota
The Build What Matters tour kicked-off at the State Capitol this morning, where Minnesota Commissioners started their journey north to Cloquet. The commissioners will spend time in eight communities in northeastern Minnesota, visiting companies, schools and public works projects to learn about success stories and gain insight from across the region.
Minnesota Employers Contribute to Community Safety by Hiring Formerly Incarcerated Individuals
Lino Lakes, Minn. – Minnesota companies seeking to fill open positions should look to the highly-qualified individuals being released from Minnesota state prisons, according to participants at a panel discussion that took place Friday, September 30 at Minnesota Correctional Facility – Lino Lakes. Data and research over several decades confirm that when people find stable, meaningful employment upon release from prison they are less likely to reoffend and return to prison. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and Department of Corrections (DOC) also announced Friday a new DEED grant program to help reintegrate justice-involved Minnesotans into the workforce.
Cody Jorrell Loud Sr.
January 28, 1979 ~ September 28, 2022 (age 43) Cody Jorrell Loud, Sr., Niibaawised "He Who Flies at Night", of the Bear Clan, age 43, of Red Lake, MN, travelled to the spirit world on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Red Lake. Cody was born on January 28, 1979, in...
Campaign check: Scott Jensen repeats false rumor that schools have litter boxes for 'furry' students
At a campaign stop captured on video and distributed on social media, GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen claimed that schools are allowing children to use litter boxes to urinate. "What are we doing to our kids? Why are we telling elementary kids that they get to choose their gender this...
Attorney General Ellison sues Fleet Farm for negligently selling firearms to straw purchasers
Gun Fleet Farm sold to straw purchaser traced to October 2021 Truck Park shooting in Saint Paul where Marquisha Wiley was killed, 14 bystanders injured. October 5, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison today filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm for negligently selling firearms to straw purchasers, aiding and abetting these criminals, and contributing to gun trafficking in Minnesota by allowing guns to get into the wrong hands.
Minnesota nursing schools team up to confront severe shortage
Minnesota nursing schools are banding together to recruit more students and address a shortage that is poised to leave hospitals and clinics severely understaffed in the next few years. The University of Minnesota and Minnesota State on Tuesday announced the debut of the Coalition for Nursing Excellence and Equity and...
Fleet Farm accused of negligently selling guns to straw buyers
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing Fleet Farm, accusing the retailer of repeatedly selling guns to buyers who turn around and resell them to violent criminals who cannot legally buy the weapons themselves. At least one of those guns acquired in such a "straw purchase" was used in a...
Two Twin Cities men convicted of embezzling $505K from employer, Park Nicollet clinic
Federal jurors have convicted two Twin Cities men of embezzling more than $500,000 from a Park Nicollet clinic where they worked. Gregory C. Koch, 59, of Minneapolis, and Jerome D. Kangas, 58, of Blaine, were convicted in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis last week of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud in a scheme that spanned several years while they worked for the Park Nicollet CPAP clinic in St. Louis Park. Kangas also was convicted of currency transaction fraud.
CFANS Insights survey shows that 76 percent of Minnesotans are concerned about climate change
(MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL) October 3, 2022 - Minnesota's new Climate Action Framework, aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, will affect transportation, energy sourcing and other aspects of everyday life for people living in the state. So how do Minnesotans feel about the effects of climate change, its causes and what society can do to reduce its impact?
Shooter killed man in Minneapolis parking lot as bars emptied, photographed dying victim, charges say
A gunman unleashed "a barrage of rounds" into the back of his intended target in a crowded downtown Minneapolis parking lot as bars were emptying, then took a cellphone photo of the man's lifeless body before fleeing, according to charges filed against an accomplice. Cleveland C. Longmire, 28, of Brooklyn...
South Dakota Native Nations Gather for Oceti Vote Festival - a Weekend of Voter Registration, Music, Basketball, Special Guests and Cultural Celebration
The Event, Hosted by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the Lakota People’s Law Project, Will Take Place on Sat., Oct. 22 and Sun, Oct. 23 in Rapid City. Other event partners are Thunder Valley CDC, the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, and the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe. Fort Yates,...
County attorneys endorse Keith Ellison after sheriffs backed GOP nominee Jim Schultz
Nine Minnesota county attorneys endorsed Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison's re-election campaign Tuesday, two weeks after nearly two dozen county sheriffs endorsed his Republican opponent. The county attorneys backing Ellison are Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi, Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo, Olmsted County Attorney Mark...
Attorney General Ellison sues pesticides manufacturers for increasing costs for farmers
September 30, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hasjoined the Federal Trade Commission and a bipartisan coalition of 10 attorneys general in filing a federal lawsuit against pesticide makers Syngenta and Corteva, alleging anti-competitive practices that have harmed farmers. The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court...
Attorney General Ellison secures conviction for 2nd-degree murder of mother
September 30, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison today secured the conviction in Pennington County of Eric Reinbold on two counts of murder in the second degree. On July 9, 2021, Reinbold stabbed his wife Lissette to death after arguing with her the day before. One of Lissette's children found her dead on the ground next to her vehicle. Reinbold, who had previously been convicted of a federal weapons charge, was released early from federal prison in March 2021. Following the murder, Reinbold fled into the woods and evaded U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement for over three weeks before he was captured on August 4, 2021. After less than a week of testimony, a Pennington County jury deliberated for about four hours before convicting Reinbold on both counts today. The jury also found the aggravating factor of particular cruelty, which authorizes the judge to impose an upward departure from the sentencing guidelines. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled on a future date.
Life in prison for fatal road rage shooting of youth baseball coach on Hwy. 169 in Plymouth
A Chicago man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, three months after a Hennepin County jury convicted him of first- and second-degree murder for the fatal road rage shooting of a local youth baseball coach last summer. Amalie Boughton was 13 when her dad, Jay Boughton, was killed July...
