Sporting News

NBC's Cris Collinsworth calls out NFL, Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'Really dangerous issue for the NFL'

The NFL and the Dolphins have been heavily criticized for their handling of injuries to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. NBC's Cris Collinsworth joined the criticism on "Sunday Night Football". Collinsworth and play-by-play voice Mike Tirico were discussing how the league's concussion protocol will be changing as a result of an...
MIAMI, FL
The Ringer

What’s Going on With NFL Offenses?

Through four games this NFL season, the Detroit Lions are the league’s highest-scoring team. Now, I could point out that they’re 1-3 after a 48-45 home loss to the Seahawks and have surrendered more points than all but 16 teams in league history through the first month of the season, but Dan Campbell wouldn’t want us to dwell on the negatives. The Lions are the NFL’s most consistent scoring machine at the moment, putting up at least 24 points in each of their games, and they haven’t done it by landing a franchise quarterback, or loading up with talented pass catchers, or finding the next play-calling genius. They did it by building the NFL’s most complex run game.
NFL
The Ringer

Everything You Need to Know About Week 4 of the 2022 NFL Season

Week 4 brought a Double Doink in London, a Patrick Mahomes master class, and a first loss of the 2022 NFL season for the Miami Dolphins—leaving the Philadelphia Eagles as the only unbeaten team in the league. Can the fireworks continue in the Monday Night Football clash between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers? The Ringer will bring you up to speed on Week 4’s main story lines before the all-NFC West matchup concludes the latest round of games. Follow along below:
NFL
Outsider.com

Bill Belichick Weighs in on the Tua Tagovailoa Situation

Nearly a week after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was rushed off the field with a head injury during the Cincinnati Bengals game, New England Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick is weighing in on the situation. During his appearance on The Greg Hill Show, Belichick stated he has intervened if...
NFL
Daily Mail

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel address outside noise while confirming Tua Tagovailoa will remain around the team while in concussion protocol

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed on Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa would still be around the team while he remains in concussion protocol - 'as long as it doesn't adversely affect him.'. McDaniel also addressed some of the noise surrounding the situation, saying that it hasn't affected him. The...
NFL
The Ringer

Jalen Hurts Has Everything Working for the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are the last undefeated team in the NFL. It feels like it should be easy to point at something on the league’s only undefeated squad and go “Well, that’s why.” But for the Eagles, it isn’t. Look just at the season opener...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Ringer

NFL Week 4 Takeaways: Nobody Can Stop Mahomes-Kelce, a Questionable Ravens Fourth-Down Call, and the Eagles Are the Best Team in the NFC

Kevin and Lindsay are back to share their takeaways from the Week 4 slate of games, this week joined by James Jones. They discuss how the Chiefs are back on track after their win over the Bucs (1:53), the Packers narrowly escaping a weak Patriots team (9:56), the end of Ravens-Bills (18:37), what the AFC West looks like after the Raiders’ win over the Broncos (26:11), why the Eagles currently look like the best team in the NFC (31:49), and the latest on NFL concussion protocols (51:06), and more.
NFL
The Ringer

Industry Summit Thoughts, NFL Roundup, and Sorare Giveaway

Mike and Jesse record from Vegas at the Industry Summit and share their thoughts and experiences from the event thus far (1:00). Then, they review the week that was in the NFL (15:00) and share an exciting new contest they’re running in collaboration with Sorare (22:00). Hosts: Mike Gioseffi...
NFL
The Ringer

Week 4 Winners, Losers, and Awards (and DK Turns 40)

We recap Week 4 by giving out awards for the biggest winners of the weekend, Kenny Pickett’s debut in Pittsburgh, Kyle Pitts’s disappointing year, the wave of terrible offenses this year, and more, before we induct the next player into our 2022 Fantasy Burn Book. We finish the show by celebrating Danny Kelly’s 40th birthday.
