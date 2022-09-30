Read full article on original website
KEVN
STM girls tennis finishes second at state
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Class “A” girls state tennis tournament wrapped up in Rapid City on Tuesday. Pierre claimed the team championship. St. Thomas More finished second with Rapid City Christian 5th and Spearfish 8th.
KEVN
STM girls 3rd after day one of state tennis
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Class “A” girls state tennis tournament cranked up in Rapid City on Monday. The St. Thomas More girls are 3rd in the team race after day one. Pierre holds the lead with Sioux Falls Christian second. The tourney wraps up on Tuesday out at Sioux Park.
KEVN
One Warm Day Today, then Much Cooler Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warmer air moves in today. Highs will soar into the 70s, which will be 5 to 10 degrees above average. A strong cold front backs through western South Dakota from the north and east late tonight and Thursday. This front will bring much cooler air and clouds, along with a few light rain showers. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s. The front will not make much progress westward into Wyoming; only a slight cool-down is expected there.
KEVN
New housing under way in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A major anchor to revitalizing the eastern part of downtown Rapid City is nearing completion. Element Apartments is an upcoming four-story building located on the 100 block of Saint Joseph Street. This project has been in the works since the summer of 2020, along with a unique add-along structure that’s quite different from other projects in the Black Hills.
KEVN
A Few More Showers Today; Sunny and Warmer Wednesday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level low that caused the widespread shower activity the past 24 hours moves east today. Still, with cool air aloft a few showers will pop up this afternoon, especially over the hills. Dry and warmer weather returns Wednesday with highs in the 70s.
KEVN
RC Council approves agreement for fairgrounds to receive funding for renovations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Monday night, the city made an official agreement to make sure the Central States Fair gets the funding for a renovation project. The Soule Building has been on the fairgrounds since the 50s, and hosts several events during the fair, and even during the offseason.
KEVN
Don’t crowd the plow this winter season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The dropping temperatures mean the potential for snow is getting closer. And for some people that means it’s time to think about winter driving. When snowplows are on the road, drivers need to be more cautious of their surroundings. While it is not illegal to pass a plow, drivers should be aware of the dangers that come with the action.
KEVN
Salvation Army’s Coats for Kids is Thursday and Friday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the fall weather sets in and colder temperatures approach, the Salvation Army of the Black Hills continues to find ways to give back to the community. This time, it’s keeping kids warm, with their annual Coats for Kids drive. Every year, the Salvation Army...
KEVN
Albany Farms ships out its first batch of ramen noodles
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - The million-dollar ramen noodle plant in Belle Fourche is now operational. Albany Farms is the only ramen noddle plant in South Dakota and is shipping out its first truckload of noodles. The shipment is proof of the work that has gone into getting the plant...
KEVN
Typical Early October Weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level low will drift across the area today, triggering more scattered showers and isolated thundershowers. The system moves east Tuesday, but lingering instability in the atmosphere will allow for a few more showers to pop up. Dry weather is expected Wednesday along with...
KEVN
A Rapid City coffee shop brings a worldly experience to downtown
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This past weekend might have had some people buzzing. Friday was National Coffee Day and Saturday was International Coffee Day. In downtown Rapid City a coffee shop takes its coffee pretty seriously. Michael Fewson owner of Essence of Coffee considers himself a master roaster. He learned from one of the top roasters in the United States, where many large coffee companies look for roasting advice. What he brings to Main Street Rapid City is years of experience.
KEVN
Pet of the Week: Lady Spring
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Paw-don me, but is this fur-real? You can get a taste of sunshine as we head into fall with this week’s Humane Society of the Black Hills Pet of the Week, Lady Spring. Ms. Spring is a 2-year-old short-haired cat who is looking for...
KEVN
BHNF proposed Moskee Burn restoration project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills National Forest officials have proposed to restore the Moskee burn area, located approximately 15 miles southeast of Sundance, Wyo., off Moskee Road. In August 1936, a wildfire burned approximately 4,700 acres on National Forest lands and 2,400 acres on private lands near the...
KEVN
WDTC graduates help fill great need for professional truck drivers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Labor listed “Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers” in the top “Hot Career” in their August report as truck driving jobs remain in high demand. Nine students recently graduated from Western Dakota Technical College’s (WDTC) Professional Truck Driving Program, in turn, will help fill the high and projected increasing need for truck drivers.
KEVN
‘Nature is all around us’, a spooky cirque show comes to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and haunted houses are the sights of fall. A new addition to Rapid City, the “Holloween Cirque Show”. The show has flying apparitions, acrobats, and aerialists and a mix of scare in the air and fright in the night. Having one or two aerialists is a typical show, but this one will have up to four in the air at one time. With talent traveling from all over the world to bring a one-of-a-kind event to the Black Hills.
KEVN
Interstate closure planned Wednesday in Sturgis
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the westbound on-ramp at exit 37 will close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The ramp will be closed to allow crews to construct a new, longer ramp in its place. The ramp is expected to remain closed until Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Traffic using Pleasant Valley Road to access westbound I-90 will be detoured to eastbound I-90 to exit 44, where they will exit and access the westbound lanes of I-90.
KEVN
Evangelist questions Pennington County voting tabulators
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ever since the 2020 presidential election, unfounded whispers of voter fraud and election tampering have been preached across the country. In the Mount Rushmore state, the South Dakota Freedom Caucus claims that several county auditors and the secretary of state have been suppressing public information regarding the state’s election software and equipment.
KEVN
Rapid City to receive $2 million Department of Justice grant
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The U.S. Department of Justice announced Rapid City will receive a $2 million grant. That’s a portion of $100 million awarded nationwide. Part of the Safer Communities Act, the grant is called the Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative. It is designed to bring resources together to address issues such as homelessness, crime, and other types of crisis.
KEVN
Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges following Rapid City crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A multi-vehicle car crash happened at the intersection of E. North Street and Eglin Street on Tuesday. On arrival, police found an unconscious driver of a Grey Toyota. The car had significant damage and its male passenger had exited the vehicle. The driver was identified...
KEVN
Area Law Enforcement sees a rise in Fentanyl Abuse
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fentanyl use across the country is an epidemic, and it’s not just a Big City problem, as law enforcement in Pennington County has seen a drastic increase in the amount of the deadly drug they’ve taken off the streets. in 2020, the United...
