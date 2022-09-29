‘Painting a picture is like fighting a battle,’ Winston Churchill once commented, ‘and trying to paint a picture is, I suppose, like trying to fight a battle. It is, if anything, more exciting than fighting it successfully. But the principle is the same.’ Churchill knew more than most about both these arts: after taking up painting in 1915, it became the chief cure for his depressive episodes, when his political career had stalled after his failures at Gallipoli, he kept at it until his death. He was an ardent amateur: as Sir John Rothenstein, Director of The Tate put it, ‘there comes surging irrepressibly up his sheer joy in the simple beauties of nature’. And this was a joy he shared, giving his artworks as presents to friends and colleagues. Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque, the only painting he completed during WWII, he gave to Franklin D. Roosevelt as a memento of the Casablanca Conference of 1943. Two other paintings, more intimate works, he gave to his long-standing Deputy and friend, Sir Anthony Eden; and now they are on the market.

VISUAL ART ・ 3 DAYS AGO