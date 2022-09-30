ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuskegee, AL

Stuttgart Daily Leader

No. 2 Alabama loses QB Bryce Young, beats No. 20 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Alabama lost quarterback Bryce Young in the second quarter, but held off No. 20 Arkansas 49-26 behind the explosive runs of Jahmyr Gibbs and backup quarterback Jalen Milroe. Young threw for 173 yards with a touchdown and an interception before leaving with what coach Nick...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
riverregionsports.com

CRAMTON BOWL 100 YEARS: Jeff Davis, Lee crown anniversary of first football game

Perhaps it is fitting that Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee played their annual grudge match Friday, the 100th anniversary of the first football game at Cramton Bowl. The Volunteers and the Generals have a storied tradition that includes some of the greatest games ever played at Cramton Bowl, although this year’s version of the rivalry wasn’t as memorable. Jeff Davis improved to 2-4, with a come-from-behind 26-20 win. That left Lee winless at 0-6 and likely headed toward a winless season.
MONTGOMERY, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas shocks Alabama with incredible onside kick

Arkansas scored 14 unanswered points, and after the Razorbacks grabbed momentum, they shocked Alabama with an onside kick that was recovered by kicker Jake Bates. The play was reviewed and the call stood after the replay considered whether the ball went 10 yards before Bates took possession of the ball.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Alabama's Mistakes Today

Alabama led Arkansas 21-0 but now is holding on to the lead for dear life in the second half. Thanks to Bryce Young's injury and some uncharacteristic Tide errors, Arkansas got things as close as 28-23 late in the third quarter. Alabama just scored to make it 35-23 in the early fourth, but isn't out of danger yet.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Auburn Fan Video

Times are tough at Auburn right now. The Tigers fell to 3-2 on the season following Saturday night's tough loss to LSU. Auburn blew a major lead against its SEC West Division rival. Video of a sad Auburn fan has gone viral on social media on Sunday morning. Every college...
AUBURN, AL
Athlon Sports

Paul Finebaum Predicts 1 SEC Coach Will Be Fired Soon

An SEC coach could be coaching his final game this Saturday, per Paul Finebaum.  Paul Finebaum is saying that the "end is nearer" for one prominent SEC coach. That coach is Auburn's Bryan Harsin.  Finebaum predicts that Auburn will move on from Harsin either at the end of this week or ...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn University unveils NPHC Legacy Plaza, 'the first physical landmark for any Black student organization on Auburn’s campus'

On Friday afternoon, Auburn University dedicated the National Pan-Hellenic Council Legacy Plaza, which features an open space and monuments dedicated to the nine African American fraternities and sororities on the Auburn campus that make up the NPHC. Often called the “Divine Nine,” the NPHC consists of five fraternities—Alpha Phi Alpha,...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus native debuts in Tyler Perry’s latest release

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Columbus native made her dancing debut this past weekend in Tyler Perry’s most recent release A Jazzman’s Blues which features a storyline of forbidden love back in the 30’s. Her journey to the big screen was not an easy one; she sat down with WRBL to provide insight into her road […]
COLUMBUS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryan Harsin gets hammered for Auburn 4th quarter offensive play call, loss vs. LSU

Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers blew a 17-point first-half lead against the LSU Tigers Saturday night. In fact, LSU scored 21-unanswered points to beat Auburn 21-17. However, Auburn had a great opportunity early in the fourth quarter to score points, but thanks to a questionable play-call, LSU got the ball back on an interception.
AUBURN, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created

An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
PHENIX CITY, AL
The Spun

Look: This Sad Auburn Fan Is Going Viral Tonight

It's a sad time to be an Auburn football fan. Bryan Harsin called a ridiculous trick play vs. LSU this Saturday night. It ended in an easy interception by an LSU defender. One Auburn fan, in particular, can't believe what she's watching tonight. A photo of a sad Auburn fan...
AUBURN, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when car strikes tree, troopers report

An Alabama man was killed early Sunday when his car left the roadway and struck a tree, state troopers said. Victor A. Buchanan, 37, of Auburn, Alabama, was killed from injuries he sustained in the wreck that occurred at approximately 12:34 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said Buchanan was not wearing a...
AUBURN, AL
mediafeed.org

How much does it really cost to attend Auburn University in Alabama?

Auburn University, located in Auburn, Alabama, is known for its strong football culture (go Tigers!). Auburn University tuition for 2021-22 is just slightly higher than the national average of $10,740 (for in-state students) at $11,826 per year. However, if you live out of state, that number rises to $31,986 per year, in contrast to $27,560 as the national average.
AUBURN, AL
WJTV 12

Body discovered at Alabama dumpster

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grizzly discovery early this morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City of Opelika.  The body of 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem was discovered around 3:00 a.m. at Hickory Haven Trailer Park in the 800 Block of Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking up […]
OPELIKA, AL

