ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laporte, MN

Comments / 0

Related
redlakenationnews.com

Vernon "Oscar" Perkins

April 16, 1960 ~ October 4, 2022 (age 62) Vernon "Oscar" Perkins, age 62, of Bigfork, MN, formerly of Ponemah, MN, travelled to the spirit world on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at his residence. The wake will begin at 5:00 P.M. on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Ponemah Boys & Girls Club in Ponemah and continue until the service at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, with Allen Hardy as spiritual leader. A full obituary will follow shortly. Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral and Cremation Service of Walker and Hackensack (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com).
PONEMAH, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Bemidji City Council revisits topic of displaying tribal flags at city hall

BEMIDJI — The possibility of city hall displaying flags from the three tribal nations that neighbor Bemidji once again became a topic of conversation during the Bemidji City Council’s meeting on Monday, Oct. 3. Despite not formally being on the agenda, the discussion arose after At-large Councilor Daniel...
BEMIDJI, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Cody Jorrell Loud Sr.

January 28, 1979 ~ September 28, 2022 (age 43) Cody Jorrell Loud, Sr., Niibaawised "He Who Flies at Night", of the Bear Clan, age 43, of Red Lake, MN, travelled to the spirit world on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Red Lake. Cody was born on January 28, 1979, in...
RED LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Laporte, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy