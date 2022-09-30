ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

9News

Thompson Valley's Avery Gibbs wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain!

LOVELAND, Colo. — Congratulations to Avery Gibbs of Thompson Valley for winning the 9NEWS Swag Chain athlete of the week award!. Scotty Gange surprised her Wednesday morning in her biology class. > Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage this weekend on...
LOVELAND, CO
9News

Meet Bone Apetreat! the food truck for dogs in Denver

DENVER — Like many people, Tiffany Brown decided to change her career during the pandemic. "I have been a dog lover my entire life," Brown said. "I was working in corporate America for a little under 20 years and when COVID hit I wanted to do something that I was really, really passionate about."
DENVER, CO
9News

CU men's basketball retools while women's team is reinvigorated

BOULDER, Colo. — How do you replace a legend?. "Look, there's only one Evan Battey. I'm not going to expect any of these guys to be Evan Battey. He's one in a million -- actually, he's one of a kind," CU men's basketball head coach Tad Boyle said. "Those guys were every day guys and that's what we need, we need some guys to step up and be every day guys."
BOULDER, CO
9News

We tried to check in with Aurora's co-responder program and got a surprise. - An update on FurryGate. - New podcast youth-led talks about change.
AURORA, CO
9News

First big mountain snowfall of the season possible next week

COLORADO, USA — It's early, so hold your horses. But, it might be finally time to break out those snow shovels, at least up in the mountains. Sure, we've seen a few dustings of snow at or above 11,000 feet in elevation, and perhaps a few inches of wet snow atop some of our highest peaks. But the first significant mountain snow of the season looks like a decent possibility for the middle-to-end of next week.
DENVER, CO
9News

CSU hopes artificial intelligence can teach us more about the atmosphere

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The science of weather prediction improves every year but there are still so many mysteries to solve. Colorado State University (CSU) professor Elizabeth Barnes believes that some of those answers might come from artificial intelligence (AI) also known as machine learning. Essentially that’s when a computer program makes a prediction based on patterns that it finds in huge amounts of data.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9News

Ed Sheeran announces Colorado stadium concert

DENVER — Ed Sheeran is bringing his 2023 summer concert tour to the Mile High City. Sheeran will be joined by special guests Khalid and Cat Burns. The North American stadium tour features 21 stops, beginning May 6, 2023. A Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale signup runs through Sunday, Oct....
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man convicted after 2021 attempted kidnapping in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A man has been convicted after an attempted kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl at a Wheat Ridge bus stop in 2021. The Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) said in November, two men tried to contact a 14-year-old girl at a Wheat Ridge bus stop several times. The teenager told police that on one of the attempts, the men pulled out a knife.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
9News

107-year-old WWII veteran honored with Silver Star

FORT CARSON, Colo. — A 107-year-old World War II veteran and Denver resident was honored Tuesday morning at Fort Carson with a Silver Star, one of the nation's highest honors for valor in combat. Sgt. 1st Class Harold Nelson was drafted into the United States Army on July 14,...
DENVER, CO

