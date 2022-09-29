College Football Best Bets Week 5: Top prop bets include California's Jaydn Ott, Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim

Danny Kanell has revealed his top 12 after Week 5 of the 2022 college football. The CBS Sports analyst has 3 teams from the B1G in his top 12, with 1 in the top 4. Kanell has Ohio State coming in at No. 3 after its 49-10 win over Rutgers in Week 5. Michigan is the next team to be ranked by Kanell as the Wolverines are at No. 5 after a convincing 27-14 road win at Iowa. Finally, Penn State comes in at No. 11 after a 17-7 struggle win on homecoming over Northwestern.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO