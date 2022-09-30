Read full article on original website
Tuesday sports: Volleyball, soccer, swimming action
Lewisburg 3, Lake Cormorant 1 (25-19, 9-25, 25-19, 25-16) For Lewisburg, Ella Grace Holloway had 20 kills, Allie Kate Hall made 22 digs, Jayda Bradley served three aces, and Claire Smith made 25 assists. Hernando 3, Olive Branch 0 (25-12, 25-9, 25-16) DeSoto Central 3, Center Hill 0 (25-20, 25-23,...
Northwest’s Bracey named MACCC Offensive Player of the Week
Bracey’s 159 yards led Northwest to road win at East Mississippi. After tallying a career-best 159 rushing yards in last week’s victory at No. 8 East Mississippi, Northwest sophomore tailback Jamarien Bracey was named the MACCC Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday morning. Bracey led a dominating...
McRae announces State Fair booths for unclaimed money and college savings
Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae has announced that the Unclaimed Money and College Savings divisions of the Treasury will have booths open and staffed in the Trade Mart at the State Fair from Thursday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 15. “Mississippi’s State Fair is a great opportunity for our team...
2 dead, 1 injured in Norris Road crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people died following a car accident in South Memphis Monday night. The two-car crash happened on Norris Road near I-240 around 9:30 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim later died from their injuries at the hospital. A third person was taken to Regional One in […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores Sept. 27 – Oct. 3
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #317 – […]
Reardon Banished from Lafayette County for the Second Time
A man charged with stalking the Oxford mayor has been banished from Lafayette County for the second time. Matthew Reardon pleaded guilty in the Lafayette County Circuit Court Friday to an aggravated charge. Per a plea agreement with prosecutors, Reardon’s sentence included being banished from Lafayette County for five years while remaining on unsupervised probation.
Memphis woman shocked by $6,500 utility bill
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Whitehaven woman was shocked when she went to pay her latest utility bill and the total was more than 20 times what it has been for the 20 years she has lived there. The driveway is dry, the grass isn’t wet, there are no signs of any leaks and only two […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
Overturned trailer causing delays on I-240 and Lamar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers are advised to find an alternate route as crews work to remove an overturned tractor trailer from Interstate 240 near Lamar Ave. The incident happened around noon on Saturday and crews are still on the scene. It is unclear at this time what caused the wreck in the first place. WREG […]
Car found on fire with bullet holes on Poplar, mpd says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police department is investigating after finding a car on fire with bullet holes on Poplar. Police said it happened in the area of Poplar Avenue and Bellevue around 7:33 p.m on Monday. According to police, officers found the car in flames with bullet holes.
Memphis firefighter under investigation for Facebook post
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says it is conducting an internal investigation into a Facebook post made by an employee. Steven Chillis remains on duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, MFD said. He has been employed by the department since March 2020. Chillis allegedly made a post on his account […]
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
2 firefighters, 1 pedestrian hurt in South Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car in the early morning. At approximately 3:10 AM, Memphis Police responded to a person hit by a car on I-240 and Kerr Avenue. One person was taken to Regional One in critical condition,...
Panola County fallen officers honored with new monument
BATESVILLE, Miss. — It was an emotional morning in Batesville, Mississippi at the unveiling of a monument dedicated to Panola County’s law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. On a sunny fall morning, the sound of bagpipes echoed through the Batesville Town Square, and the flag at the Panola County Courthouse was raised […]
Hurricane Ian hits home of former Memphian
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm. Former Memphian Connie Adam and her […]
Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case
Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
Man shot during attempted carjacking in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting during an attempted carjacking in Whitehaven early Tuesday. Police responded to the scene around 5:20 a.m. at the Lion Mart on Raines and Auburn Road. One man was taken by ambulance to Regional One in critical condition. The first reports from the scene are that […]
Crashes on Austin Peay, Covington Pike kill two
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in two separate crashes in Raleigh just hours apart Thursday morning. At 3:21 a.m., police say a tractor-trailer crash closed Austin Peay Highway at Joslyn Street. One person was killed at the scene. At 6:30, police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on New Covington Pike at […]
MPD finds man dead in a yard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a man-down call on the the 3400 block of Heckle around 9:47 am on Sunday. MPD found a man laying in a yard and was pronounced dead on the scene. There are very few details available at this time. Police said this is an active investigation.
Man found dead in southeast Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead early Sunday morning. At approximately 9:50 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man-down call on Heckle Avenue, in southeast Memphis. When officers arrived, they found a man in the yard. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,...
