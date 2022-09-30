Read full article on original website
Lauer pitches 6 no-hit innings as Brewers blank D-backs 3-0
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer pitched six innings of no-hit ball before getting removed from the game in the Milwaukee Brewers ’ 3-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Jake Cousins and Peter Strzelecki worked the final three innings of the one-hit shutout. Milwaukee’s no-hit bid provided at least some sense of drama to an otherwise meaningless game. The Brewers were eliminated from playoff contention Monday night when the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Houston Astros 3-0 to clinch their first postseason berth since 2011. Lauer struck out seven, walked four and committed an error while throwing 97 pitches.
Verlander, bullpen keep Phils hitless until 9th in 10-0 win
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander capped his magnificent comeback season by striking out 10 without allowing a hit in five innings, and Houston’s bullpen kept the Phillies hitless until the ninth inning in a 10-0 win Tuesday night.Verlander walked one before being pulled after 77 pitches. The AL West champion Astros led the NL wild-card Phillies 8-0 at the point. Rookie Hunter Brown pitched 2 1/3 hitless innings and Hector Neris got the last two outs of the eighth inning. Will Smith came on for the ninth Garrett Stubbs singled to center field to break up the no-hitter, causing a smattering of boos from the sparse crowd.
Rockies beat Dodgers 5-2 after Urias departs in last start
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urias made his final tune-up for the postseason and case for the Cy Young Award a solid one, though the Colorado Rockies went ahead after he left and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2. Urias pitched five innings and allowed two runs — both on solo homers. He will finish season as the National League’s ERA leader at 2.16 with a 17-7 record. Randal Grichuk hit a tiebreaking two-run homer off Andrew Heaney (4-4) in the seventh inning. It was Grichuk’s 19th home run of the season.
Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol then removed the 42-year-old Pujols at the end of the inning. St. Louis opens postseason play Friday when it hosts a best-of-three National League wild-card series. Juan Yepez gave the Cardinals the win when he hit a tiebreaking single with one in the 10th inning.
Padres wrap up 5th seed in NL playoffs, beating Giants 6-2
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sean Manaea allowed only one hit in six shutout innings and the San Diego Padres wrapped up the fifth seed in the NL playoffs, beating the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night. Wil Myers homered and drove in two runs for the Padres. They got the second wild-card spot with the victory and Philadelphia’s 10-0 loss at Houston. San Diego will travel to New York for a a best-of-three set at the fourth-seeded Mets, starting Friday night. Manaea (8-9) stuck out six. San Francisco starter Alex Cobb (7-8) allowed a run on seven hits in five innings.
Report: Warriors Could Punish Green After Altercation With Poole
Golden State reportedly is considering discipline for Draymond Green following a physical confrontation at practice Wednesday.
No-No Joe Musgrove wants a championship for hometown Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove took a moment away from the mayhem of the clubhouse celebration after the San Diego Padres clinched a playoff spot to reflect on where his career has been and where he wants it to go. The big right-hander will forever be remembered as the hometown kid who threw the first no-hitter in franchise history, in just his second start with the Padres. He pitched in his first All-Star Game this year and then signed a $100 million, five-year contract. What he really wants is to help lead the Padres to their first World Series championship.
Angels keep Phil Nevin as manager for 2023 on 1-year deal
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have hired Phil Nevin as manager for the 2023 season, removing his interim title and giving him a one-year contract before the final game of the regular season. The Angels will miss the playoffs for an eighth straight season. Nevin was promoted from third-base coach when Joe Maddon was fired in June with the Angels mired in what became a club-record 14-game losing streak. Los Angeles has gone 46-59 under the 51-year-old Nevin entering Wednesday’s series finale at Oakland.
With lead in NL batting race, McNeil sits in Mets’ finale
NEW YORK (AP) — With a four-point lead in the big league batting race, Jeff McNeil is not in the New York Mets’ starting lineup for their regular-season finale against Washington. Mets manager Buck Showalter said it was his decision to sit McNeil as New York preps for a wild-card playoff series versus the San Diego Padres that begins Friday night. Showalter, however, acknowledged McNeil could come off the bench if he needed a hit or two to hold off Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman for the National League batting crown. McNeil was leading the majors with a .326 average after playing both ends of a doubleheader Tuesday. Freeman was at .322 and was in the Dodgers’ lineup versus Colorado. He needed to go 4 for 4 or better to top McNeil.
Pitchers across MLB throw final bullpen pitches full bore
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Madison Bumgarner lets his final few bullpen tosses fly with far more intensity than at first pitch. Atlanta ace Kyle Wright treats his last 10 or so warmups as if he’s already facing an opponent in the opening inning. Miami’s Jesús Luzardo takes a moment to briefly step off the rubber, remove his hat and breathe, then reminds himself it’s time to be competitive even with the practice throws. Around baseball, these focused approaches to preparation provide a glimpse into what it takes to shine on the mound.
Orioles split twinbill with Toronto to cap 31-game rise
BALTIMORE (AP) — Otto Lopez hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 to secure a split of their doubleheader. Terrin Vavra hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to lift Baltimore to a 5-4 victory in the opener. The Blue Jays entered the day having already clinched the top wild card in the American League. They finished the regular season 92-70 after going 91-71 in 2021. Baltimore went 83-79 for a remarkable 31-game improvement from a year ago. Fans gave the team a standing ovation after the second game, and players came out of the dugout to acknowledge it.
A’s Stephen Vogt hits homer in final game before retirement
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Vogt homered in his final game before retirement and scored the first run on a sacrifice fly after Shohei Ohtani pitched no-hit ball into the fifth, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Wednesday.Mike Trout hit his 40th home run with two outs in the eighth, a 452-foot drive above the first level of center-field luxury boxes. Trout reached 40 homers for the third time and first since hitting a career-best 45 in his 2019 AL MVP season.
Pujols sits as Cards finish season with 5-3 loss to Pirates
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miguel Andújar had three hits, Diego Castillo added two and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the playoff-bound St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 in the regular season finale. Kevin Newman, Rodolfo Castro and Ji Hwan Bae drove in runs for Pittsburgh. Manny Banuelos (2-1) picked up the win in relief. Johan Ramirez worked the ninth for his second save of the season and first with the Pirates. Tommy Edman had three of St. Louis’ eight hits. Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols was given the day off in the final regular season game of his 22-year career. St. Louis hosts Philadelphia in the wild-card round of the playoffs.
Ramirez, Civale lead surging Guardians past Royals 9-2
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 in their final tune-up for the postseason. Cleveland opens the wild-card round against Tampa Bay on Friday at Progressive Field. The AL Central champions are 24-6 since Sept. 5 and finish the regular season 92-70. The youngest team in baseball had 17 players make their major league debuts this season. Vinnie Pasquantino and Kyle Isbel homered for Kansas City. Royals starter Jonathan Heasley allowed six runs and nine hits in five innings.
Mets' Jeff McNeil edges out Dodgers' Freddie Freeman to win 2022 NL batting title
A year removed from the worst statistical season of his career, New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil clinched the National League batting title Wednesday, on the final date of the 2022 regular season. McNeil edged out Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman for the batting title. McNeil finished...
Fan who caught Aaron Judge historic home run not sure what he will do with it
Cory Youmans, the fan who caught New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge‘s 62nd home run on Tuesday, doesn’t know whether he’ll keep the historic souvenir or give the ball back to Judge. “That’s a good question,” Youmans told CNN affiliate WFAA when asked what he’ll do with...
Vikings wish recovering rookie Cine a happy birthday on Zoom
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings sang “Happy Birthday” to teammate Lewis Cine over Zoom with the rookie safety still in London recovering. Cine turned 23 on Wednesday. He suffered a compound fracture to his lower left leg in Minnesota’s win over New Orleans on Sunday and had surgery on Tuesday. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said he believes Cine will be back on the field next season. Cine was hurt while blocking on the punt return team. He played primarily on special teams.
