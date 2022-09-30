ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Arraez moves closer to batting title, White Sox beat Twins

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez had a hit to move closer to his first AL batting championship, one of only two singles Minnesota managed off Lucas Giolito in seven innings as the Chicago White Sox beat the Twins 8-3 on Tuesday night. Elvis Andrus hit his third homer in...
CHICAGO, IL
Post Register

Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners sweep Tigers in DH

SEATTLE (AP) — Abraham Toro homered and drove in four runs, Cal Raleigh hit his 27th home run of the season and the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 9-6 on Tuesday night to complete a sweep of their doubleheader. Seattle won the first game 7-6 in 10 innings...
SEATTLE, WA
Post Register

Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Post Register

Braves beat Marlins 2-1, clinch 5th straight NL East title

MIAMI (AP) — Their sluggish start now far behind them, Ronald Acuña Jr. and the World Series champion Atlanta Braves needed just one more win to complete a most stunning turnaround. They earned it Tuesday night, beating the Miami Marlins 2-1 to take their fifth straight NL East...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
Post Register

Mets sweep 2 games from Nats but eliminated in NL East race

NEW YORK (AP) — New York was eliminated from the NL East race even as Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeill opened with three straight homers to spark the Mets to an 8-0 win over the Washington Nationals and a sweep of a doubleheader on Tuesday night. The...
QUEENS, NY
Post Register

Bears put Whitehair on IR, open window for Harry to return

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed left guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve Wednesday because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. He has been a fixture on the Bears’ line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy