Post Register

Arraez moves closer to batting title, White Sox beat Twins

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez had a hit to move closer to his first AL batting championship, one of only two singles Minnesota managed off Lucas Giolito in seven innings as the Chicago White Sox beat the Twins 8-3 on Tuesday night. Elvis Andrus hit his third homer in...
Post Register

Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
Post Register

Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners sweep Tigers in DH

SEATTLE (AP) — Abraham Toro homered and drove in four runs, Cal Raleigh hit his 27th home run of the season and the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 9-6 on Tuesday night to complete a sweep of their doubleheader. Seattle won the first game 7-6 in 10 innings...
Post Register

Braves beat Marlins 2-1, clinch 5th straight NL East title

MIAMI (AP) — Their sluggish start now far behind them, Ronald Acuña Jr. and the World Series champion Atlanta Braves needed just one more win to complete a most stunning turnaround. They earned it Tuesday night, beating the Miami Marlins 2-1 to take their fifth straight NL East...
Post Register

Kershaw, Dodgers beat Rockies 6-1 for 111th victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers finished with their 111th victory to become the National League's winningest team in more than a century, and Clayton Kershaw tuned up for the postseason with nine strikeouts in beating the Colorado Rockies 6-1 Wednesday. Trea Turner hit a tiebreaking three-run...
Post Register

Lopez, Blue Jays split season-ending twinbill with Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Otto Lopez hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 to secure a split of Wednesday's doubleheader. Terrin Vavra hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to lift Baltimore to a 5-4...
