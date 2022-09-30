Read full article on original website
“I just don’t like you no more,” Brendan Gleeson’s Colm intones to Colin Farrell’s Pádraic in the inciting scene of The Banshees of Inisherin. It’s a line that would be a throwaway or a thin punchline in most other comedies but Martin McDonagh makes it the heart of this melancholic, heartbreaking, and ofttimes hilarious film. The impasse between two men, one who wants to be left alone and the other who can’t let go, is as gripping and meaningful as any tale of star-crossed lovers and it may be McDonagh’s magnum opus.
Fantastic Fest has officially wrapped up for 2022 and ComicBook.com has a slew of reviews from some choice movies that screened at this year's festival. Featuring an array of programming from around the globe, Fantastic Fest this year offered us the chance to see highly anticipated movies like Shin Ultraman, plus documentary Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters, and a few things that surprised us just by watching on a whim. You can find nine of our capsule reviews for movies like Deep Fear, Lynch/Oz, and The Offering below!
As Halloween approaches, every horror fan is looking for a fresh experience. With so many subgenres — found footage, creature features, slashers — the mash-up of choices may be flooding streaming platforms, but among the greats is the almighty exorcism movie. Over the years, this subgenre has risen...
If you don't want to solve the Lament Configuration and want to view the Cenobites from a safe distance, breathe easy. The all-new ad-free horror streaming platform, SCREAMBOX, has an exclusive Hellraiser documentary ready for your viewing pleasure. Leviathan: The Story of Hellraiser and Hellbound: Hellraiser II, takes fans on...
25 years ago, on September 9, 1997, Cube premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie centers on a small group of strangers who wake up trapped in a giant cube…connected to other cubes…making up one gigantic cube. Adding to the tension is that some of the cubes are rigged with traps and only a mathematical formula derived from the room numbers can reveal which rooms are and aren’t safe. Sadism, mystery, claustrophobia, and paranoia combine, creating a surprisingly tense, scary, and smart movie.
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
Whether you're a huge horror fan, or you only watch scary movies on Halloween with your hands over your eyes, there's literally something for everyone in this genre. From popular franchises that just won't quit to the classic films that started huge trends, there's no better time to explore the spookiest movies that are streaming right now. Here, we round up 20 of the best horror movies available on Prime Video right now, that will have you repeating "Candyman" three times while looking in the mirror.
In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
Stephen King’s works are full of all kinds of memorable monsters and villains. The likes of the man in black, Pennywise the clown, and Jack Torrance are ingrained in pop culture. In the latest cinematic adaptation, though, the bad guy isn’t a guy at all: it’s an object. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is a horror story all about being addicted to your smartphone.
October is here, so you may be looking to scare yourself with some great horror flicks. And if you're an HBO Max subscriber, you have access to an incredible selection of creepy, spooky, grisly and grimy movies you can watch whenever. The best horror movies on HBO Max range from certified classics like The Shining and A Nightmare on Elm Street to more recent entries like The Night House and The Witch.
It’s officially October, which means that spooky movie season is finally upon us. No October would be complete, either, without the release of a new Stephen King adaptation. Fortunately, Netflix’s adaptation of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is based on King’s novella of the same name, is set to fill that annual spot this year.
Here are the new movies and shows you can stream on Netflix in October. Check out some of the highlights below -- including our picks for the 10 best scary movies to you can stream this month to get excited (and properly creeped out) for Halloween -- or scroll down to the full list of what’s new and what’s leaving (including “Schitt’s Creek”).
EXCLUSIVE: Music Box Films has acquired North American rights to SXSW road-trip drama The Unknown Country starring Certain Women and Killers of the Flower Moon actress Lily Gladstone and Raymond Lee (Top Gun: Maverick). In director Morrisa Maltz’s indie pic, an unexpected invitation rushes a grieving young woman into a road trip through the American Midwest towards the border between Texas and Mexico. The young woman, Tana, navigates the complex, post-2016 election social climate, and a natural landscape that is increasingly surreal. Along the way, she bonds with unexpected people who are unknown to her yet intrinsically familiar. The Unknown Country is produced by Katherine Harper...
All too often in horror movies specifically themed around exorcism, the female characters in the film either fall to the sidelines or they're the person being possessed. Outside of Vera Farmiga's Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring films, women are rarely the ones performing an exorcism in a horror movie. And while that's not to say that women don't hold an impressive amount of power in the horror genre, it simply goes to set Prey for the Devil apart from its predecessors.
Two MTV Documentary films vying for Academy Awards attention — Ondi Timoner’s “Last Flight Home” and Tanaz Eshaghian’s short “As Far as They Can Run” — garnered the top nonfiction honors at the 23rd annual Woodstock Film Festival. “Last Flight Home,” about Timoner and her family’s last days with her father, won the best documentary prize, while “As Far as They Can Run,” about disabled children in rural Pakistan who have been deemed “useless” by their communities, took home the fest’s best short documentary award. “Last Flight Home” premiered at Sundance earlier this year before opening the Telluride Film Festival in September....
