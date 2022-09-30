Read full article on original website
Shorthorn
UTA shatters first-year enrollment records again
UTA saw record enrollment numbers again after over two years of the pandemic affecting in-person university life. UTA’s fall 2022 estimated enrollment total is 40,990 students, according to data obtained by The Shorthorn. These numbers reflect the largest first-time-in-college class for the sixth year in a row. This semester’s...
Shorthorn
President Jennifer Cowley shares past achievements and future plans for UTA
President Jennifer Cowley shared a set of university updates Tuesday, following her official investiture ceremony last week. Significant updates include construction projects across campus, the renewal and redesign of the bridges over Cooper Street and UTA’s receipt of the Seal of Excelencia for 2022. The university will begin construction...
Shorthorn
‘A dream without a plan is just a wish’: Jennifer Cowley shares vision at investiture
As Jennifer Cowley stood on the podium and officially took on the job of becoming UTA’s permanent president — one she called “an awesome responsibility and the privilege of a lifetime” — she choked up, reminiscing about the important people in her life and the memories she collected as an Arlington native.
Shorthorn
UTA receives Seal of Excelencia in recognition for its support to Latino student success
UTA, along with five other institutions, earned the Seal of Excelencia certification on Friday, a certification granted to colleges and universities for their commitment to accelerating Latino student success. Counting this year’s recipients, 30 institutions earned the seal from Excelencia in Education, a national authority on promoting Latino student success...
Shorthorn
Student Senate resolutions call for two building name changes due to controversial past
The Student Senate introduced two resolutions focused on renaming two campus buildings due to their controversial namesakes during the general body meeting Tuesday. The two resolutions called for the name change of the University Center and Woolf Hall, which wouldn’t be the first time a UTA building’s name would be called on to change due to allegations of racism. Davis Hall, named after former university administrator Edward Davis, was renamed the University Administration Building in 2021. This occurred after former interim President Teik Lim formed a task force to research the issue and the group determined “Davis was not someone they could memorialize in good conscience,” according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Shorthorn
Opinion: Each and every vote matters this election
With midterm elections coming up in November, the UTA community should pay close attention to local races and other upcoming elections in the area. Many important offices are up for election in Tarrant County, ranging from governor and United States Representative to Texas Supreme Court and district and county judges. The work the people holding these positions do has a massive impact on the day-to-day lives of many in the community.
Shorthorn
Faculty discuss history, importance of Hispanic Heritage Month
From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, the U.S. observes Hispanic Heritage Month, highlighting the history, culture and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans. The reasoning behind its duration is that it falls around the independence days for Latin American countries such as El Salvador, Costa Rica and Guatemala, according to the official National Hispanic Heritage Month website. The end date falls around Día de la Raza on Oct. 12, a holiday that recognizes the cultural blend of indigenous American and Spanish heritage.
Shorthorn
National Night Out unites community with police officers and emergency services
The UTA Police Department hosted its 39th annual National Night Out Tuesday. Attendees enjoyed free food, danced to music on the lawn and took the opportunity to mingle and make new friendships while visiting the pop-up booths set up across Brazos Park. The annual event is a nationwide campaign organized...
Shorthorn
Volleyball player finds inspiration for new season
Sophomore outside hitter Brianna Ford leads the Mavericks in kills and points, has won two tournament Most Valuable Player awards, been named the Western Athletic Conference offensive player of the week this season. But at the end of last season, Ford struggled to recapture the love for the game she’s played all her life.
Shorthorn
UTA presents rendition of cult classic Night of The Living Dead
Set against the sociopolitical tensions of the 1960s, zombies ate brains in George Romero’s 1968 film Night of the Living Dead. UTA Maverick Theatre Company will perform a modern theater rendition of the movie. The production is running at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 through 8 at the Mainstage Theatre in the Fine Arts Building, with a special late-night showing at 10 p.m. on the 7th. There will also be a matinee at 2 p.m. Oct. 9.
Shorthorn
UTA Police hosts annual National Night Out on Oct. 4
The UTA Police Department will host its 39th annual National Night Out on Oct. 4 at Brazos Park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. National Night Out is a nationwide campaign organized by the National Association of Town Watch to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. The police department’s National Night...
