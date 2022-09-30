Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
KEYT
US envoy blames Houthis for failure to extend cease-fire
CAIRO (AP) — The U.S. envoy to Yemen has blamed Houthi leaders for the recent failure to extend the country’s cease-fire agreement. The envoy on Wednesday accused the Houthi rebels of making last-minute “maximalist demands” that derailed constructive negotiations. Yemen’s warring sides failed to reach an agreement to extend a nationwide cease-fire on Sunday. The envoy blamed the failure on the Houthis’ sudden demand that the salaries of their military and security personnel be paid before that of Yemeni civil servants. The U.N.-backed truce took effect in April. Analysts say the Houthis’ withdrawal from cease-fire talks is a reflection of the Shia group’s belief that they had greater political leverage in recent cease-fire talks.
KEYT
US believes elements within Ukraine’s government authorized assassination near Moscow, sources say
The US intelligence community believes that the car bombing that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of prominent Russian political figure Alexander Dugin, was authorized by elements within the Ukrainian government, sources briefed on the intelligence told CNN. The US was not aware of the plan beforehand, according to the sources,...
Ukraine takes more territory in region Putin incorporates into Russia
KYIV, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine said its forces have retaken more settlements in Kherson, one of four partially Russian-occupied regions that President Vladimir Putin formally incorporated into Russia in Europe's biggest annexation since World War Two.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYT
23 hostages from Nigeria passenger train reported freed
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian authorities say more than 20 people who were abducted from a passenger train have regained their freedom after more than six months. AA government committee assembled by Nigeria’s chief of defense staff said Wednesday that it “secured the release and took custody of all the 23 remaining passengers held hostage.” Authorities didn’t respond to inquiries about how the hostages were freed. It wasn’t clear if ransoms were paid. In late March, gunmen attacked the train with explosives and gunfire near Nigeria’s capital, killing seven people and abducting dozens of others. Some passengers previously were freed in batches on more than three occasions. Protesters had accused the government of “not doing enough” to rescue the hostages.
KEYT
American citizen Baquer Namazi leaves Iran after being held for more than six years
Baquer Namazi, an elderly American wrongfully detained in Iran, is on his way out of the country for surgery in the United Arab Emirates, his family said in a statement on Wednesday. Namazi, 85, has been detained in Iran for more than six years and is traveling to the Cleveland...
KEYT
Biden juggles Iran nuke talks as Iranian repression grows
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has hit back at Iran over the government’s brutal crackdown on antigovernment protests and he’s signaled that more sanctions may soon be announced. Biden has praised the “brave women of Iran” for stepping up for their basic rights by staging some of the largest and boldest protests against the country’s Islamic leadership in decades. The Biden administration says it will stand by Iran’s protesters. But it also faces a tough question as to whether Biden can do so while also trying to salvage the languishing 2015 Iran nuclear deal that would pump billions into Tehran’s treasury.
KEYT
Haaland: US expanding Native American massacre site
DENVER (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has announced an expansion of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made the announcement during a solemn ceremony at the Sand Creek Massacre National Historical Site about 170 miles southeast of Denver. The move marked the latest step taken by Haaland to bring action to issues important to Native Americans in her role as Interior Secretary. The site is where U.S. Cavalry ambushed hundreds of Native Americans in 1864. More than 230 Cheyenne and Arapaho died. Congress condemned the unprovoked attack.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYT
Ethiopia, Tigray head invited to peace talks in South Africa
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The leader of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and the federal government have been invited to peace talks in South Africa this weekend as part of a pan-African effort to end one of the world’s most overlooked wars. That’s according to a letter seen by The Associated Press. This would be the highest-level effort yet to end the two-year war that has killed thousands of people from conflict and starvation. Ethiopia’s national security adviser says the government has accepted the invitation. The Tigray leader says he is ready to send their negotiating team but has questions.
KEYT
Germany repatriates more nationals from camp in Syria
BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it has brought home four women and seven children from a camp in northeastern Syria where suspected members of the Islamic State group have been held. It also brought back a young man who was taken to Syria as an 11-year-old. Wednesday’s operation was the sixth for Germany, and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says in a statement that she is relieved that “almost all known cases could be concluded.” Baerbock says the four women and the young man “will have to answer for their acts” and were taken into custody on arrival in Germany. She didn’t give further details, but stressed that the children carry no blame for their parents’ decisions and “are ultimately also victims of IS.”
KEYT
Exclusive: Dozens of CIA officers accuse intel agency of soft-pedaling its ‘Havana Syndrome’ investigation
As many as three dozen current and former CIA officers have gone to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees over the past year to raise concerns that a CIA task force has been soft-pedaling its investigation into a mysterious illness impacting agency officers and diplomats known colloquially as “Havana Syndrome,” sources tell CNN.
KEYT
Bank to provide $2.5 billion to flood-ravaged Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Finance Ministry says the Asian Development Bank will provide $2.5 billion in aid to the impoverished flood-affected country, where climate-induced deluges of rain have killed nearly 1,700 people since-mid- June. It will be the largest financial assistance for Pakistan so far after the World Bank last month pledged $2 billion in aid. Pakistan’s Finance Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that the ADB’s country director, Yong Ye, announced the aid package at a meeting with Pakistan’s newly appointed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. Pakistan says the record-breaking floods have caused at least $30 billion in damage.
KEYT
Mexico pledges to bring 2nd lawsuit against gun dealers
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government plans to bring another lawsuit against U.S. companies it claims are responsible for the flow of illegal weapons into Mexico. Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard suggested Wednesday the new lawsuit could target gun shops or dealers in U.S. border states who sell guns to “straw” purchasers who intend to smuggle the weapons into Mexico. The announcement comes several days after a U.S. federal judge dismissed Mexico’s first lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers. The judge ruled Mexico’s claims did not overcome the broad protection provided to gun manufacturers by the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act passed in 2005.
Shelling of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills two, causes fires - official
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Shelling by Russian forces killed at least two people overnight in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, and damaged or destroyed several residential buildings and caused widespread fires, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said early on Thursday.
Thursday briefing: How food prices and the climate crisis brought famine to Somalia once more
In today’s newsletter: One million people have already been displaced by the country’s third famine in ten years. This is how Somalia found itself in a dire situation once again
KEYT
Complainant testifies about Australian Parliament House rape
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A former government staffer has testified about being raped by a colleague in the Australian Parliament House and described her fears of not being believed because of the disparity in their workplace statuses. On Wednesday, Brittany Higgins became the first witness to testify against Bruce Lehrmann. He has pleaded not guilty in the Australian Capital Territory Supreme Court to a charge of sexual intercourse without consent in a minister’s office in March 2019. Lehrmann faces a potential 12-year prison sentence if convicted. Higgins said she was a 24-year-old staffer in an administrative role in then-Defense Industry Minister Linda Reynolds’ office while Lehrmann had a more senior role as a ministerial adviser.
KEYT
As support sags, Danish prime minister calls Nov. 1 election
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called a general election for Tuesday Nov. 1, seven months ahead of the end of her term in office. Frederiksen, who has headed the Social Democratic minority government since June 2019, has seen her popularity dwindle in recent weeks due to her role in a pandemic-era decision to wipe out Denmark’s entire captive mink population. Polls show that the center-left bloc is neck-and-neck with the center-right opposition, which includes parties that want to reduce immigration.
Month before COP27, host Egypt faces heat over rights, climate action
A month before Egypt hosts the UN climate change conference, Cairo is finalising the list of world leaders coming as it weathers criticism over its human rights and environmental records. Egypt will from November 6 host the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.
KEYT
US considering responses to possible Russian escalation in Ukraine, including its potential use of tactical nuclear weapons
With concerns growing that Vladimir Putin will escalate Russia’s war in Ukraine, the US is considering how to respond to a range of potential scenarios, including fears that Russians could use tactical nuclear weapons, according to three sources briefed on the latest intelligence. The US has since the start...
KEYT
UN Security Council splits, again, over North Korea missiles
Debate over how to handle a North Korean ballistic missile launch over Japanese territory has again split an already deeply fractured U.N. Security Council. Wednesday’s emergency session on the North Korean launches ended with no consensus on any action by the Security Council. Russia and China insisted to fellow Security Council members that U.S.-led military exercises in the region had provoked North Korea into acting. Tuesday’s ballistic missile launch by North Korea was its longest range weapons test ever, and triggered evacuation alerts in Japan. A growing divide between Russia and China and other permanent Security Council members in recent months has blocked Security Council action on the launches.
Comments / 0