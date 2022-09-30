ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Second Mormon temple in Las Vegas to be built in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced that the group will build a second temple in the Las Vegas Valley. Announced during the October 2022 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson said the group will add 18 new facilities in the coming months and years, including a second in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Fox5 KVVU

Light Nightclub permanently closing on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A nightclub in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip informed employees on Wednesday that it would be permanently closing its doors. In a statement, owner Clique Hospitality said it would work with its employees to transition them to other positions at the company’s 10 other Las Vegas venues.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Free Formula 1 Las Vegas fan event to feature mock track, demo runs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas is getting ready for Formula 1 to take over the Strip a whole year in advance. On Tuesday, Clark County officials unveiled plans and renderings for FI’s preview party happening next month on the Strip. As part of the festivities, officials note...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Paw Patrol Live! bringing interactive show to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for something to do with the kids? Paw Patrol Live! announced Wednesday it will bring its “The Great Pirate Adventure” show to Las Vegas. According to a news release, Chase, Marshall, Rubble and the rest of the team will make stop at the Orleans Arena from Thursday, Feb. 9 through Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU

Savannah Bananas to bring wacky world tour to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The wacky Savannah Bananas “baseball” team will bring their eccentric antics to Las Vegas as part of the group’s upcoming world tour. As part of their “2023 Banana Ball World Tour Draft,” the Savannah Bananas will host an event at the Las Vegas Ballpark on May 19, 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

‘Hybrid’ hotel planned for Las Vegas Arts District, caters to working tourists and young professiona

Clark County School District sued by pro-life students over alleged First Amendment violations. Ranters sound off on various topics. Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs exposed to respiratory illness. The Animal Foundation announced it will pause all adoptions after discovering a possible illness spreading among animals at the facility.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police unveil Golden Knights-branded LVMPD vehicle

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department this weekend unveiled a new police vehicle that is co-branded with the Vegas Golden Knights. According to a news release, Las Vegas police partnered with the Golden Knights “in a recruiting effort like no other.”. As part of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Fox5 KVVU

Members-only indoor golf club to open in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new members-only indoor golf club will open its doors in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, developers announced Wednesday. According to a news release, the facility, dubbed Chip Shots, will open its flagship location late spring 2023 near West Flamingo and the 215. Developers say...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect arrested after Phoenix man found dead in trunk in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect was arrested after a missing Phoenix man was discovered dead in a car trunk at a Las Vegas apartment complex. Tony Danh, 37, was arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team in San Diego County on Sept. 29 in connection with the Aug. 19 discovery. Danh was booked into San Diego Central Jail and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Animal Foundation reopens some dog adoptions after virus outbreak

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Animal Foundation will reopen some dog adoptions as the shelter faces a respiratory illness outbreak among its dog population. The shelter said it will host a mobile adoption event from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday for specific dogs. The shelter said the dogs are available for adoption because they have a low chance of disease exposure and haven’t shared any space with the exposed dogs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

$147M going towards Nevada’s education fund from pot sales

Other Las Vegas shelters on high alert following respiratory illness at Animal Foundation. “Mapping vehicles” now roaming streets to collect data to improve Las Vegas infrastructure. Whether it be traffic signals, lights, or school flashers the City of Las Vegas is collecting data to see where improvements are needed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate 2 homicides late Monday night

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated two homicides late Monday night. According to police, the first incident occurred in the 800 block of North Rancho Drive, near Washington, at about 10:59 p.m. The second homicide took place in the 4200 block of South Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas officer facing lewdness charges after chiropractic office visit

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas police officer is facing charges of lewdness after being accused of committing a lewd act at a local chiropractic office. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says officer Richard Landahl visited the office on September 21 and investigators believe the actions took place during a treatment session.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy