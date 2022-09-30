Read full article on original website
Mets' Jeff McNeil edges out Dodgers' Freddie Freeman to win 2022 NL batting title
A year removed from the worst statistical season of his career, New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil clinched the National League batting title Wednesday, on the final date of the 2022 regular season. McNeil edged out Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman for the batting title. McNeil finished...
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is drawing to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB playoffs.
Report: Warriors Could Punish Green After Altercation With Poole
Golden State reportedly is considering discipline for Draymond Green following a physical confrontation at practice Wednesday.
Commanders to face Titans with plenty of inspiration
Five weeks after Brian Robinson suffered two gunshot wounds as he tried to thwart an armed robbery attempt, the Washington
How To Watch the Arizona Cardinals Games Live This Season (2022)
With the oldest average age of any team in the league, the Arizona Cardinals are looking to show their veteran
