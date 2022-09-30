ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Former state trooper from Newark pleads guilty in thefts from warehouse

By By Josh Shannon
 6 days ago

A former Delaware State Police trooper from Newark has pleaded guilty to stealing from a local company under the ruse of conducting a fraud investigation.

Jamal Merrell, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and could face up to a year in federal prison when sentenced in January.

Newark, DE
