Voice of America
Brazil’s Bolsonaro and Lula to Face off Again in Runoff Vote
Brazil’s two top presidential candidates will face each other in a runoff vote after neither won a majority in Sunday’s election. With nearly all votes counted, results showed former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva receiving 48.4 percent support, compared to 43.2 percent for President Jair Bolsonaro.
Malaysian PM to have 'routine' meeting with king amid calls to hold early polls
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will have a "routine meeting" with the country's king on Thursday, a spokesperson said, as he faces calls to seek consent from the monarch to call an election ahead of schedule this year.
ASIA・
Ukraine takes more territory in region Putin incorporates into Russia
KYIV, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine said its forces have retaken more settlements in Kherson, one of four partially Russian-occupied regions that President Vladimir Putin formally incorporated into Russia in Europe's biggest annexation since World War Two.
Voice of America
Uganda President's Son Promoted to General After Tweets About Invading Kenya
Nairobi — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has been promoted to general, the Uganda Defense forces spokesperson announced Tuesday. The move comes a day after Kainerugaba posted a series of tweets where he joked about invading Italy and neighboring Kenya. He said on Twitter that his country's land forces could capture Nairobi in two weeks, a comment that has angered Ugandan opposition leaders and many Kenyans.
Voice of America
Colombia, National Liberation Army Rebels to Restart Peace Talks
Bogota, colombia — Delegates of Colombia's government and the nation's largest remaining guerrilla group met on Tuesday and announced that they will restart peace talks that were suspended in 2018. After meeting in Venezuela's capital city, representatives of the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army, or ELN, issued...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 5
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:15 a.m.: The U.N. General Assembly is expected to vote next week on a draft resolution condemning Russia’s annexation claim. Russia used its veto power to stop a similar measure at the U.N. Security Council last week.
Voice of America
UN: Civil, Political Rights Repressed in Russian-Occupied Areas of Ukraine
GENEVA — U.N. human rights monitors say freedom of expression, assembly and other civil and political rights are constrained in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, including Crimea. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has submitted its latest report on the situation in Ukraine to the U.N. Human Rights Council.
Voice of America
Is Russia Moving Nuclear Weapons Toward Ukraine?
Amid unconfirmed reports that a train operated by Russia's nuclear division was spotted heading toward Ukraine, the White House says that it has no indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Nuclear weapons experts tell VOA if Russia is moving nuclear weapons toward the Ukrainian border, the United States will know. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America
Australia Plans to Rescue Citizens Stranded in Syrian Camps
Australian authorities are preparing to repatriate more than 60 Australian widows and children of Islamic State fighters from detention camps in Syria. Officials insist the detainees will be put under surveillance when they are repatriated and that the women have agreed to be subject to control orders. More than 20...
Voice of America
Iran's Supreme Leader Breaks Silence on Protests, Blames US
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded publicly on Monday to the biggest protests in Iran in years, breaking weeks of silence to condemn what he called "rioting" and accuse the United States and Israel of planning the protests. The unrest, ignited by the...
Voice of America
Angela Merkel Wins UNHCR Nansen Award for Protecting Syrian Refugees
GENEVA — Former German chancellor Angela Merkel has won the prestigious Nansen Award from the U.N. refugee agency, for providing a haven for more than 1.2 million refugees and asylum seekers fleeing violence and persecution in Syria. Angela Merkel welcomed the desperate people at the height of the Syrian...
Voice of America
Critics Fear Saudi Prince Seeks Legal Cover With PM Title
Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's new title of prime minister could prove more significant abroad than inside the kingdom, where he already wields enormous power. The appointment by royal decree comes as the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is debating whether the...
With division at home, UK's Truss seeks to thaw EU relations
After an acrimonious divorce and years of bickering, Britain's government looks like it wants to make up with the European Union
Israel's Netanyahu leaves hospital after overnight stay
JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from a Jerusalem hospital on Thursday, his party said, a day after he was admitted complaining of chest pains. Netanyahu, 72, was taken to the city’s Shaarei Tzedek hospital a day earlier after feeling unwell at synagogue services for the Jewish fasting day of Yom Kippur. He underwent medical exams and stayed overnight for observation. The hospital said his tests results were normal. The former prime minister is now returning to work and already went on his morning walk, his Likud party said, adding that he thanked the hospital’s cardiology department and intensive care unit for their help.
Voice of America
Colombia, US Discuss More Drug Interception at Sea, Enhanced Intel Sharing
Bogota — Colombian President Gustavo Petro and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday they discussed stepping up the interception of narcotics at sea and enhanced intelligence sharing on drug trafficking. Leftist former rebel Petro, who hosted Blinken in Bogota, has derided the U.S.-led war on drugs...
Voice of America
Cameroon's Biya Orders Enforcement of Bilingualism Law
YAOUNDE — Cameroon's president has ordered officials to enforce a 2019 law on bilingualism and make life easier for English speakers in the French-speaking majority country. Complaints of discrimination against English speakers sparked a separatist conflict that, since 2017, has left more than 3,500 people dead. Civilians assembled at...
Voice of America
Uganda’s Museveni Apologizes to Kenya for Son’s Tweets
Kampala, Uganda — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has issued a public apology to Kenya, asking forgiveness for tweets by his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba. The tweets on Monday joked about Uganda invading Kenya. But Museveni promoted his son from lieutenant to general while removing him as commander of the army’s land forces, saying there were many positive contributions he has made.
Voice of America
Putin Finalizes Annexation Claim Rejected by Ukraine, West
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law Wednesday to formalize Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions, a move widely condemned as illegal and one that comes as Ukrainian forces advance in a counteroffensive to take back areas under Russian control. The Russian measure, approved earlier this week by the...
Voice of America
Cuban Journalist Prioritizes Truth Over Revolutionary Roots
Abraham Jiménez Enoa comes from one of Cuba’s revolutionary families, but he turned his back on that life to report the truth. Now, like so many of Cuba’s independent voices, he is in exile. For VOA, Graham Keeley has more from Barcelona, Spain. Camera: Alfonso Beato.
Voice of America
Biden Vows to 'Impose Further Costs' on Iran for Assaulting Protesters
President Joe Biden said Tuesday the U.S. plans to “impose further costs” this week on Iran for assaulting protesters demonstrating against the government for the death of a young woman held in custody by the country’s morality police for failing to properly cover her hair with a hijab.
