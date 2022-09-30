September 30, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison today secured the conviction in Pennington County of Eric Reinbold on two counts of murder in the second degree. On July 9, 2021, Reinbold stabbed his wife Lissette to death after arguing with her the day before. One of Lissette's children found her dead on the ground next to her vehicle. Reinbold, who had previously been convicted of a federal weapons charge, was released early from federal prison in March 2021. Following the murder, Reinbold fled into the woods and evaded U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement for over three weeks before he was captured on August 4, 2021. After less than a week of testimony, a Pennington County jury deliberated for about four hours before convicting Reinbold on both counts today. The jury also found the aggravating factor of particular cruelty, which authorizes the judge to impose an upward departure from the sentencing guidelines. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled on a future date.

