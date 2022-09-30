ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Lord of the Rings’ Episode 6 “Udûn” Ending Explained: Is That Mount Doom? How Were Orcs Created? What Does “Udûn” Mean?

By Meghan O'Keefe
 5 days ago

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 6 “Udûn” is literally the Prime Video series’s most explosive installment yet. After bravely battling Adar ( Joseph Mawle ) and his army of orcs for a whole night, Arondir ( Ismael Cruz Córdova ), Bronwyn ( Nazanin Boniadi ), and Theo ( Tyroe Muhafidin ) have reached their limit. Defeat seems imminent. That’s when the calvary of Númenor, led by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), arrives to save the day. With the help of Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), and Isildur (Maxim Baldry), our heroes are able to save the day — and the Southlands. Or are they?

The Lord of the Rings Episode 6 “Udûn” ends with #1 Sauron stan Waldreg (Geoff Morrell) successfully sneaking the magical sword hilt to the place where it can be a key. He uses the dark magical sword to break bridges and levies, sending water surging through the tunnels the orcs have dug, all the way to subterranean lava under the mountain overlooking the Southlands. The reaction sets off an explosion, turning the mountain into a volcano and the Southlands into ash. Galadriel stares at the oncoming destruction dumbfounded.

So…is that fiery mountain in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 6 supposed to be Mount Doom? Are the Southlands lost for good? And did Galadriel die during the eruption? Did anyone else die in the episode? And, come to think of it, but did Adar reveal the origins of orcs — a source of major confusion and contention amongst Tolkien fans??

Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 6 “Udûn”…
WHAT DOES THE TITLE OF THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER EPISODE 6 “UDÛN” MEAN?
The title of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 6 is “Udûn,” which is a Sindarin word that means literally “hell.” It is the name given to a valley in northwest Mordor, which is overlooked by Mount Doom.

Coincidentally, the orcs seem to be chanting “Udûn” as the volcano erupts…

Photo: Everett Collection

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER EPISODE 6 ENDING EXPLAINED: IS THAT MOUNT DOOM?
Folks, I think we can safely confirm that the big mountain that has been overshadowing Bronwyn’s village since Episode 1 is indeed…Mount Doom. The key that Sauron gifted his followers in the Southlands was designed to set off a chain reaction that would send a blast of smog and fire over the territory, covering the lands in darkness. This is the home promised to the orcs. This is…
presumably …Mordor. (Also if you look closely at Tar-Míriel’s map, it does look like Mordor! Just saying!)

But how could this happen? Well, it seems that Adar did the old bait and switch on Galadriel. As soon as the sound of the Númenorean calvary can be heard approaching like thunder, Adar tells Waldreg he has a task for him. As it happens, Adar gives Waldreg the real hilt. He rushes away from Galadriel and Halbrand with an axe covered in the same cloth as the hilt, giving it the illusion of being the real key.

Theo is the one who finally figures out that the hilt isn’t the real hilt. After admitting to Arondir that the hilt made him feel powerful, Arondir suggests giving it up to the Númenoreans so they may cast the dark object into the sea. Theo sits with this and realizes that the hilt is no longer drawing blood and energy from him. As he unwraps the bundle to reveal a common axe, we cut to Sauron stalker Waldreg, happily using the sword as a literal key. Adar? He was vamping for time. You know, the way supervillains do.

But yeah, that is Mount Doom. The same volcano in which Sauron will forge the One Ring and to whence Sam and Frodo will have to eventually journey to destroy said ring.
WHO DIES IN THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER EPISODE 6?
Uh…a lot of random villagers, orcs, and potentially Galadriel!

Here’s the thing: while Bronwyn almost dies during the battle from an arrow to the shoulder, she is saved by the seeds Arondir shared with her. She is able to coach Theo into using fire and the seeds to staunch the bleeding. But none of our major characters died fighting the orcs.

That said, because the episode ends with a wild explosion, it seems not all our faves will survive to next week. In fact, Galadriel looks to be in terrible amounts of trouble at the end of the episode. She stands still, staring at the oncoming disaster. Can an elf body withstand such a blast? We’re guessing yes! That is because Galadriel famously lives on to offer Frodo and the Fellowship council during the Third Age.

DOES THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER REVEAL THE ORIGIN OF ORCS?
After Galadriel and Halbrand apprehend Adar, she attempts to question him about the location of Sauron. She starts the conversation by saying that she had heard rumors for years that Morgoth took elves and twisted them into the first orcs. Adar says they prefer to be called Uruk. So take that, haters! Galadriel really isn’t as “woke” as you think!

So is that how orcs were created? By Morgoth? Did he twist the elves into orcs?

Well, Tolkien has several versions of how orcs were created. An early version of this lore does indeed say that Morgoth created orcs from fallen elves. However, other versions say that orcs are soulless monsters or creatures with “elvish” strains or even corrupted men. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power confirms the first version, but also teases out the corrupted men explanation. After all, Arondir and the villagers are horrified to realize that some of the “orcs” who fell upon the town were actually other Southernors dressed up like monsters.

Adar goes on to say that after the defeat of Morgoth, Sauron took what orcs he could to the frigid north, to the dark castle Galadriel discovers in Episode 1. There he attempted to wield a secret otherworldly “power” by experimenting on orcs. Adar says he sacrificed enough of his children for Sauron’s “aspirations,” so he eventually split him open. Adar claims he killed Sauron and Galadriel doesn’t believe him. (We don’t either, but we can believe that Adar believes that!)

