Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Other Las Vegas shelters on high alert following respiratory illness at Animal Foundation
“Mapping vehicles” now roaming streets to collect data to improve Las Vegas infrastructure. Whether it be traffic signals, lights, or school flashers the City of Las Vegas is collecting data to see where improvements are needed to ensure better safety. Updated: 8 hours ago. Many people are quite familiar...
Fox5 KVVU
‘Reading of the names’ and other ceremonies held for 5th anniversary of 1 October
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ceremonies large and small brought were held to bring families and friends together as Saturday marked five years since the 1 October shooting. On Friday, a group of 1 October survivors gathered at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden to reflect. Survivor Tamara Murphy lives...
Fox5 KVVU
‘Wine Walk’ to benefit Las Vegas nonprofit to be held at Downtown Summerlin
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nonprofit New Vista has announced it will host a “Wine Walk” event at Downtown Summerlin later this month. According to organizers, New Vista will host the “wine walk” from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. As part of...
Fox5 KVVU
Second Mormon temple in Las Vegas to be built in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced that the group will build a second temple in the Las Vegas Valley. Announced during the October 2022 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson said the group will add 18 new facilities in the coming months and years, including a second in Las Vegas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox5 KVVU
Light Nightclub permanently closing on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A nightclub in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip informed employees on Wednesday that it would be permanently closing its doors. In a statement, owner Clique Hospitality said it would work with its employees to transition them to other positions at the company’s 10 other Las Vegas venues.
Fox5 KVVU
Free Formula 1 Las Vegas fan event to feature mock track, demo runs
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas is getting ready for Formula 1 to take over the Strip a whole year in advance. On Tuesday, Clark County officials unveiled plans and renderings for FI’s preview party happening next month on the Strip. As part of the festivities, officials note...
Fox5 KVVU
Man helps clean trash at Las Vegas dog park 7 days a week, rain or shine
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s not every day you find someone willing to clean up trash and dog poop seven days a week at a dog park. However, one Henderson man does just that. John Blackwell and his one-year-old Labrador Retriever, Shadow, visit Dog Fancier’s Park in Las...
Fox5 KVVU
Paw Patrol Live! bringing interactive show to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for something to do with the kids? Paw Patrol Live! announced Wednesday it will bring its “The Great Pirate Adventure” show to Las Vegas. According to a news release, Chase, Marshall, Rubble and the rest of the team will make stop at the Orleans Arena from Thursday, Feb. 9 through Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
Savannah Bananas to bring wacky world tour to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The wacky Savannah Bananas “baseball” team will bring their eccentric antics to Las Vegas as part of the group’s upcoming world tour. As part of their “2023 Banana Ball World Tour Draft,” the Savannah Bananas will host an event at the Las Vegas Ballpark on May 19, 2023.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Hybrid’ hotel planned for Las Vegas Arts District, caters to working tourists and young professiona
Clark County School District sued by pro-life students over alleged First Amendment violations. Ranters sound off on various topics. Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs exposed to respiratory illness. The Animal Foundation announced it will pause all adoptions after discovering a possible illness spreading among animals at the facility.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police unveil Golden Knights-branded LVMPD vehicle
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department this weekend unveiled a new police vehicle that is co-branded with the Vegas Golden Knights. According to a news release, Las Vegas police partnered with the Golden Knights “in a recruiting effort like no other.”. As part of...
Fox5 KVVU
Free ‘National Night Out’ events happening Tuesday across Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Neighbors and police across the Las Vegas Valley will come together Tuesday night for “National Night Out.”. The free, fun, family-friendly events are designed to foster bonds between the community and officers who work in their area. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox5 KVVU
Members-only indoor golf club to open in southwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new members-only indoor golf club will open its doors in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, developers announced Wednesday. According to a news release, the facility, dubbed Chip Shots, will open its flagship location late spring 2023 near West Flamingo and the 215. Developers say...
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect arrested after Phoenix man found dead in trunk in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect was arrested after a missing Phoenix man was discovered dead in a car trunk at a Las Vegas apartment complex. Tony Danh, 37, was arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team in San Diego County on Sept. 29 in connection with the Aug. 19 discovery. Danh was booked into San Diego Central Jail and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Animal Foundation reopens some dog adoptions after virus outbreak
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Animal Foundation will reopen some dog adoptions as the shelter faces a respiratory illness outbreak among its dog population. The shelter said it will host a mobile adoption event from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday for specific dogs. The shelter said the dogs are available for adoption because they have a low chance of disease exposure and haven’t shared any space with the exposed dogs.
Fox5 KVVU
$147M going towards Nevada’s education fund from pot sales
Other Las Vegas shelters on high alert following respiratory illness at Animal Foundation. “Mapping vehicles” now roaming streets to collect data to improve Las Vegas infrastructure. Whether it be traffic signals, lights, or school flashers the City of Las Vegas is collecting data to see where improvements are needed...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate 2 homicides late Monday night
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated two homicides late Monday night. According to police, the first incident occurred in the 800 block of North Rancho Drive, near Washington, at about 10:59 p.m. The second homicide took place in the 4200 block of South Las...
Fox5 KVVU
Person in wheelchair dies after they were hit by a car near Cheyenne, Jones
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A person in a wheelchair died after they were hit by a car Monday morning. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened at 11:19 a.m. Oct. 3 near Cheyenne and Rowland avenues, near Jones Boulevard. According to police, a person in a motorized wheelchair...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas officer facing lewdness charges after chiropractic office visit
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas police officer is facing charges of lewdness after being accused of committing a lewd act at a local chiropractic office. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says officer Richard Landahl visited the office on September 21 and investigators believe the actions took place during a treatment session.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police identify suspect in copper wire theft at Opportunity Village
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local nonprofit that serves those with intellectual disabilities was hammered over the summer by copper wire thieves. Executives at Las Vegas nonprofit Opportunity Village say copper wire thieves hit air conditioning units for wire at the organization’s Thrift Store in June, July and twice in August.
Comments / 0