Post Register
Arraez moves closer to batting title, White Sox beat Twins
CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez had a hit to move closer to his first AL batting championship, one of only two singles Minnesota managed off Lucas Giolito in seven innings as the Chicago White Sox beat the Twins 8-3 on Tuesday night. Elvis Andrus hit his third homer in...
Post Register
Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
Post Register
Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners sweep Tigers in DH
SEATTLE (AP) — Abraham Toro homered and drove in four runs, Cal Raleigh hit his 27th home run of the season and the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 9-6 on Tuesday night to complete a sweep of their doubleheader. Seattle won the first game 7-6 in 10 innings...
Post Register
Braves beat Marlins 2-1, clinch 5th straight NL East title
MIAMI (AP) — Their sluggish start now far behind them, Ronald Acuña Jr. and the World Series champion Atlanta Braves needed just one more win to complete a most stunning turnaround. They earned it Tuesday night, beating the Miami Marlins 2-1 to take their fifth straight NL East...
Post Register
Kershaw, Dodgers beat Rockies 6-1 for 111th victory
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers finished with their 111th victory to become the National League's winningest team in more than a century, and Clayton Kershaw tuned up for the postseason with nine strikeouts in beating the Colorado Rockies 6-1 Wednesday. Trea Turner hit a tiebreaking three-run...
Post Register
Lopez, Blue Jays split season-ending twinbill with Orioles
BALTIMORE (AP) — Otto Lopez hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 to secure a split of Wednesday's doubleheader. Terrin Vavra hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to lift Baltimore to a 5-4...
Mets' Jeff McNeil edges out Dodgers' Freddie Freeman to win 2022 NL batting title
A year removed from the worst statistical season of his career, New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil clinched the National League batting title Wednesday, on the final date of the 2022 regular season. McNeil edged out Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman for the batting title. McNeil finished...
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is drawing to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB playoffs.
