Live spiders and cockroaches: Ex-eBay executives get prison time in harassment plot

My Ikea obsession led me to a super-fan's paradise in rural Sweden
Lövet hovered in a shaft of light. The leaf-shaped accent table, one of Ikea's first flat-packed furnishings, was frozen in its ascent to heaven, having shed its earthly cardboard-and-twine packaging. All that was missing from the display was a button to play a choir of angels. It was 2013,...
Iconic Goodwill gets serious with a national online shop for thrifters
NEW YORK — Thrifters who flock to Goodwill stores will now be able to do some serious treasure hunting online as well. The Goodwill Industries International Inc., the 120-year-old non-profit organization that operates 3,300 stores in the U.S. and Canada, has launched an online business as part of a newly incorporated venture called GoodwillFinds. Until now, Goodwill had no centralized online business, with each store selling some of its donations online via third party websites such as eBay and Amazon.
Elon Musk says he's willing to buy Twitter after all, possibly averting a trial
Elon Musk now wants to go through with his original offer to buy Twitter for the previously agreed upon price, a source close to the deal tells NPR. The billionaire Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter Monday night, the person said, which could put an end to the knock-down, drag-out legal fight over the merger that he tried to abandon in July.
