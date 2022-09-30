LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Animal Foundation will reopen some dog adoptions as the shelter faces a respiratory illness outbreak among its dog population. The shelter said it will host a mobile adoption event from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday for specific dogs. The shelter said the dogs are available for adoption because they have a low chance of disease exposure and haven’t shared any space with the exposed dogs.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 7 HOURS AGO