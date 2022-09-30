ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 25 dead after suicide bomb blast at educational center in Kabul

By Alex Stambaugh, Masoud Popalzai, Irene Nasser, Ehsan Popalzai CNN, Rhea Mogul
CNN
 4 days ago
jessica wilson
4d ago

It's a real shame that the men are so intimidated by the women thatcould become something great and dont want them knowing anything... This is not religion. This is called insecurity, and cowardness... We all have to face God one day. What are they going to tell GOD??? When judgement comes...

Reply(6)
9
bhope1948
4d ago

The Taliban has long decried the education of women! This seems like the work of the older, more crushing Taliban.

Reply(4)
9
Elizabeth Eaton
4d ago

I'm heartbroken to hear of innocent lives taken in the name of religion. I hope the people responsible for this suicide bomb attack in an education center are actually held responsible. I have my doubts, but I sincerely hope for a better and violence free Afghanistan.🙏🕊️

Reply(2)
4
