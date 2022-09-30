Read full article on original website
USU men’s basketball: Aggies on display Friday night
Want to check out the 2022-23 Utah State men’s basketball team?. Then plan to be at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Friday night. The Aggies will be having a Blue-White scrimmage, beginning at 7 p.m.
USU football: Aggies can still achieve goals, but margin for error is razor thin
There’s no denying it’s been a challenging and frustrating start to the 2022 college football season for Utah State. And yet, all of the Aggies’ primary goals are still attainable. Nevertheless, there is no margin for error for USU in its quest for a second straight Mountain West championship.
Bears football honors seniors, falls to Ridgeline
With just one Region 11 game to go, Bear River football could find itself anywhere from last place to tied for third in a region where all six teams have at least one loss this season. The Bears (1-3 Region 11, 2-6 overall) are currently tied with Green Canyon for...
All-region Bennett leads Bears into state golf tourney
With 4A state boys golf tournament just around the corner, it’s a good time to be warming up, and Ryker Bennett will be leading the charge for the Bears after shooting his best round of the year at the region championships last week. Bennett, a senior who has been...
Prep volleyball: Wolves serve up win against Mustangs
HYRUM – It couldn’t have been more balanced for the Wolves Tuesday night in Region 11 volleyball action against the Mustangs. Green Canyon had seven athletes with at least three kills, five with multiple blocks and five teamed up to serve a combined 18 aces. That all added up to a three-set win over Mountain Crest, 25-12, 25-17, 25-22.
Preston girls soccer enters district tourney
The Preston girls bounced back from a 0-3 loss to Pocatello on Sep. 27 and Senior Night to tie Century on the road 2-2 and ended the week with a 0-3 road loss to Twin Falls. As third seed in the district, Preston traveled to Pocatello on Oct. 4 to open the 4A District 5 Tournament against Century (score unavailable at press time). Like the boys, a win sends them to Pocatello on Thursday Oct. 6 and a loss means they travel to the loser of game 2 on Tuesday, Oct. 11 for an elimination game. The games begin at 4 p.m.
BLMS fall sports wrap-up
Bear Lake Middle School wrapped up their fall sports this past week. Cross-country ended with a meet at Preston. It was a beautiful day for a race. Top finishers were Keeghan McLeish, Archer Clark, Jacob Holmquist, Brayden Turner and Trey Saunders for the boys; and Brielle Romrell, Lily Barker, Oraelia Vickers, Emma Hayes and Madi Michel for the girls.
Here’s what this year’s Clery crime reports say about Utah State and Southern Utah universities
Universities and colleges that receive federal funding recently published their crime statistics for 2021 as required under the Clery Act. Utah State University’s police chief said while he believes the information in the school’s annual security report is accurate, it likely does not contain the data that students and their families care most about.
Cache Valley-based Dungeons and Dragons podcast receiving national, international attention
Over the last few weeks, a group of friends have regularly met to explore mines, experiment with magical spells, duel with ginormous spiders and venture into a world unfamiliar with many of realities’ norms. They embark on their quests from a room in Hyrum, surrounded by artistic depictions of...
Cache County Attorney appointed to Utah Court of Appeals
Cache County Attorney John Luthy has been appointed by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox to serve as a judge in the Utah State Court of Appeals. “I am deeply grateful to Gov. Cox for trusting me with an appointment to the Utah Court of Appeals,” Luthy said in a prepared statement. “I have great respect for Utah’s appellate courts and the whole of our judiciary. If confirmed, I will strive to serve the people of Utah with the same integrity, humility, and commitment to the law that I have observed in those who already serve.”
Palmer, Rosemary Gudmundson
Rosemary Gudmundson Palmer passed away from cancer in Tooele, Utah on September 29, 2022. Rosemary was born in Logan, Utah, to Melvin Peter Gudmundson and Mary Mae Jarvis on July 19, 1946. Her sister Madonna was born 15 months later. They were playmates and kept a close relationship throughout their lives. They grew up in a home filled with love. Rosemary graduated from Logan High School in 1964 and Utah State University in 1968. She married Fred W. Palmer in the Logan Temple on July 15, 1971. They both received master's degrees from Utah State University in 1973. She was an elementary and secondary school teacher. She also assisted Fred with his retail businesses. In 1997, Rosemary received her Ph.D. from the University of Wyoming and was a professor at Boise State University. She had a passion for learning, doing family history and historical and literacy research, and writing. She published books and articles and served as an editor or consultant for various publications. Rosemary and Fred were blessed with two children: Chris and Melanie. Rosemary loved being a mother. As a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she loved the Lord Jesus Christ. She served in many callings including ward and stake Relief Society president, Primary president, gospel doctrine and institute teachers, and ordinance worker in the Nauvoo Illinois Temple. She and Fred served for five years as Church Service Missionaries where they introduced the Addiction Recovery Program to the Nauvoo Illinois Stake. They were full-time missionaries at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City from 2014 to 2016. They also served as Area Church History Advisers in the North America Central Area. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, her "second father" Win Gudmundson, and two older half-sisters. She is survived by her husband Fred, her children Chris Palmer (Amy) and Melanie Palmer Cushing (Jason), four grandchildren, her sister Madonna Saltern (Jerry), and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Mary Pat Lebeck (John), Karen North (Jim), and Kathy Bowers (Steve). A private family memorial service and burial will be held in Logan, Utah. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, please donate to the Church's Humanitarian Services. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com.
