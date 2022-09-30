Read full article on original website
Terran Orbital’s Marc Bell to Present at 2022 MilSat Symposium
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present at the 2022 MilSat Symposium. The symposium takes place October 13-14 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005009/en/ Terran Orbital’s Marc Bell to Present at 2022 MilSat Symposium (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)
NASA, SpaceX, send first Native American woman into space
NASA and SpaceX sent the first Native American woman into space on Wednesday along with the first Russian cosmonaut to launch from U.S. soil in 20 years. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched Wednesday afternoon from the Kennedy Space Station in Florida, carrying four members of Crew-5 aboard the Dragon Endurance Spacecraft in SpaceX’s fifth full space flight with NASA, according to a news release.
