NEW YORK (AP) — With a four-point lead in the big league batting race, Jeff McNeil is not in the New York Mets’ starting lineup for their regular-season finale against Washington. Mets manager Buck Showalter said it was his decision to sit McNeil as New York preps for a wild-card playoff series versus the San Diego Padres that begins Friday night. Showalter, however, acknowledged McNeil could come off the bench if he needed a hit or two to hold off Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman for the National League batting crown. McNeil was leading the majors with a .326 average after playing both ends of a doubleheader Tuesday. Freeman was at .322 and was in the Dodgers’ lineup versus Colorado. He needed to go 4 for 4 or better to top McNeil.

QUEENS, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO