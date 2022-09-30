Read full article on original website
Fabulous Newly Remodeled Downtown Birmingham, Alabama Airbnb Loft
Are you looking for a perfect weekend getaway not far from home? Here is a great newly remodeled Airbnb loft in Downtown Birmingham. The host said that the space has “modern furnishings and beautiful decor.”. You can be steps away from all the action in the Theater District. Also,...
Bham Now
Hop City 10th Annual Anniversary Party
Join us on Sunday, October 2 from 12:00 – 7:00 pm as Hop City celebrates 10 amazing years in the Magic City!. We’ll have 60+ options of rare & special craft beers to enjoy in the likes of which many of you have never seen or tasted before! There will be a local artist’s market, food trucks, and some of Birmingham’s best bands performing all day! Performers include The Blips, The Dirty Lungs and Cheyloe & her Sleepless Knights.
Bham Now
5 of the most fun haunted houses within two hours of Birmingham to visit this spooky season
It is officially Halloween time here in Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where the best bloodcurling screams will be in these five haunted houses in Birmingham and within two hours of downtown. 1. Nightmare at 3008. Located off Decatur Highway is Nightmare at 3008, an award-winning haunted house just...
280living.com
Business Happenings - October 2022
The Element Wellness Center has opened in the Tattersall Park development at 6600 Tattersall Lane, Unit B. The center’s philosophy is to provide wellness by nurturing the body and leveraging strategic, controlled stressors inspired by nature. 205-326-7333. Bamawear/Tigerwear is now open in the Chelsea Med Plaza near Walmart. Bamawear...
wvtm13.com
Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
wbrc.com
Birmingham restaurant still dealing with supply chain issues
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Supply chain issues are still hurting small businesses in our area. Local restaurants continue having trouble getting certain products and ingredients for their customers. Ted’s Restaurant in Birmingham is only one of many restaurants forced to either adjust how they do business or pay more money...
Village Living
Fall events return to the zoo
The Birmingham Zoo is preparing to welcome visitors this fall with a full slate of upcoming events. Oktoberfest, a new event for ages 21 and older, is set for Oct. 1 from 5 to 10 p.m. It will include food trucks, a build-your-own Brat station at the Zoo’s Nourish 205 restaurant and other light concessions. Oktoberfest will also include authentic German lawn games like a stein hoist, live polka music and the crowning of Mr. and Mrs. Oktoberfest 2022.
26-year-old identified as man shot to death near Birmingham’s Railroad Park
A 26-year-old man has been identified as the person shot to death during an argument on a Birmingham street Sunday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the homicide victim as Malik Syrmone Shelton. He lived in Birmingham. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded at 5:01 p.m....
wbrc.com
Planned road closures for BHM26.2 Marathon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Mountain Brook Police Department has announced planned road closures for a portion of Sunday morning, Oct. 2, due to the BHM26.2 Marathon. MBPD says traffic will be affected by these closures between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Roads will be periodically blocked for runners to pass.
Village Living
Borland Benefield celebrates 100 years
When William Howard Borland Sr. hung his name on a door in what is now the City Federal building in downtown Birmingham in 1922, he had no way of knowing he was starting an accounting practice that would last 100 years. But that’s exactly what happened. The Borland Benefield...
Bham Now
Trussville Makers Market
Join us for our second Trussville Makers Market! Free event, all ages. This curated market will feature local artisans and their works. Please email Raquel@ferusales.com to apply to be a vendor. Please include pictures of what you will be vending.RSVP. Time & Location. Oct 02, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM...
280living.com
Hoover’s fall festival moves to weekend and daytime
People load onto a trailer for a hayride at the 2021 Hoover Hayride and Family Night at Veterans Park in Hoover. WHEN: Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. COST: Admission is free; food available for purchase. The city of Hoover’s annual fall event at Veterans Park is making some...
wbrc.com
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
Bham Now
7 stores with the best stomp-worthy cowboy boots in Birmingham
Y’all, we live in Alabama—our country side is bound to come out every now and then. With cooler weather, rodeos and Halloween around the corner, it’s time to make sure you have a good pair of cowboy boots on hand. Here are seven stores around the Greater Birmingham Area to find boots worth stomping in.
Argument near Birmingham’s Railroad Park leaves 1 shot dead in city’s 2nd homicide of the weekend
A man was shot to death in broad daylight Sunday during an apparent argument on a Birmingham street near Railroad Park. The deadly shooting was one of two this weekend in the city. The other happened Friday night on the city’s east side, leaving a woman dead. Sunday’s killing...
Shelby Reporter
DC’s Smokehouse now open in Calera
CALERA — The hot hamburger has a long-standing tradition in Central Alabama, and DC’s Smokehouse in Calera has given the dish another home. The open-faced “hamburger”—consisting of two buns, two hamburger patties and optional toppings of gravy, onions, mushrooms and cheese—is the most popular item at the barbecue restaurant, which opened Aug. 2 at the corner of U.S. 31 and Eighth Avenue, not far from City Hall.
shelbyal.com
The Patch at Helena Hollow
Helena Hollow is a family owned & operated farm with years of history & memories waiting to be made by others! Tickets for "The Patch" can be purchased online or in person.
West Alabama Salvation Army Angel Tree Applications are Open Now
The countdown to Christmas is underway and The Salvation Army feels that “every child deserves to experience the Joy of Christmas morning.” Angel Tree program has provided gifts for children around the county since 1979. Over 800 children in need within our area have been provided with toys...
wbrc.com
Birmingham family physician says more flu cases expected this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flu season is approaching quickly and health experts believe we’ll see more flu cases this year than the past few. Dr. Erin DeLaney says she expects there to be more cases this flu season, mainly because the precautions many took during the COVID-19 pandemic have softened. For example, less people are masking and staying home nowadays than the past couple years.
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Missing Birmingham woman found safe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Birmingham Police say a missing woman has been found safe. Police say Barbara Boykins went missing on October 1. She is now safe and at home. ORIGINAL: The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for critical missing person, Barbara Boykins.
