9News
Thompson Valley's Avery Gibbs wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain!
LOVELAND, Colo. — Congratulations to Avery Gibbs of Thompson Valley for winning the 9NEWS Swag Chain athlete of the week award!. Scotty Gange surprised her Wednesday morning in her biology class. > Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage this weekend on...
9News
Meet Bone Apetreat! the food truck for dogs in Denver
DENVER — Like many people, Tiffany Brown decided to change her career during the pandemic. "I have been a dog lover my entire life," Brown said. "I was working in corporate America for a little under 20 years and when COVID hit I wanted to do something that I was really, really passionate about."
9News
Colorado should consider former Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst - What about ASU? l Locked on Pac-12
After a combined start of 1-9, Colorado and Arizona State football are looking for new head coaches. The Buffaloes might want to consider Paul Chryst.
9News
Goathead Greg cleans up Denver trails
He's cleaning up the trails, but says he shouldn't be doing it alone. The city said their trail teams owe him a "thank you."
9News
Gunshots interrupt cricket match in Denver, no one injured
The match was at a Lisbon Park in Green Valley Ranch on Sunday. Denver Police said an investigation in ongoing.
9News
Bone Apétreat! offers treats and toys for dogs in Denver
Bone Apétreat! owner Tiffany Brown stops by 9NEWS to talk about her dog food truck business and share some of their Halloween offerings.
9News
Denver has a dog treat food truck
Bone Apétreat! has been serving the Denver area since January 2021, and is already looking to expand.
9News
CU men's basketball retools while women's team is reinvigorated
BOULDER, Colo. — How do you replace a legend?. "Look, there's only one Evan Battey. I'm not going to expect any of these guys to be Evan Battey. He's one in a million -- actually, he's one of a kind," CU men's basketball head coach Tad Boyle said. "Those guys were every day guys and that's what we need, we need some guys to step up and be every day guys."
9News
Do not use
We tried to check in with Aurora's co-responder program and got a surprise. - An update on FurryGate. - New podcast youth-led talks about change.
9News
First big mountain snowfall of the season possible next week
COLORADO, USA — It's early, so hold your horses. But, it might be finally time to break out those snow shovels, at least up in the mountains. Sure, we've seen a few dustings of snow at or above 11,000 feet in elevation, and perhaps a few inches of wet snow atop some of our highest peaks. But the first significant mountain snow of the season looks like a decent possibility for the middle-to-end of next week.
9News
Tracking showers south, warmer drier weather Thursday
A tropical system to our south has generated showers over southern Colorado this afternoon. For Denver the weather will remain mild and dry tonight and Thursday.
9News
CSU hopes artificial intelligence can teach us more about the atmosphere
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The science of weather prediction improves every year but there are still so many mysteries to solve. Colorado State University (CSU) professor Elizabeth Barnes believes that some of those answers might come from artificial intelligence (AI) also known as machine learning. Essentially that’s when a computer program makes a prediction based on patterns that it finds in huge amounts of data.
9News
Ed Sheeran announces Colorado stadium concert
DENVER — Ed Sheeran is bringing his 2023 summer concert tour to the Mile High City. Sheeran will be joined by special guests Khalid and Cat Burns. The North American stadium tour features 21 stops, beginning May 6, 2023. A Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale signup runs through Sunday, Oct....
Man convicted after 2021 attempted kidnapping in Wheat Ridge
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A man has been convicted after an attempted kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl at a Wheat Ridge bus stop in 2021. The Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) said in November, two men tried to contact a 14-year-old girl at a Wheat Ridge bus stop several times. The teenager told police that on one of the attempts, the men pulled out a knife.
9News
107-year-old WWII veteran honored with Silver Star
FORT CARSON, Colo. — A 107-year-old World War II veteran and Denver resident was honored Tuesday morning at Fort Carson with a Silver Star, one of the nation's highest honors for valor in combat. Sgt. 1st Class Harold Nelson was drafted into the United States Army on July 14,...
9News
Community leaders planning statewide task force on police oversight
Community leaders in Denver and Aurora say a new statewide task force is in the works. It will focus on police oversight, accountability and community engagement.
9News
Another finalist withdraws from Aurora police chief search
On Sept. 21, the city named three finalists for the position. One of them withdrew almost immediately, and another withdrew after a three-day interview process.
