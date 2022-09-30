Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner ShopsFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Related
Idaho8.com
Pitchers across MLB throw final bullpen pitches full bore
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Madison Bumgarner lets his final few bullpen tosses fly with far more intensity than at first pitch. Atlanta ace Kyle Wright treats his last 10 or so warmups as if he’s already facing an opponent in the opening inning. Miami’s Jesús Luzardo takes a moment to briefly step off the rubber, remove his hat and breathe, then reminds himself it’s time to be competitive even with the practice throws. Around baseball, these focused approaches to preparation provide a glimpse into what it takes to shine on the mound.
Idaho8.com
Valdez fans 10 as Astros beat Phillies 3-2 in finale
HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez struck out 10 in five shutout innings to lead the Houston Astros to 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the regular-season finale. Christian Vazquez hit a solo homer and Chas McCormick and Yordan Alvarez drove in runs early to help Houston to its fourth victory in five games. It was the career-best 17th win for Valdez (17-6), which ranks second in the American League behind teammate Justin Verlander’s 18.
Idaho8.com
Angels keep Phil Nevin as manager for 2023 on 1-year deal
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have hired Phil Nevin as manager for the 2023 season, removing his interim title and giving him a one-year contract before the final game of the regular season. The Angels will miss the playoffs for an eighth straight season. Nevin was promoted from third-base coach when Joe Maddon was fired in June with the Angels mired in what became a club-record 14-game losing streak. Los Angeles has gone 46-59 under the 51-year-old Nevin entering Wednesday’s series finale at Oakland.
Idaho8.com
Yankees lose finale in Texas without Judge, end with 99 Ws
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The New York Yankees settled for 99 wins in the regular season and 62 home runs for Aaron Judge. With Judge out of the lineup a day after setting the American League single-season homer record, the AL East champions lost their regular-season finale 4-2 against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. Jose Trevino homered for the Yankees, who missed a chance to reach 100 wins for the 22nd time. They get an extended break before opening the AL Division Series at home on Tuesday. Charlie Culberson and Jonah Heim homered for the Rangers. Texas finished 68-94 for its sixth consecutive losing season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho8.com
Pujols sits as Cards finish season with 5-3 loss to Pirates
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miguel Andújar had three hits, Diego Castillo added two and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the playoff-bound St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 in the regular season finale. Kevin Newman, Rodolfo Castro and Ji Hwan Bae drove in runs for Pittsburgh. Manny Banuelos (2-1) picked up the win in relief. Johan Ramirez worked the ninth for his second save of the season and first with the Pirates. Tommy Edman had three of St. Louis’ eight hits. Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols was given the day off in the final regular season game of his 22-year career. St. Louis hosts Philadelphia in the wild-card round of the playoffs.
Idaho8.com
With lead in NL batting race, McNeil sits in Mets’ finale
NEW YORK (AP) — With a four-point lead in the big league batting race, Jeff McNeil is not in the New York Mets’ starting lineup for their regular-season finale against Washington. Mets manager Buck Showalter said it was his decision to sit McNeil as New York preps for a wild-card playoff series versus the San Diego Padres that begins Friday night. Showalter, however, acknowledged McNeil could come off the bench if he needed a hit or two to hold off Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman for the National League batting crown. McNeil was leading the majors with a .326 average after playing both ends of a doubleheader Tuesday. Freeman was at .322 and was in the Dodgers’ lineup versus Colorado. He needed to go 4 for 4 or better to top McNeil.
Idaho8.com
Orioles split twinbill with Toronto to cap 31-game rise
BALTIMORE (AP) — Otto Lopez hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 to secure a split of their doubleheader. Terrin Vavra hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to lift Baltimore to a 5-4 victory in the opener. The Blue Jays entered the day having already clinched the top wild card in the American League. They finished the regular season 92-70 after going 91-71 in 2021. Baltimore went 83-79 for a remarkable 31-game improvement from a year ago. Fans gave the team a standing ovation after the second game, and players came out of the dugout to acknowledge it.
Idaho8.com
Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown
NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez finished with the lowest average for an American League batting champion since 1968, and the Mets’ Jeff McNeil won the National League title. The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge missed out on a Triple Crown, edged by Arraez .316 to .311 for the AL title after sitting out the final day of the regular season. McNeil sat out until the eighth inning and made it first-time batting champions in both leagues, his .326 average one point ahead of the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman. Arraez’s average was the lowest for an AL batting champion since Boston’s Carl Yastrzemski at .301 in 1968.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho8.com
Wild-card Rays lose 5th straight, fall 6-3 to Red Sox
BOSTON (AP) — The playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays lost their fifth straight game to finish the regular season, giving up a pair of home runs to J.D. Martinez in a 6-3 loss to last-place Boston. Xander Bogaerts also had a pair of hits in what could be his final game for the Red Sox. The 30-year-old shortstop is eligible to become a free agent this offseason. He was replaced after taking his position to start the seventh inning, drawing applause from the crowd. The Rays lost seven of their last eight games and went 86-76 to finish third in the AL East. They will open the best-of-three wild-card round in Cleveland on Friday.
