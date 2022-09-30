Read full article on original website
Arraez moves closer to batting title, White Sox beat Twins
CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez had a hit to move closer to his first AL batting championship, one of only two singles Minnesota managed off Lucas Giolito in seven innings as the Chicago White Sox beat the Twins 8-3 on Tuesday night. Elvis Andrus hit his third homer in...
Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners sweep Tigers in DH
SEATTLE (AP) — Abraham Toro homered and drove in four runs, Cal Raleigh hit his 27th home run of the season and the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 9-6 on Tuesday night to complete a sweep of their doubleheader. Seattle won the first game 7-6 in 10 innings...
Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
Braves beat Marlins 2-1, clinch 5th straight NL East title
MIAMI (AP) — Their sluggish start now far behind them, Ronald Acuña Jr. and the World Series champion Atlanta Braves needed just one more win to complete a most stunning turnaround. They earned it Tuesday night, beating the Miami Marlins 2-1 to take their fifth straight NL East...
Mets sweep 2 games from Nats but eliminated in NL East race
NEW YORK (AP) — New York was eliminated from the NL East race even as Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeill opened with three straight homers to spark the Mets to an 8-0 win over the Washington Nationals and a sweep of a doubleheader on Tuesday night. The...
Mets' Jeff McNeil edges out Dodgers' Freddie Freeman to win 2022 NL batting title
A year removed from the worst statistical season of his career, New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil clinched the National League batting title Wednesday, on the final date of the 2022 regular season. McNeil edged out Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman for the batting title. McNeil finished...
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is drawing to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB playoffs.
Bears put Whitehair on IR, open window for Harry to return
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed left guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve Wednesday because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. He has been a fixture on the Bears’ line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games.
