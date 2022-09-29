College Football Best Bets Week 5: Top prop bets include California's Jaydn Ott, Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim

Read full article on original website
Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 released following action-packed Week 5
When the dust settled on Week 4, all eyes turned towards Week 5. When last week’s rankings were revealed, the action-packed slate for this past weekend was obvious. The action certainly didn’t disappoint, with plenty of upsets and tight finishes for teams throughout the rankings. Following Saturday’s games in Week 5, the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll has been revealed, featuring significant movement and plenty of teams that weren’t included in last week’s top 25.
Another Texas A&M loss exposes snake oil salesman Jimbo Fisher: Best memes and tweets
Texas A&M football fans must come to terms with the possibility that Jimbo Fisher may be starting to lose his grip. Another Saturday, another tough loss for Jimbo Fisher and his overrated Texas A&M Aggies. Things are not going well in College Station for the football program or its highly...
Paul Finebaum ranks his Top 4 college football teams heading into Week 6
Paul Finebaum gave his weekly top 4 rankings after the significant impact of Week 5. While the top teams came away with victories, the games’ results and performances have huge implications. Finebaum saw Ohio State take care of business at home versus B1G foe Rutgers 49-10. He also saw...
If I had to predict right now…
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. The Buckeyes also have a great start to their 2024 class with a commitment from quarterback Dylan Raiola, the country’s No. 1 overall 2024 prospect. And the...
Wisconsin RB sends strong message about Paul Chryst firing
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen sent a strong message on Sunday regarding the Paul Chryst firing. Wisconsin fired Chryst a day after the Badgers lost at home to Illinois 34-10. Allen is the team’s star running back and had just 8 yards on 2 carries in the defeat. “Anyone...
Latest AP Poll released
The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 5 of the season. Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) is ranked No. 5 in the new AP Top 25 after its 30-20 win over NC State on Saturday (...)
Look: Pat McAfee Predicting A Massive Upset On Saturday
Pat McAfee isn't afraid to make some bold picks. He made that very clear during this Saturday's edition of College GameDay. McAfee is picking Iowa to defeat No. 4 Michigan this afternoon. That game will be played at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa has really struggled to move the chains this season,...
Joel Klatt reveals new top-five team rankings
The night isn’t even complete for the entire top-10 in the college football rankings but Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt apparently couldn’t wait as he’s already released his new top-five even with USC and Arizona State being at halftime. Klatt announced the Michigan-Iowa game on Fox’s Big...
Kirk Herbstreit has a surprising new No. 1 in updated top 4 after Week 5
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback and ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top 4 after the impact of Week 5 of the 2022 season. Herbstreit has Ohio State at No. 1 and Michigan at No. 4. It is not a surprise to see Herbstreit give more love...
Danny Kanell reveals his top 12 after an impactful Week 5
Danny Kanell has revealed his top 12 after Week 5 of the 2022 college football. The CBS Sports analyst has 3 teams from the B1G in his top 12, with 1 in the top 4. Kanell has Ohio State coming in at No. 3 after its 49-10 win over Rutgers in Week 5. Michigan is the next team to be ranked by Kanell as the Wolverines are at No. 5 after a convincing 27-14 road win at Iowa. Finally, Penn State comes in at No. 11 after a 17-7 struggle win on homecoming over Northwestern.
ESPN College Gameday headed to first-time location next week
What I’m about to say is not a misprint, not a mistake, not in any way, shape or form a joke:. ESPN’s “College Gameday” is heading to Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday for an actual football game. The Kansas Jayhawks aren’t likely to remain outside the top...
We're Starting To Find Out What This Alabama Team Is Made Of Following Bryce Young Injury
Crimson Tide has more questions than answers following Arkansas setbacks as brutal SEC stretch continues.
CBS Sports expert releases early list of candidates for Wisconsin head coaching vacancy
Wisconsin football is officially without a head coach after Paul Chryst was let go. Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports gave out his list of some candidates who should be considered for the job. Kansas HC Lance Leipold seems to be one of the favorites among fans and certain media members....
Paul Chryst, Karl Dorrell Fired. College Football Coaches Hot Seat Top 10 Ranking: Week 5
Now that Paul Chryst is gone at Wisconsin and Karl Dorrell is out at Colorado, who are ten other coaches on the hot seat after Week 5 of the college football season?. There aren’t any major surprises anymore when it comes to firing college football coaches. It seems strange...
NFL Week 4 predictions and picks against the spread: Dalvin Cook a go, D’Andre Swift a no-go, Christian McCaffrey an oh-no
Much has changed heading into the Sunday slate of NFL games. Here’s the latest (and final) look at our NFL Week 4 predictions and picks for the remaining 15 games. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL...
5-star Ron Holland talks final schools and commitment timeframe
Ron Holland is the 2023 On3 Consensus No. 9 overall player. In the past eight months, the 6-foot-8 wing forward has won a Texas 6A state championship and a u17 USA men’s basketball gold medal. This was Holland’s second gold medal and third state title. “Even with the...
What channel is Chiefs vs. Buccaneers on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 4
It's a Super Bowl rematch more than a year in the making. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were angling for their second straight Super Bowl win in 2021, but Tom Brady and the Buccaneers had other plans. TB12, in his first season with the Bucs, led Tampa Bay to a stunning 31-9 win.
Big Ten Power Rankings: MSU's slide continues, West division up for grabs
The contenders in the East are separating themselves, while the West continues to be anyone's division...
College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 5
The top 25 college football teams were subject to upsets and close calls alike in Week 5. Several top-25 teams barely avoided disaster against lower-ranked or unranked competition. It started early in the day with No. 2 Alabama, which overcame the loss of Bryce Young and a 23-point third quarter by No. 20 Arkansas to beat the Razorbacks 49-26 on the road with backup Jalen Milroe.