Idaho8.com
Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball is valued in the region of $1-2 million, experts say
As Aaron Judge hit his record-breaking 62nd home run, one fan struck the jackpot. The New York Yankees slugger moved clear of Roger Maris’ single-season American League record with his 62nd home run Tuesday, and Cory Youmans — sitting in left field with a front-row seat — was the lucky fan who caught the historic souvenir at Globe Life Field.
Idaho8.com
A’s Stephen Vogt hits homer in final game before retirement
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Vogt homered in his final game before retirement and scored the first run on a sacrifice fly after Shohei Ohtani pitched no-hit ball into the fifth, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Wednesday.Mike Trout hit his 40th home run with two outs in the eighth, a 452-foot drive above the first level of center-field luxury boxes. Trout reached 40 homers for the third time and first since hitting a career-best 45 in his 2019 AL MVP season.
Idaho8.com
Rojas, Carroll HR, D-Backs win; Brews’ Burnes tops NL in Ks
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Josh Rojas and Corbin Carroll hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 to close out the season. Arizona starter Merrill Kelly struck out seven over six innings as he surpassed the 200-inning mark for the first time in his career. He allowed one run and four hits. Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes also crossed the 200-inning threshold for the first time. The reigning NL Cy Young winner worked three perfect innings and fanned five to finish with a career-high 243 strikeouts. Burnes became the first Brewers pitcher to finish with the league lead in strikeouts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho8.com
Kershaw, Dodgers beat Rockies 6-1 for 111th victory
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers finished with their 111th victory to become the National League’s winningest team in more than a century, and Clayton Kershaw tuned up for the postseason with nine strikeouts in beating the Colorado Rockies 6-1. Trea Turner hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning for the NL West champions, who finished 111-51 to become the NL’s winningest team since the 1906 Chicago Cubs went 116-36. Kershaw reached 2,800 career strikeouts. He allowed one run and one hit in five innings and walked one as the Dodgers ended a three-game skid.
Idaho8.com
Giants finish at .500 for 1st time, top playoff-bound Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) — David Villar hit two home runs and Austin Slater also connected for the San Francisco Giants, who beat the playoff-bound San Diego Padres 8-1 in a regular-season finale. The Padres head to New York to face the Mets in a wild-card series starting Friday night. San Diego finished 89-73, its first winning record in a full season since going 90-72 in 2010, when it missed the playoffs. The Giants finished at .500 for the first time in the franchise’s 140 seasons. The Giants became the eighth team in history to win 100-plus games and then finish .500 or worse the next season. They set the franchise single-season record for wins in 2021, when they went an MLB-best 107-55 and won the NL West. They were 81-81 this year.
Idaho8.com
Mariners roll into playoffs after 5-4 win over Tigers
SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez put a final exclamation point on his rookie of the year candidacy with his 28th home run of the season, Ty France hit a game-ending RBI single in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners capped the regular season with a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers. Rodríguez set a franchise record with his sixth lead off homer of the season and finished off his rookie campaign hitting .284 with 25 doubles, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. Seattle finished with at least 90 wins in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2000-03 when the Mariners won 91, 116, 93 and 93 games during that span. Detroit finished the season 66-96.
Idaho8.com
Surging Guardians beat Royals, hours later Matheny fired
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 in their final tune-up for the postseason. Cleveland opens the wild-card round against Tampa Bay on Friday at Progressive Field. Hours after the game, Royals manager Mike Matheny was fired. The AL Central champion Guardians are 24-6 since Sept. 5 and finish the regular season 92-70. The youngest team in baseball had 17 players make their major league debuts this season. Vinnie Pasquantino and Kyle Isbel homered for Kansas City. Royals starter Jonathan Heasley allowed six runs and nine hits in five innings.
Idaho8.com
Fan who caught Aaron Judge historic home run not sure what he will do with it
Cory Youmans, the fan who caught New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge‘s 62nd home run on Tuesday, doesn’t know whether he’ll keep the historic souvenir or give the ball back to Judge. “That’s a good question,” Youmans told CNN affiliate WFAA when asked what he’ll do with...
Auction house offers $2M to fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run
ARLINGTON, Texas — The owner of a California-based sports memorabilia auction house has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge’s American League record-breaking 62nd home run on Tuesday night. JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that...
Idaho8.com
Kenny Pickett’s 1st start is final step of an unlikely rise
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett’s first NFL start marks the end of an unlikely rise. Pickett was an unheralded prospect coming out of high school and began his college career at the University of Pittsburgh buried on the depth chart. But he engineered an upset of then-unbeaten Miami, launching a college career that ended with the Steelers taking him in the first round of the 2022 draft. The team promoted Pickett to starter ahead of a visit to powerful Buffalo. Pickett says he’s not intimidated by the stage, saying the Steelers are embracing the underdog role.
NFL・
LeBron in Vegas? He makes an expansion pitch to Adam Silver
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — LeBron James came to Las Vegas for a preseason game. And a pitch. James, who has spoken in the past about wanting to eventually own an NBA franchise — with Las Vegas on his mind — sent a crystal-clear message to Commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday night, reminding him of his future plans.
Comments / 0