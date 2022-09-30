We're almost at the end of the first season of Amazon's Lord of the Rings prequel series, The Rings of Power. Whether it's set your imagination on fire or simply provided a lukewarm way to fill the time, it's certainly provided a talking point. The eighth and final episode will hit Prime Video on Oct. 14. The next episode -- episode 7 -- is arriving on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. PT.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO