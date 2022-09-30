Read full article on original website
Florida’s island dwellers dig out from Ian’s destruction
ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. (AP) — The full breadth of Hurricane Ian’s destruction is still coming into focus a week after it hit southwest Florida. Utility workers pushed Wednesday to restore power, and crews have been searching for anyone still trapped inside flooded or damaged homes. Construction workers are building temporary bridges to barrier islands, including Pine Island, that have been cut off from the mainland. The number of storm-related deaths has risen to at least 84 in recent days. President Joe Biden was scheduled Wednesday to visit Fort Myers’ Fisherman’s Wharf in an area that was especially devastated by winds and surging tides.
Ian deals blow to Florida’s teetering insurance sector
Daniel Kelly and his wife bought a 1977 doublewide mobile home in May for about $83,000 at Tropicana Sands, a community for people 55 and older in Fort Myers, Florida. But he ran into roadblocks when he tried to insure it. Managers at Tropicana Sands told him he likely wouldn’t...
Barges grounded by low water halt Mississippi River traffic
The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in mud and sand, disrupting river travel for shippers, recreational boaters and even passengers on a cruise line. Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching record low levels in...
NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. WECT-TV reports that the suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing on a petition for removal. David wrote that Greene “committed willful misconduct and maladministration in office.” In a statement last week, Greene said the recording of a 2019 phone call obtained by the station was altered, but he didn’t deny being on the call or making the statements.
Georgia’s Warnock outraises Walker as giving to Kemp jumps
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is maintaining his cash lead in Georgia over Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Meanwhile, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sharply accelerated his fundraising over the summer in his race against Democrat Stacey Abrams. Walker says his campaign raised more than $12 million in the third quarter. Warnock reports raising $26.3 million in the same period. Walker says he has about $7 million in cash, while Warnock says he has nearly twice as much. Kemp says he took in $28.7 million from July through September. That’s more than the $22.4 million the Republican raised in his entire run against Abrams in 2018. No numbers have yet been reported for Abrams.
2 South American researchers killed in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American scientists whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked. Kansas City police identified the victims as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen, of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and 25-year-old Pablo Guzmán Palma, of Santiago, Chile. The Stowers Institute for Medical Research said in a tweet Tuesday that both were predoctoral researchers there. Police released few details but said there is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. They asked Tuesday for help from anyone with surveillance video.
The Satanic Temple takes aim at Idaho, Indiana abortion bans
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Religious organizations have long been involved in the debate over Idaho’s strict abortion laws, with Catholic priests, evangelical Christian groups and others frequently lobbying lawmakers and filing legal briefs in support of abortion bans. Now The Satanic Temple is also weighing in. The Salem, Massachusetts-based group doesn’t believe in a literal Satan but advocates for the separation of church and state. It sued Idaho in federal court late last week contending that the state’s abortion bans infringe on the rights of members who may want to practice the temple’s abortion ritual. The Idaho Attorney General’s office declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas death row inmate whose case clarified the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide has been executed, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez was executed Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was convicted in the 2004 killing of 46-year-old Pablo Castro, a convenience store clerk, in Corpus Christi. Ramirez had challenged Texas prison rules that prevented his pastor from touching him or praying aloud during his execution. In March, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Ramirez. In April, the top prosecutor in the case tried to stop the execution, calling the death penalty “unethical.” The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals declined to even consider the prosecutor’s request.
Nebraska Sandhills wildfire more than half contained
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — Officials say a destructive Nebraska Sandhills wildfire that saw one firefighter die while fighting the flames is now more than half contained. The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team said Wednesday that the size of the Bovee Fire was mapped Tuesday at nearly 19,000 acres, or about 30 square miles. That’s up from the 15,000 acres, or about 23 square miles, reported Sunday night. Officials said the fire was 56% contained going into Wednesday. Continued favorable weather conditions are helping fire crews contain the grasslands blaze that was sparked Sunday afternoon and ballooned over a matter of hours in the tinder-dry region. Purdum Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Mike Moody died Sunday after suffering an apparent heart attack while battling the fire.
3 accused of assisting governor kidnapping plot stand trial
An FBI agent has testified that postings in online chatrooms by members of a paramilitary group connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer included instructions on how to make explosives. Special Agent Henrik Impola told a Jackson County Circuit Court jury Wednesday that screenshots of excerpts from the 1971 counterculture book “The Anarchist Cookbook,” which contains instructions for making bombs and illicit drugs, among other things, were taken from the cellphone of a man who approached authorities with information about the Wolverine Watchmen militia. His testimony came during the first day of the trial of Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar, group members accused of assisting people who directly plotted to kidnap Whitmer.
Kansas governor seeks to regain control of education debate
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Democratic governor is trying to regain control of a debate over education in her tough race for reelection. That race recently featured Republican attacks over transgender athletes and what’s taught in the classrooms instead of her preferred focus on increases in public school spending on her watch. In their final debate, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly sought Wednesday to portray Republican challenger Derek Schmidt as a threat to adequate funding for public schools. Schmidt said he is committed to adequate funding but argued that Kansas should protect parents’ rights. A GOP proposal vetoed by Kelly would have made it easier for parents to object to classroom materials or library books.
Rural New Mexico county seeks removal of elections clerk
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A county commission in central New Mexico is seeking to remove its top local elections regulator from office just five weeks before Election Day, citing allegations that she improperly certified vote-counting equipment. Torrance County is among a handful of New Mexico counties grappling with simmering mistrust and conspiracy theories about voting systems after former President Donald Trump lost re-election in 2020. State and local authorities say Otero County Clerk Yvonne Otero pre-signed certification papers for ballot-counting machines before the equipment was tested, without ever attending the inspection of machines. Otero could not be reached immediately. The county is repeating its inspection of voting equipment.
Jury recommends death for St. Louis man who killed 4
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jurors have recommended the death penalty for a St. Louis area man who killed his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. Richard Darren Emery, of St. Charles, hung his head, embraced his lawyers and cried after Judge Michael Fagras read the verdict Tuesday. The victims’ friends and family shook hands and smiled. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Fagras will formally sentence him on Nov. 3. Emery was convicted Friday of four counts of first-degree murder in the December 2018 attack.
Republican LePage says he would veto 15-week abortion ban
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Former Gov. Paul LePage says he’d veto a bill banning abortions at 15 weeks — news that’s disappointing to anti-abortion groups. The Republican who’s seeking his old job back provided the answer during a labored exchange Tuesday evening in the first debate with Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and independent Sam Hunkler. Karen Vachon, executive director of Maine Right to Life, said it’s disturbing that the governor doesn’t support a 15-week limit on abortions. LePage said he supports current state law that bans abortions after a fetus becomes viable outside the womb, at roughly 24 weeks.
