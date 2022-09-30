Dolphins vs. Bengals final score, results: Joe Burrow leads Cincinnati win, Miami loses Tua Tagovailoa to another injury

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fall Yard Sales, benefits of holding a Fall sale. List of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Middletown, OH
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Set to Play vs. BengalsAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
NFL World Reacts to Devastating Injury for Vikings Rookie
Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine suffered a lower leg fracture in his team’s 28-25 victory over the New Orleans Saints in London. The Vikings selected Cine with the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but it seems his breakout in the league will likely be postponed to 2023.
Bleacher Report’s Recommendation for Vikings ‘Player to Be Benched’
The NFL season is just three weeks old, but Bleacher Report has thoughts on a player each team should bench. And for the Minnesota Vikings, that is slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan. to-be-benched player for each NFL team, writing about Sullivan, “The Vikings are 27th in adjusted yards per pass attempt...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy QB Rankings Week 5: Who to start, sit at quarterback in fantasy football
It's already Week 5, which means we're over a third of the way through the fantasy football regular season. While the sample size is still fairly small, we're getting a much better understanding of how certain players and teams will perform in various matchups, strengthening our overall rankings. Our Week 5 fantasy QB rankings are here to serve as a guide to making crucial start 'em, sit 'em decisions in the final week before the byes start.
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Vikings vs. Saints on today in Canada? Schedule, time for NFL London game
The Week 4 Sunday slate kicks off in the early hours of the morning, as the Vikings and Saints are across the pond playing in London. It is the first of three games that will be played in England this season in the NFL. Minnesota previously played overseas in 2017, defeating the Browns at Twickenham Stadium. The Saints also played in London in the same season, blanking the Dolphins at Wembley Stadium.
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Chiefs vs. Buccaneers on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 4
It's a Super Bowl rematch more than a year in the making. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were angling for their second straight Super Bowl win in 2021, but Tom Brady and the Buccaneers had other plans. TB12, in his first season with the Bucs, led Tampa Bay to a stunning 31-9 win.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Jameis Winston isn't starting for Saints vs. Vikings in NFL Week 4 London game
When the Saints go marching into London, they'll be without their lead signal-caller. Quarterback Jameis Winston has been dealing with a back injury since the opening game of the season. The ailment has gotten progressively worse, so much so that Winston missed three days of practice this week and was listed as doubtful by Friday.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Julio Jones playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Chiefs-Buccaneers Sunday Night Football
Fantasy football owners are used to Julio Jones being "questionable," so it's no surprise that the veteran is a "game-time decision" because of a knee injury ahead of Tampa's Sunday Night Football showdown with the Chiefs. However, given his stature in a potentially high-powered Buccaneers' offense, Jones will once again cause owners to search for the latest updates about whether he's playing before they finalize their Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em calls.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why isn't Bryan Bresee playing tonight? Clemson DT out for N.C. State game with non-football medical issue
Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, one of the top defensive players in the country — and one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft — will miss Saturday's game vs. No. 10 N.C. State. ESPN, citing sources with knowledge of the situation, reported that Bresee will...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Jalen Milroe? Alabama backup in line for starting role after Bryce Young injured vs. Arkansas
The depth of No. 2 Alabama's quarterback room could soon be tested. During the second quarter against No. 20 Arkansas, reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was forced to leave the game and head to the medical tent. He did not return to the game as he went to the locker room.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 6 College Football Playoff picture: Alabama still No. 2 despite Bryce Young injury
For a moment — a brief moment — it looked like No. 2 Alabama might lose on the road. Heisman Trophy quarterback Bryce Young was out with a sprained shoulder. Arkansas ripped off 23 unanswered points after falling behind 28-0, and the Crimson Tide faced a third-and-15 from its own 20-yard line.
ng-sportingnews.com
Lane Kiffin trolls Kentucky QB Will Levis, 'first pick of the draft,' after Ole Miss win
Lane Kiffin and 14th-ranked Ole Miss barely held off No. 7 Kentucky in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, winning 22-19. But hearing Kiffin speak after the game, you'd think the Rebels ran the Wildcats out of Oxford, Miss., or at least, one pointed quote regarding his defense's play against Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.
