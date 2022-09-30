Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Lee County's Ousmane Kromah gets coveted Georgia Bulldogs offer
LEESBURG — The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs have called. After Thursday night’s performance against Houston County, Lee County sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah got a message to call the running backs coach at the University of Georgia. Kromah returned the call and the offer was made to try and persuade Kromah to come to play football at Georgia’s flagship university after high school.
Albany Herald
Undefeated Worth County set to face top-ranked Fitzgerald
SYLVESTER — The Worth County Rams football team is 6-0 for the first time since 1989 and heading into a Friday night matchup with top-ranked and defending state champion, Fitzgerald (5-0). While it is a big game with region title implications, Worth County head coach Jeff Hammond is working to make sure his team understands this is not the only big game they will play.
Albany Herald
Worth County's Chip Cooper earns Player of the Week Award
SYLVESTER — Worth County senior Chip Cooper has been selected as Georgia High School’s Player of the Week by the Georgia High School Football Daily. He will get his award Thursday at Worth County High School in Sylvester. Cooper earned the award for his performance Friday night in Eastman when the Worth County Rams beat Dodge County in a shoot-out 47-38.
Man dead after crash on Hartley Bridge Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash on the 4800-block of Hartley Bridge Road in Macon. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened after 12 a.m. on Wednesday. They say a red Nissan Titan was traveling south on Hartley Bridge...
Officer dies stopping high school fight, Georgia officials say
COOK COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A high school resource officer had a fatal heart attack after breaking up a fight between two high school students, Georgia officials say. On Oct. 4, Capt. Terry Arnold collapsed while taking a student involved in a fight through Cook High School’s main entrance, according to a Facebook post from […]
41nbc.com
Two arrested after 11lbs of meth found in car
FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are behind bars in Monroe County and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Monday, October 3rd around 4pm, a Monroe County deputy pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. The deputy said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
wfxl.com
Albany settles lawsuit for wreck involving city vehicle for $133K
ALBANY, Ga. (WFXL) - The City of Albany has settled a lawsuit connected to a wreck involving a city vehicle. In documents obtained by FOX 31 News, the lawsuit was in regard to a wreck at North Harding and Pine Avenue. The documents indicate a city vehicle hit the driver's...
southgatv.com
Disabled victim identified in deadly boarding home fire
ALBANY, GA– Following Friday’s fatal fire on Tift Avenue, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler released the name of the fallen victim. Fowler told South Georgia Television News reporter, Mary Alex Anders the victim is 38 year-old Chatayunda Davis. The autopsy revealed she died from smoke and soot inhalation while she was trapped inside the burning building.
Albany Herald
2022 Lee County High distinguished alumni honored
LEESBURG — The Lee County High School 2022 Class of distinguished alumni were honored and recognized during the LCHS 2022 homecoming festivities in Leesburg last week. The purpose of the program is to recognize outstanding alumni who have maintained a high standard of excellence and distinguished themselves through their work, personal accomplishments or in the lives of others. These individuals exemplify the ideals of the Lee County School System and the community it serves and serve as role models for current and future Lee County High School students.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two hurt after Monday morning wreck near downtown Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people are hurt after a Monday morning wreck in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened around 8:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Broadway and Raines Avenue. Witnesses say the driver of a white Ford Taurus...
58-year-old man who drowned in Centerville pond in fishing accident identified
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Update, 8:30 p.m.:. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, the victim has been identified as Richard Wayne Doherty, 58, of Warner Robins. According to Coroner James Williams, the body of the 58-year-old boater has been recovered from the pond. He says the man's body was found by Centerville and Houston County Fire crews just before 6:30 p.m.
Ellaville, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Mother, 2 children identified as victims of fiery crash on Georgia highway
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery traffic accident that left a mother and her two children dead. BCSO said at 2 p.m. on Sunday that a black Chevrolet SUV was going southbound on I-475 just past the Thomaston Road bridge when it went off the roadway and hit a tree.
WALB 10
Rapper Rick Ross set to speak during ASU homecoming
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A well-known rapper is set to be the guest speaker at Albany State University’s upcoming homecoming convocation. Rick Ross will be the guest speaker at the convocation, which is set for Friday, Oct. 14. The convocation will be at the Jones Brothers Hper Complex at...
1 dead after ‘argument gone wrong’ over seat in southeast Alabama
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — One man is dead following an argument that turned violent in Henry County, Henry County Sheriff’s Office says that the victim Danny Dale Cullins, 26, of Shorterville, and the suspect Ryan Antonio Tolbert, 22, of Shorterville were at a barbeque in the 3700 block of Henry County Road 57 in […]
Albany Herald
CARLTON FLETCHER: Heroes respond to Albany fire
“I need a hero, I’m holdin’ out for a hero ‘til the morning light.”
Albany Tech signs articulation agreement with Columbia Southern University
ALBANY — Albany Technical College and Columbia Southern University have partnered to make it easier for ATC graduates to earn their bachelor’s degree. Through the articulation agreement, the two colleges will establish criteria for transfer credit and program acceptance for ATC graduates to complete a bachelor’s degree at CSU.
WALB 10
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
southgatv.com
Dougherty announces Rediscover Radium Springs festival
ALBANY, GA – The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will be holding a “Rediscover Radium Springs” Fall Festival for the community on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The purpose of the event is to reintroduce the community to the trail system and...
WALB 10
Victim identified in Albany boarding house fire; residents picking up the pieces
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The female victim of the lethal Friday boarding house fire has now been identified. Two Albany men are also left picking up the pieces of their 100-year-old home which was right next door. People who were living in the boarding house are also displaced and mourning...