Joan (Ream) Bunderson
Joan (Ream) Bunderson 10/21/1940 - 9/29/2022 Joan Ream Bunderson achieved emeritus status on September 29, 2022. She was born on October 21st, 1940 in Montpelier Idaho to John Rodney Ream and Norma Ida Volker Ream. She spent her first few years in the old family home, until the house Rodney was building was completed in 1942. She grew up learning how to work hard on the ranch, riding horses and learning to value those laboring on the ranch by helping her mother and older sister provide meals for and take care of those workers. She also milked cows. She was frustrated growing up as her father said that a girl's place was in the house. She wanted to be out doing things, eventually earning a spot driving one of the tractors picking up hay bales. She attended Montpelier High school. She graduated from BYU in Provo with a degree in Clothing and Textiles, and went on to earn her Masters in psychology from Utah State University, where their first son was born. She taught at BYU and ISU, then taught high school at Bear Lake High School where she taught Home Economics, Chemistry, Algebra, psychology and Art. She could teach just about everything. She took a break from teaching to be an entrepreneur. She started a fabric store out of her house, and later in the old Burgoyne hotel building. When economic conditions became too much to continue the business, they closed the business, then for the next 20 years paid back the debts she and Floyd took on trying to keep the store afloat. She valued her name and her honor. She served as president of the Bear Lake grazing association for 30 years She took over being the business manager for the ranch from her mother and continued in that role throughout the rest of her life.
Preston Posts —Oct. 5, 2022
Some of the leaves in the trees in our neighborhood are starting to show a hint of Fall with yellow. Reports are also heard that in some parts of the Sardine Canyon are already bursting out with bright orange and reds in their leaves. I remember a term used by Channel 5 Meterologist Mark Eubank referring to this time of year he called “Frummer” meaning the end of summer going into fall. So, I guess it’s Frummer Time!
Janae Langford and Robert Ashby
Dallin, Emma, Tessa, Holly, & Matthew announce the marriage of Janae Jensen Langford, daughter of Sandy Maxson to Robert Ashby, father of Rebekah, Garrett, and Ethan and son of Coy & Bonnie Ashby. They will sealed for time and all eternity in the Brigham City Temple on Friday, October 7th....
Man sentenced to jail in USU campus lewdness, firearm case
A man who pleaded guilty to charges related to incidents of lewdness on Utah State University’s Logan campus was sentenced to jail on Monday. Anderson Bectemba Barnes, 44, was sentenced to six months in the Cache County Jail with credit for 92 days served. Barnes pleaded guilty on Aug. 22 to four counts of class-B lewdness — each amended from third-degree felonies — and one count of third-degree possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person as part of plea agreement.
Live Production: 'A Monster Ate My Homework' opens this week
Don’t miss the latest community production at Worm Creek Opera House: “A Monster Ate My Homework!”. When high school procrastinator Obie Adams once again loses his homework, he concocts a ridiculous tale to keep his English teacher off the case. In the meantime, he enthralls the entire cast of the high school “Dracula” production. These monstrously funny characters will provide a fun, spooky night for the whole family. The family-friendly melodrama runs three nights only on Oct. 6-8 at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets can be found online at www.wormcreek.org.
Logan City School District votes to cover student lunches
As of Monday, the Logan City School District is providing lunch to their enrolled students for the 2022-2023 school year. The Board of Education for the Logan City School District voted to foot the bill for student lunches at a meeting on Sept. 27.
Smith, John Michael (Mike)
Graveside services with Military Honors will be held to honor Mike at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Hyde Park Cemetery, 400 East Center Street, Hyde Park, Utah. All who knew and loved him are invited to attend.
Developing Town: Singing trio reaches regional, global audience
Editorial Note: Part 292 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, issues 1928-1934;Obituaries, Family stories of Melody Weaver; Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart.) The Melody Weaver trio had spent a winter season performing in Butte, MT and followed...
Pumpkin Walk projects produce delightful examples of community
Today the Pumpkin Walk in North Logan is open to the public. A charming collection of home-made displays lines the walking path of Elk Ridge Park, as it has ever autumn for almost 40 years (though it began at Beutler Farms before moving to Elk Ridge). My husband’s family has...
