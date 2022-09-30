April 16, 1960 ~ October 4, 2022 (age 62) Vernon "Oscar" Perkins, age 62, of Bigfork, MN, formerly of Ponemah, MN, travelled to the spirit world on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at his residence. The wake will begin at 5:00 P.M. on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Ponemah Boys & Girls Club in Ponemah and continue until the service at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, with Allen Hardy as spiritual leader. A full obituary will follow shortly. Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral and Cremation Service of Walker and Hackensack (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com).

PONEMAH, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO