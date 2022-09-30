ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wilsonpost.com

Watertown wins District 7A VB tournament

RED BOILING SPRINGS - Watertown's Lady Tigers won the District 7A volleyball tournament championship Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep over Gordonsville. Set scores: 25-18,25-20 & 25-19. With the win, WHS improved to 25-11 on the season and will open Region 4A tournament play Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the winner of Wednesday's Merrol Hyde and East Robertson in the District 8A finals.
WATERTOWN, TN
wilsonpost.com

Lebanon planners approve Quarry Road townhomes

The Lebanon Planning Commission approved plans for townhomes on Quarry Road and deferred action on a residential development on Hickory Ridge Road during its most recent meeting. The group approved a site plan submitted by Marquette Companies for Quarry Road Townhomes, which will sit on about 91 acres at 592...
LEBANON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Juliet, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Education
Mount Juliet, TN
Education
Gallatin, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Sports
Gallatin, TN
Basketball
City
Gallatin, TN
City
Mount Juliet, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Gallatin, TN
Sports
Mount Juliet, TN
Sports
wilsonpost.com

Cheryl Lewis: JROTC provides more than school credit

She’s feeling a bit frantic. When 16-year-old Grace Weiler heard that the Air Force Junior ROTC (Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps) program might be ending at Lebanon High School because of an instructor shortage, she was heartbroken. It has been a big part of her life and she loves what she is learning there.
LEBANON, TN
wilsonpost.com

Mt. Juliet first responders dribble for donations

The Fire Department of Mt. Juliet may have lost a charity basketball game against the Mt. Juliet Police Department on Monday night, but all involved in the fundraiser event walked away as winners for a good cause. The police department beat the fire department 61-11 in the first James Bess...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
wilsonpost.com

Body found in burned vehicle at boat ramp

Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a vehicle fire that had a body inside the car found Monday morning at the Tyree Access Boat Ramp in Old Hickory. Wilson County Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Moore said a nearby resident noticed a car on fire around 6:15 a.m. and called 911.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wilsonpost.com

Halloween Hollow will haunt your dreams

Why do people pay good money to be scared out of their pants as All-Hallow’s Eve creeps closer and closer?. Erica McElroy, one of the co-progenitors of Halloween Hollow, Middle Tennessee’s newest scare factory, can enlighten you on this dark query, after all, she and partner Carroll Moore are betting their fear farm on it.
HALLOWEEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Bears#Night Games#Highschoolsports#Station Camp
wilsonpost.com

Cook Political Report: Congressional seats in Texas, Florida leaning Republican

(The Center Square) – In a new Cook Political Report analysis of ten Congressional seats up for grabs this November, two open seats, one each in Texas and Florida, appear to be leaning Republican. A third, which previously leaned Democrat, is now considered a toss-up that could be won by a Republican in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas.
FLORIDA STATE
wilsonpost.com

Let's go down to the Nashville Crayfish

Good news for folks worried about the plight of the Nashville Crayfish: biologists say it’s doing well and will soon be performing on the Grand Ole Opry. Actually, the Nashville Crayfish is not the name of a country music band (although wouldn’t it make a great one?) but rather a rare crustacean most us didn’t even know existed until it almost didn’t.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy