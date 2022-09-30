Read full article on original website
Related
ncwlife.com
Joint workout leads to fast friendship between Wildcats' women's basketball, wheelchair basketball teams
Lauren Ware was spent. The practice was unlike anything the Arizona Wildcats’ center had ever experienced before. Ware’s teammates echoed her sentiments after the team played with and against the UA women’s wheelchair basketball team last month. “It was a really cool experience to get to play...
ncwlife.com
Kickoff time, TV network set for Arizona Wildcats' Oct. 15 game at Washington
Arizona will appear on Pac-12 Networks for the fourth consecutive time when it visits Washington on Oct. 15. The Wildcats-Huskies game in Seattle is slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. It’ll be Arizona’s third afternoon game this season. Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) hosts No. 12 Oregon (4-1, 2-0)...
Comments / 0