Anyway, I’m sure it’s totally not a big deal that Adar doesn’t recognize Halbrand or that he asks Halbrand who he is, like he should know, or that Halbrand is specifically mad at Adar over something, or that Halbrand is now kind of a smoldering wasteland featuring Mount Doom. I’m sure it’s all a coincidence! (It probably is, but I’m hanging on to my theory that Halbrand is a version Sauron flirting with redemption.)

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Preview Teases a Major Death and One Last Cast Change

House of the Dragon Episode 7 “Driftmark” ended with a tantalizing tease of the doom that’s about to come. Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) is shoring up her team, the Blacks, by marrying Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and cultivating an aura of danger around herself through faking the murder of Laenor (John Macmillan). Meanwhile, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) has quietly embraced Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) as an ally while her son Aemond (Leo Ashton) has claimed Vhagar, the most dangerous dragon alive, for the Greens. So what’s going to happen next? When will the eventual war between Team Rhaenyra and Team Alicent break out? What does HBO’s House of the Dragon Episode 8 preview tease?
TV SERIES
“Panicked” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Clashing With Netflix Over Upcoming Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having “second thoughts” about their upcoming Netflix docuseries — and no, it has nothing to do with the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The two inked a multi-year deal with the streamer in September 2020, aiming to produce a diverse variety of content, and have yet to release a project, since Harry’s Rising Phoenix documentary premiered prior to the deal being announced. However, this may have nothing to do with the couple given that the streaming giant has made some major changes – and cuts – over the last year.
TV & VIDEOS
‘Ink Master’ Drops Chaotic Twist in Exclusive Clip: “I Was Not Emotionally Prepared for This”

Ink Master has always had more than its fair share of twists and turns, but the show’s debut season on Paramount+ has an added level of straight-up chaos. Not only does Season 14 have an all-star cast of Ink Master veterans and the toughest challenges in the show’s history, it also features Dave Navarro as the Master of Chaos. His mission: take challenges from merely hard to practically impossible. In an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of Ink Master, you get to see Navarro drop the bomb on the remaining artists — and, to paraphrase Creepy Jason, none of...
TV & VIDEOS
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ on Netflix, a Stephen King Adaptation That’s a Handsome Trip to Dullsville

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (now on Netflix) begs the question: Are there any Stephen King stories left to adapt? I know the answer to that – an emphatic no – but King is so prolific, at this point it’s starting to feel like a rhetorical question. So the 39th film adaptation (give or take; are we counting TV movies, or both movies spawned from a thousand-page novel, or short films, or, or, or…) of his work springs from a 2020 novella about a kid, an old man and a haunted cell phone, written and directed by old pro John Lee Hancock, whose last movie, serial-killer drama The Little Things, was good enough to make us almost forgive the icky uberschmaltz that was The Blind Side. So he’s got the King of Horror on his side and a rock-solid lead in young Jaeden Martell; let’s see if they can churn up a little suspense.
TV & VIDEOS
‘The Office’s Jenna Fischer Recalls The “Creepy Jelly Baby” That Occasionally Played Cece

You never forget your first Christening for a fake baby. On the October 5 episode of Office Ladies, Stitcher’s The Office rewatch podcast, hosts Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey chatted all about the Season 7 episode, “Christening.” In it, the Dunder Mifflin crew celebrates Jim and Pam’s baby, Cece, who was sometimes played by real-life twins Bailey and Sienna Strull, and other times played by a “creepy jelly baby.” The former co-stars and current BFFs shared their memories of Jelly Baby Cece, told fans when they could get a good look, and talked about one of the creepiest fake babies of all...
TV SERIES
‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Exclusive: Peanut Hamper Is Back!

Peanut Hamper is back! The AWOL exocomp first introduced in Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 1 returns in this week’s episode of the show. And as you can see in Decider’s exclusive look at “A Mathematically Perfect Redemption”, this Peanut is getting super salty. In the look, PH has been abandoned by Starfleet (technically, the little robot ran away) and gone full-on Castaway, even creating her own friend out of some floating debris in a star-field. And though she’s refusing to call her former crewmates for help in the episode, it turns out that the exocomp that could is going to be going...
TV SERIES
What Time Does ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Episode 8 Come Out on Disney+?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is running headfirst into a big finale episode, so you know things are about to start popping off. The show is a sitcom, sure, but there are plenty of plotlines simmering in the background. Where’d Hulk go? When is Leap Frog gonna use that suit he got from designer Luke Jacobson? What’s Titania’s big revenge plan? And what’s up with Hulk King and the Intelligencia — and why do they want She-Hulk’s blood?? Oh, and there’s the whole Daredevil thing. He’s gotta show up soon!
TV SERIES
‘Andor’ Episode 5 Recap: Star Wars for Grown-Ups

I don’t know how else to say it about Andor: It is just flabbergasting to hear genuinely adult ideas and witness genuinely adult character dynamics in a Star Wars project. Rogue One is an antecedent of course, and I think some of the very early scenes in the original Star Wars — Luke arguing with his aunt and uncle, concerns about work and the harvest, politics as a threatening but distant cloud — have a similar vibe. But to see it on this scale, consistently, is just amazing.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Community Policy