ng-sportingnews.com
Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 4 Buccaneers-Chiefs single-game tournaments
In the final game on Sunday's slate, the Chiefs travel to Tampa to face the Buccaneers in a rematch of Super Bowl LV. The Chiefs and Buccaneers are currently priced at a pick 'em, with the over/under total set at a relatively modest 45.5, per Caesars Sportsbook. There's no shortage of high-end and sleeper talent from which daily fantasy football players can choose, so crafting a competitive FanDuel single-game DFS lineup might seem easy but is actually quite challenging.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jonathan Taylor, Javonte Williams affecting Week 5 waiver pickups
There weren't many running back injuries this past Sunday, but the two that occurred are big ones. Indianapolis's Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Denver's Javonte Williams (knee) are both "questionable," at best, for their upcoming matchup on Thursday Night Football, and fantasy football owners are already scrambling to fill potential Week 5 holes on the waiver wire.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Treylon Burks, Jahan Dotson, Isaiah McKenzie, more WRs impacting Week 5 waiver wire pickups
As we approach Week 5, fantasy football owners need to keep an eye on the key receiver who exited early due to injuries last Sunday. Treylon Burks, Jahan Dotson, Isaiah McKenzie, and Julio Jones were the most notable WRs to get hurt during game action, and their statuses for Week 5 are unclear at the moment. Knowing the latest injury updates for these WRs is important as you ready your Week 5 WR rankings and waiver wire pickups.
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch the NHL preseason without cable: Live streams, schedule for last week of tune-up games
Hockey fans, the NHL regular season is nearly here. We are in the final week of the preseason, with Saturday, Oct. 8 marking the final day of warming contests ahead of the regular season. Teams have begun to cut down their rosters, sending players down to the AHL or back...
NHL・
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, more pass-catchers impacting Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Fantasy football owners already know they'll be without Michael Thomas (toe), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Keenan Allen (hamstring), and Hunter Renfrow (concussion) in Week 4, and with Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, Dawson Knox, Zay Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Jarvis Landry, DJ Chark, and Josh Reynolds also "questionable," it's going to be a long Sunday of waiting out final injury reports to see which pass-catchers they can include in their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
How many teams make the MLB playoffs? Updated standings for new 2022 postseason bracket
The MLB playoffs will look a little different this year. Just as fans were starting to get used to the wild card game, with two teams meeting on the higher seed's home field in a winner-take-all contest, the playoff field has expanded again. Now, there will be three wild cards to go with the three division winners.
MLB・
ng-sportingnews.com
Bryce Young injury update: Alabama QB exits Arkansas game with sprained shoulder
This story has been updated from a previous version. Alabama Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback Bryce Young exited the second-ranked Crimson Tide's game vs. No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday with an apparent injury to his throwing shoulder. Young exited the field, pointing to his shoulder, around the 10-minute mark after throwing an...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL London schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV channels to watch International Series games
The NFL's International Series is back for a 15th season in 2022 with a set of five games, three of which will take place in London. Since the International Series began in 2007, 31 of the NFL's 32 teams have taken the field in another country, with games played in London and Mexico City. The 2022 International Series is a groundbreaking one as Germany will host its first-ever NFL game and the Packers will become the final NFL team to make their international debut when they face the Giants in London.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 4 Fantasy Busts: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Zay Jones among risky 'starts'
As we get more matchup numbers and see how each team is divvying up touches, it's becoming easier to spot potential busts before they happen. Notice we didn't say it was "easy," just that it's getting a little easier. Surprises still happen every week in the NFL, and any player can still score a short touchdown or rip off one big play despite a matchup that screams "do not start!" We do our best to dodge those landmines in our Week 4 fantasy bust picks, which include Dameon Pierce, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Trevor Lawrence, Zay Jones, and Aaron Rodgers.
