San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Hosts UNLV in Huge MW Showdown Friday at CEFCU Stadium

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State football (3-1, 1-0 Mountain West) hosts UNLV (4-1, 2-0 Mountain West) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and KTRB 860 AM from CEFCU Stadium. 2022 Tickets | 2022 Schedule. The Spartans are looking for their second straight Mountain West...
San Jose State University Spartans

Smevog Honored by Mountain West for Second Consecutive Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—For the second consecutive week, Sarah Smevog has been named the Mountain West Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week. Sarah Smevog, 5th Year, L, Corona, Calif./Santiago HS. Helped lead San José State to a 2-0 week in Mountain West play, defeating Boise State (3-1) and Utah State...
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU's Cordeiro Earns MW Offensive Player of the Week Honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - San José State's Chevan Cordeiro was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, announced by the league office on Monday. Cordeiro, a junior quarterback from Honolulu, Hawaii, threw for a season-high 314 yards while having a hand in three touchdowns in the Spartans 33-16 win at Wyoming on Saturday night.
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Gets Win Against UNLV At Home

SAN JOSE, Calif. - In her long awaited return to play, Kiana Miyazato scored the lone goal to lead the San Josè State (3-4-4; 2-1-1 Mountain West) to a 1-0 victory over UNLV (3-8-1; 1-2-1) Sunday morning at Spartan Stadium. Bente Pernot had two big saves throughout the game...
California Sports
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Fall on the Road to No. 1 Stanford

PALO ALTO, Calif.— Bende Pardi led the way with four goals, the most scored by any athlete, as No. 14 San Josè State (5-8,0-0) fell 14-7 to No. 1 Stanford (14-0,0-0) on the road. Javi Ibanez also scored three goals to help lead the Spartans. Zoltan Der recorded...
High School Football PRO

Truckee, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sparks High School football team will have a game with Truckee High School on September 30, 2022, 18:45:00.
KIDO Talk Radio

Miss Teen Idaho wins Miss Teen USA 1st Runner Up [photos]

Eagle High School Graduate Miss Idaho Teen USA Jenna Beckstrom has won the first runner-up in the Miss Teen USA contest held over the weekend in Reno, Nevada. The Miss Teen USA Pageant is associated with the Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants. Contestants have to win state contests between the ages of 14-19. The pageant featured fifty-one contestants from all over the country.
Taylor Phillips
2news.com

Over a Thousand Participants in the Rock Reno Half Marathon

Approximately 1,200 people came out to downtown for the Rock Reno Half Marathon, benefiting the Renown Health Foundation. Racers had the option to run or walk the 5k, 10k, and half marathon courses. Participants started at Greater Nevada Field and ran through the streets of Downtown Reno, as well as...
KOLO TV Reno

Police use riot tactics to handle sideshows overnight in Reno and Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Police from Reno and Sparks responded to several sideshow incidents overnight, facing attacks from participants and using riot tactics to disperse crowds. Participants were estimated to be in the thousands. The Reno Police Department on Saturday reported two felony arrests, 10 misdemeanor arrests, 33 citations and 14...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Van Sickle Bi-State Park to close Wednesday for gondola work

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Van Sickle Bi-State Park will be temporarily closed this week as Heavenly Mountain Resort shifts from summer operations to preparing the gondola for the winter season. The park that straddles both California and Nevada will be closed from Wednesday, Oct. 5, with Friday, Oct....
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
KRON4 News

Oakland’s Kowbird restaurant to open Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS (KRON) — A favorite Oakland restaurant will soon be available in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Kowbird will open a branch in a new food hall that is coming to Southwest Las Vegas, roughly eight miles southwest of the strip. Kowbird is located at 1733 Peralta Street in West Oakland. […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Aviation Roundup brings Navy to desert

If you have seen the Blue Angels before, you haven’t seen them like this year’s Aviation Roundup, said Blue Angels Pilot No. 3 Lt. Scott Goossens. The Aviation Roundup featuring the Blue Angels is today and Sunday at the Minden-Tahoe Airport.Expect significant traffic along Highway 395 through Carson Valley over the weekend as visitors arrive and depart from the air show. The jets will be flying over most of the Valley as their pilots perform, so motorists should pull over if they want to watch them.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Update: Demolition of former Lakeside Inn and Casino begins (Watch)

STATELINE, Nev. — Demolition of the former Lakeside Inn & Casino began at about 9:15 a.m. Monday. STATELINE, Nev. — Demolition of the Lakeside Inn began this spring with ancillary buildings coming down, but the main structure alongside U.S. Highway 50 is set to be demolished on Monday, officials said.
