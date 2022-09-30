Read full article on original website
Related
redlakenationnews.com
Warriors Football Team unable to stop Wadena; still looking for first win of season - P7
The Red Lake Warriors Football Team played hard on Thursday, September 22, 2022, but were unable to stop Wadena in Red Lake.
redlakenationnews.com
Vernon "Oscar" Perkins
April 16, 1960 ~ October 4, 2022 (age 62) Vernon "Oscar" Perkins, age 62, of Bigfork, MN, formerly of Ponemah, MN, travelled to the spirit world on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at his residence. The wake will begin at 5:00 P.M. on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Ponemah Boys & Girls Club in Ponemah and continue until the service at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, with Allen Hardy as spiritual leader. A full obituary will follow shortly. Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral and Cremation Service of Walker and Hackensack (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com).
redlakenationnews.com
Bemidji City Council revisits topic of displaying tribal flags at city hall
BEMIDJI — The possibility of city hall displaying flags from the three tribal nations that neighbor Bemidji once again became a topic of conversation during the Bemidji City Council’s meeting on Monday, Oct. 3. Despite not formally being on the agenda, the discussion arose after At-large Councilor Daniel...
redlakenationnews.com
Cody Jorrell Loud Sr.
January 28, 1979 ~ September 28, 2022 (age 43) Cody Jorrell Loud, Sr., Niibaawised "He Who Flies at Night", of the Bear Clan, age 43, of Red Lake, MN, travelled to the spirit world on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Red Lake. Cody was born on January 28, 1979, in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
redlakenationnews.com
Bemidji City Council to revisit tribal flags, moves forward with 2023 street renewal
The Bemidji City Council will further discuss the issue of displaying tribal flags at City Hall. Michael Dow approached the council as a citizen with business on the issue at the beginning of the meeting, saying the gesture would “speak volumes on the sincerity of reconciliation,” with Indigenous people.
Comments / 0