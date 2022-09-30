Taliban spokesman for Kabul police chief says 19 killed, 27 wounded in suicide blast in Shiite area of Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bomber struck at a center of Taliban power Wednesday, setting off a blast at a government ministry in the Afghan capital of Kabul and killing at least four people. The explosion went off in the afternoon as workers and visitors were praying inside a mosque of Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry, which is responsible for security and law enforcement in the country. At least 25 worshippers were injured, a Taliban official said. The attack inside a fortified compound dealt a serious blow to the Taliban, who have been trying to project control and strength since they seized power in August 2021. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the extremist group Islamic State, the main Taliban rival, has carried out a series of attacks, including in mosques, as part of a long-running insurgency. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Yet another mother searching for her disappeared child has been killed in Mexico, the fourth murder of a volunteer search activist in Mexico since the start of 2021. Activists said Tuesday the victim was Esmeralda Gallardo, who led efforts to find her missing 22-year-old daughter. The activist group “Voice of the Disappeared in Puebla” said Gallardo was killed in the city of Puebla, east of Mexico City. Prosecutors in Puebla confirmed the killing, and pledged to solve the case “as quickly as possible.”
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded publicly on Monday to the biggest protests in Iran in years, breaking weeks of silence to condemn what he called “rioting” and accuse the United States and Israel of planning the protests. The unrest, ignited by the death of a young woman in the custody of Iran’s morality police, is flaring up across the country for a third week despite government efforts to crack down. On Monday, Iran shuttered its top technology university following an hours-long standoff between students and the police that turned the prestigious institution into the latest flashpoint of protests and ended with hundreds of young people arrested. Speaking to a cadre of police students in Tehran, Khamenei said he was “deeply heartbroken” by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, calling it a “tragic incident.” However, he lambasted the protests as a foreign plot to destabilize Iran, echoing authorities’ previous comments.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Attackers gunned down a mayor in the southern Mexico state of Guerrero on Wednesday, authorities reported, while unconfirmed local media reports said eight others also were killed. Later in the neighboring state of Morelos, a state lawmaker was shot to death in the city of...
