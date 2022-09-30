ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hit-and-run dump truck driver leaves woman severely injured

By City News Service Inc.
 5 days ago
Police Thursday sought the public’s help to identify a hit-and-run dump truck driver who left a 47-year-old woman severely injured in Sun Valley.

The suspect vehicle — described as a large red dump truck — was southbound on Lankershim Boulevard about 3:10 a.m. on Wednesday when the driver made a turn onto Kewen Avenue and struck the woman, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver of the truck fled the scene without offering identification or aid to the woman.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene and took the woman to a hospital for treatment of severe injuries.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to contact LAPD Officer S. Reyes at 818-644-8114. Calls made during nonbusiness hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

