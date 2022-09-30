Read full article on original website
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her ClaimZack LoveSan Jose, CA
The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon UsJames PatrickCampbell, CA
Mountain View, California Residents Eligible For $500 This WeekCadrene HeslopMountain View, CA
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Hosts UNLV in Huge MW Showdown Friday at CEFCU Stadium
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State football (3-1, 1-0 Mountain West) hosts UNLV (4-1, 2-0 Mountain West) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and KTRB 860 AM from CEFCU Stadium. 2022 Tickets | 2022 Schedule. The Spartans are looking for their second straight Mountain West...
San Jose State University Spartans
Smevog Honored by Mountain West for Second Consecutive Week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—For the second consecutive week, Sarah Smevog has been named the Mountain West Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week. Sarah Smevog, 5th Year, L, Corona, Calif./Santiago HS. Helped lead San José State to a 2-0 week in Mountain West play, defeating Boise State (3-1) and Utah State...
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU's Cordeiro Earns MW Offensive Player of the Week Honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - San José State's Chevan Cordeiro was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, announced by the league office on Monday. Cordeiro, a junior quarterback from Honolulu, Hawaii, threw for a season-high 314 yards while having a hand in three touchdowns in the Spartans 33-16 win at Wyoming on Saturday night.
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Gets Win Against UNLV At Home
SAN JOSE, Calif. - In her long awaited return to play, Kiana Miyazato scored the lone goal to lead the San Josè State (3-4-4; 2-1-1 Mountain West) to a 1-0 victory over UNLV (3-8-1; 1-2-1) Sunday morning at Spartan Stadium. Bente Pernot had two big saves throughout the game...
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Fall on the Road to No. 1 Stanford
PALO ALTO, Calif.— Bende Pardi led the way with four goals, the most scored by any athlete, as No. 14 San Josè State (5-8,0-0) fell 14-7 to No. 1 Stanford (14-0,0-0) on the road. Javi Ibanez also scored three goals to help lead the Spartans. Zoltan Der recorded...
Truckee, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts
Police in northern Nevada say thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over parking lots and intersections Friday night, performing stunts and leading to crashes and arrests.
Miss Teen Idaho wins Miss Teen USA 1st Runner Up [photos]
Eagle High School Graduate Miss Idaho Teen USA Jenna Beckstrom has won the first runner-up in the Miss Teen USA contest held over the weekend in Reno, Nevada. The Miss Teen USA Pageant is associated with the Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants. Contestants have to win state contests between the ages of 14-19. The pageant featured fifty-one contestants from all over the country.
The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot: Canyon, California
Most people don't know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it.
2news.com
Over a Thousand Participants in the Rock Reno Half Marathon
Approximately 1,200 people came out to downtown for the Rock Reno Half Marathon, benefiting the Renown Health Foundation. Racers had the option to run or walk the 5k, 10k, and half marathon courses. Participants started at Greater Nevada Field and ran through the streets of Downtown Reno, as well as...
KOLO TV Reno
Police use riot tactics to handle sideshows overnight in Reno and Sparks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Police from Reno and Sparks responded to several sideshow incidents overnight, facing attacks from participants and using riot tactics to disperse crowds. Participants were estimated to be in the thousands. The Reno Police Department on Saturday reported two felony arrests, 10 misdemeanor arrests, 33 citations and 14...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Van Sickle Bi-State Park to close Wednesday for gondola work
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Van Sickle Bi-State Park will be temporarily closed this week as Heavenly Mountain Resort shifts from summer operations to preparing the gondola for the winter season. The park that straddles both California and Nevada will be closed from Wednesday, Oct. 5, with Friday, Oct....
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
Oakland’s Kowbird restaurant to open Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS (KRON) — A favorite Oakland restaurant will soon be available in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Kowbird will open a branch in a new food hall that is coming to Southwest Las Vegas, roughly eight miles southwest of the strip. Kowbird is located at 1733 Peralta Street in West Oakland. […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Aviation Roundup brings Navy to desert
If you have seen the Blue Angels before, you haven’t seen them like this year’s Aviation Roundup, said Blue Angels Pilot No. 3 Lt. Scott Goossens. The Aviation Roundup featuring the Blue Angels is today and Sunday at the Minden-Tahoe Airport.Expect significant traffic along Highway 395 through Carson Valley over the weekend as visitors arrive and depart from the air show. The jets will be flying over most of the Valley as their pilots perform, so motorists should pull over if they want to watch them.
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
The crash happened on Nugget Avenue and Victorian Plaza circle at around 5:30 p.m. The officials stated that a commercial vehicle hit a pedestrian in the intersection by the Nugget. The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Reno police. The identity of the...
nnbw.com
Moment Skis, largest ski manufacturer based in the U.S. settling into new Reno facility
It took years to complete, but Moment Skis’ acquisition of its new headquarters facility on Bible Way in Reno was a crucial step in the company’s ongoing expansion efforts. Moment Skis Chief Executive Officer Luke Jacobson told NNBW in an interview last week that the company was bursting...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Demolition of former Lakeside Inn and Casino begins (Watch)
STATELINE, Nev. — Demolition of the former Lakeside Inn & Casino began at about 9:15 a.m. Monday. STATELINE, Nev. — Demolition of the Lakeside Inn began this spring with ancillary buildings coming down, but the main structure alongside U.S. Highway 50 is set to be demolished on Monday, officials said.
