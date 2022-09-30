Read full article on original website
Related
wilsonpost.com
Watertown wins District 7A VB tournament
RED BOILING SPRINGS - Watertown's Lady Tigers won the District 7A volleyball tournament championship Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep over Gordonsville. Set scores: 25-18,25-20 & 25-19. With the win, WHS improved to 25-11 on the season and will open Region 4A tournament play Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the winner of Wednesday's Merrol Hyde and East Robertson in the District 8A finals.
wilsonpost.com
Mt. Juliet Mover: Bill Wolfenbarger Communications Engineer
Please tell us a little about yourself. “I live in Mt. Juliet. I have been here most of my life.”
wilsonpost.com
Lebanon planners approve Quarry Road townhomes
The Lebanon Planning Commission approved plans for townhomes on Quarry Road and deferred action on a residential development on Hickory Ridge Road during its most recent meeting. The group approved a site plan submitted by Marquette Companies for Quarry Road Townhomes, which will sit on about 91 acres at 592...
wilsonpost.com
12 Nashville-area girls soccer teams to watch in the postseason
District soccer tournaments began this week and continue into next week. Here are 12 Nashville-area high school teams that could make deep postseason runs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wilsonpost.com
Cheryl Lewis: JROTC provides more than school credit
She’s feeling a bit frantic. When 16-year-old Grace Weiler heard that the Air Force Junior ROTC (Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps) program might be ending at Lebanon High School because of an instructor shortage, she was heartbroken. It has been a big part of her life and she loves what she is learning there.
wilsonpost.com
Mt. Juliet first responders dribble for donations
The Fire Department of Mt. Juliet may have lost a charity basketball game against the Mt. Juliet Police Department on Monday night, but all involved in the fundraiser event walked away as winners for a good cause. The police department beat the fire department 61-11 in the first James Bess...
wilsonpost.com
Body found in burned vehicle at boat ramp
Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a vehicle fire that had a body inside the car found Monday morning at the Tyree Access Boat Ramp in Old Hickory. Wilson County Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Moore said a nearby resident noticed a car on fire around 6:15 a.m. and called 911.
wilsonpost.com
Halloween Hollow will haunt your dreams
Why do people pay good money to be scared out of their pants as All-Hallow’s Eve creeps closer and closer?. Erica McElroy, one of the co-progenitors of Halloween Hollow, Middle Tennessee’s newest scare factory, can enlighten you on this dark query, after all, she and partner Carroll Moore are betting their fear farm on it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wilsonpost.com
Cook Political Report: Congressional seats in Texas, Florida leaning Republican
(The Center Square) – In a new Cook Political Report analysis of ten Congressional seats up for grabs this November, two open seats, one each in Texas and Florida, appear to be leaning Republican. A third, which previously leaned Democrat, is now considered a toss-up that could be won by a Republican in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas.
wilsonpost.com
Let's go down to the Nashville Crayfish
Good news for folks worried about the plight of the Nashville Crayfish: biologists say it’s doing well and will soon be performing on the Grand Ole Opry. Actually, the Nashville Crayfish is not the name of a country music band (although wouldn’t it make a great one?) but rather a rare crustacean most us didn’t even know existed until it almost didn’t.
Comments / 0