Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
'House of the Dragon:' Laenor Velaryon's Surprising Twist, Explained
Circumstances were looking pretty grim for Laenor Velaryon about 99% through episode 7 of House of the Dragon. But in a surprise twist, the husband of Rhaenyra Targaryen took a more fortunate path. The exact steps to this point weren't totally clear, although in hindsight they were foreshadowed in several choice conversations beforehand.
CNET
Here's When Episode 7 of 'The Rings of Power' Drops in Your Timezone
We're almost at the end of the first season of Amazon's Lord of the Rings prequel series, The Rings of Power. Whether it's set your imagination on fire or simply provided a lukewarm way to fill the time, it's certainly provided a talking point. The eighth and final episode will hit Prime Video on Oct. 14. The next episode -- episode 7 -- is arriving on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. PT.
CNET
'She-Hulk' Release Schedule: When Does Episode 8 Arrive on Disney Plus?
The current Marvel series dropping weekly episodes on Disney Plus stars the incredible Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a half-hour scripted comedy about Jennifer Walters, The Hulk's equally green cousin. The first season consists of nine episodes. Six are directed by Kat Coiro and the other...
CNET
'Werewolf by Night' on Disney Plus: When Is Marvel's Halloween Special Streaming?
The MCU gets MC-spooky this week with a Halloween special on Disney Plus. Werewolf by Night is something different for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it's streaming Friday, Oct. 7. Unusually, this one-off story is a one-hour "special presentation," plus it's in black and white as an homage to classic...
RELATED PEOPLE
CNET
Disney Plus Relaunches on PS5, With Support for 4K HDR Playback
If you've been lamenting the quality of the 1,080p stream of your favorite Disney Plus Star Wars and Marvel shows on your PS5, your time to celebrate has come. You can now download the Disney Plus app on Sony's next-gen PlayStation and stream content in 4K HDR, the streaming service said Tuesday.
CNET
Florence Faces 'Midsommar'-Style Dread in Netflix 'The Wonder' Trailer
A new trailer is out for The Wonder, an upcoming Netflix psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh. It's on Netflix next month, and the creeping folk horror atmosphere gives off serious Midsommar vibes. Pugh is an Oscar-nominated actress who's starred in films including Little Women and Black Widow and whose latest...
CNET
Super Mario Bros. Movie: Watch the First Trailer Live on Nintendo Direct
It's-a here! The first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie is set to drop during a Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, Nintendo has revealed. The trailer is set to premiere at New York Comic Con and will be online shortly after. It'll be our first look at the Illumination...
CNET
Pokemon Go Evolving Stars Event: Cosmoem, Bonuses and More
Pokemon Go is ushering in October with a cosmic-themed event called Evolving Stars. The event is underway until Oct. 11 and introduces a new Pokemon to add to your collection: Cosmoem. On top of that, the next leg of the Season of Light's Special Research story is now available, and there are new Collection Challenges and Field Research tasks to complete.
Comments / 0