With firing of Mike Matheny, KC Royals have gone full circle from patience to urgency
After a disheartening season, the once-slow-to-act Royals continued making sweeping changes on Wednesday by firing manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred.
Pirates finish season with 5-3 win over Cardinals
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The chants for Albert Pujols began in earnest in the eighth inning, with most of the red-clad fans inside PNC Park yearning for one last regular season at bat for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger.Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol heard them. And ignored them."I think (Pujols) delivered what he needed to deliver over the last 162 (games)," Marmol said with a laugh about the future Hall of Fame slugger, who became one of four players in Major League history to reach 700 home runs behind a memorable second-half surge.It was a surge that coincided with St. Louis' push...
A’s Vogt homers in emotional final game before retirement
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Stephen Vogt’s 10-year MLB career came to a close Wednesday, and the Oakland A’s catcher went out in style. In his final at-bat, Vogt clubbed a home run to right field. The afternoon started with several tributes to Vogt, who played six seasons in Oakland. Los Angeles Angels superstars Mike Trout […]
High School Scoreboard Show: 5 games to watch in week 8
We are heading into week eight of the Georgia High School Association football season with teams either beginning or continuing region play.
