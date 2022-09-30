ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Hit-and-run driver arrested for allegedly striking woman, child

By City News Service Inc.
 5 days ago
A man suspected of hitting a woman and a child in a crosswalk in Industry with his car, then driving away, was arrested Thursday.

The woman and the child were crossing Azusa Avenue near Gemini Street about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when the man driving a silver Honda Accord allegedly ran a red light and struck the victims in the crosswalk, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The driver then fled the scene without identifying himself or rendering aid to the victims.

The woman and the child — whose ages were not released — were taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Authorities located the suspect about 2:30 p.m. Thursday and was booked into the Sheriff’s Industry Station jail, though his name was not released.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run collision was asked to call the Sheriff’s Traffic Investigations Office at 626-330-3322. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

