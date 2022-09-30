Dolphins QB depth chart: Tua Tagovailoa injuries lead Miami to dress two backups for 'Thursday Night Football'

Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Defense rankings Week 5: Who to start, sit at D/ST in fantasy football
With another week in the books, nearly a quarter of the NFL regular season has concluded. We have a much bigger sample size with which to analyze all 32 D/STs and a much better picture of which defenses are studs and which are duds. Our Week 5 fantasy defense rankings will help guide you to the best matchups, key sleepers, and cream of the waiver-wire streaming crop.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Jonathan Taylor playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Colts-Broncos Thursday Night Football
It doesn't get much worse than the consensus No. 1 overall pick in fantasy football drafts being "questionable" for a Thursday Night game, but that's the situation Jonathan Taylor and his owners find themselves in ahead of the Colts' Week 5 showdown with the Broncos. Taylor seems more likely to be ruled out than actually playing, but if he has any chance of suiting up, you know Indianapolis will take it down to the last possible minute before making a decision. That means fantasy owners with Taylor and handcuffs Nyheim Hines/Phillip Lindsay need to stay on top of all the latest injury updates before locking in their first start 'em, sit 'em decision of the week.
ng-sportingnews.com
Steelers name Kenny Pickett starting QB: Why Pittsburgh benched Mitchell Trubisky after four games
They picked Kenny Pickett on a Thursday, now they're choosing him for Sundays. When the Steelers selected Pittsburgh passer Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, it was only a matter of time until Mike Tomlin and Co. would turn to the rookie in the fall. His time came on Sunday, in a loss to the Jets, when he replaced a struggling Mitch Trubisky.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Bailey Zappe's first NFL touchdown pass in Patriots vs. Packers game was controversial
Few had ever heard of Patriots third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe before Sunday. But when Brian Hoyer (who himself was filling in for the injured Mac Jones) left New England's game against Green Bay with a head injury, Zappe was called upon to lead the offense. He was impressive in his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ng-sportingnews.com
Broncos RB depth chart: Will Melvin Gordon or Mike Boone lead backfield after Javonte Williams' injury?
The Broncos suffered a major blow to their already reeling offense in Week 4 when Javonte Williams went down with a knee injury. Williams suffered the injury early in the third quarter and was quickly ruled out for the game. He was seen on crutches afterward and reports indicated that Denver feared his injury was "serious."
ng-sportingnews.com
How Ravens' fourth-quarter meltdown — from end zone interception to untimely tackle — doomed Baltimore in loss to Bills
For the second time in three weeks, the Ravens have suffered a loss following a second-half meltdown, this time falling 23-20 to the Bills in Baltimore. It appeared as if Lamar Jackson and Co. would run the Bills out of the stadium in the first half, rushing out to a 20-3 lead before entering halftime with a score of 20-10. But Buffalo outscored Baltimore 13-0 in the second half, capped with a last-second field goal to advance to 3-1 on the season.
ng-sportingnews.com
Lions vs. NFL officials: How a crucial stop waved off vs. Seahawks proved consequential, adds to controversy
Detroit Lions fans, stop reading if you'd heard this before: The Lions were the victims of questionable officiating. With the Seahawks already up 31-23 late in the third quarter, Geno Smith's offense was facing a third-and-16 after an intentional grounding penalty. Smith spiked an incompletion on what looked like a miscommunication with his receivers, and it looked like the Lions were going to get the ball back in a one-possession game.
ng-sportingnews.com
Brian Robinson Jr. injury timeline: How Commanders RB made remarkable five-week recovery from offseason shooting
One of the Commanders' top acquisitions of the 2022 NFL Draft is in position to make a much-awaited — and long-postponed — debut. Washington coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Monday that running back Brian Robinson Jr., the Commanders' third-round pick at No. 98 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, has been cleared by team doctors to return to football activities. That follows a preseason shooting incident that resulted in Robinson's placement on injured reserve.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ng-sportingnews.com
Where is Odell Beckham Jr.? Latest news, rumors for NFL free agent's possible 2022 landing spots
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. enjoyed a resurgence of sorts in 2021, after the Rams signed him when the Browns waived him. Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards with the Rams in eight games, but his real impact was in the playoffs, where he caught 25 passes for 316 yards and a pair of touchdowns, with nine of those grabs and 117 yards coming in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 4 game
Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season will conclude with an NFC West battle between the Rams and 49ers on "Monday Night Football." San Francisco will look to get back on track after an ugly 11-10 loss to Denver in Week 3. The 49ers' offense struggled against the Broncos, allowing four sacks and committing three turnovers. Ball security will be key for Jimmy Garoppolo and Co. as they attempt to move down the field against an Aaron Donald-led defensive unit.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 5 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Is it possible to go overboard with weekly fantasy football projections and rankings? Maybe, but...nah. The more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can take in, the more it will sharpen your Week 5 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions. To prove we're disciples of the “more is better”...
ng-sportingnews.com
Kenny Pickett's rookie debut still a big win for Steelers despite loss to Jets
The Steelers had already lost their game against the Jets by deciding to stick with Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback for one more forgettable outing. The scoreboard in Pittsburgh showed the home team blew a 10-point fourth-quarter to fall 24-20 in the final seconds. But the Steelers would have had zero chance to win in the first place had they not made a mid-game QB switch to rookie Kenny Pickett.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ng-sportingnews.com
Manningcast guest list Week 4: Here's who will join Peyton, Eli Manning on 'Monday Night Football'
"Monday Night Football" is set to put a cap on Week 4 with a rematch of the 2022 NFC championship game between the Rams and the 49ers. For the third time in four weeks, NFL fans will have the option to watch the Joe Buck and Troy Aikman-led broadcast or the popular alternate Manningcast.
ng-sportingnews.com
How George Kittle is still making an impact for the 49ers, despite lack of targets, offensive production
Fantasy owners beware: George Kittle dropped another stinker. The 49ers tight end reeled in two catches for a paltry 24 yards on "Monday Night Football," further frustrating fans who hoped to see the long-haired pass-catcher get more involved in Kyle Shanahan's aerial attack. Those believing that Kittle's fortunes would change with the reascension of Jimmy Garoppolo have been sadly mistaken through 2.5 games.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 5 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
Fantasy football owners face tough start 'em, sit 'em questions right away in Week 5 with a potential battle of backup RBs in the Colts-Broncos Thursday night showdown, and things don't get much easier heading into the weekend. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 5 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
ng-sportingnews.com
Mike Tomlin explains why Steelers put Kenny Pickett in, replaced Mitch Trubisky: 'We needed a spark'
The Steelers didn't do much in the first half of their Week 4 loss to the Jets. Pittsburgh scored just six points and had five drives that lasted four or fewer plays. So, with the team trailing 10-6 at halftime, Mike Tomlin was faced with a decision. Would he stick with Mitch Trubisky or would he turn to rookie Kenny Pickett at quarterback?
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jonathan Taylor, Javonte Williams, Cordarrelle Patterson affecting Week 5 waiver pickups
There weren't many running back injuries this past Sunday, but the three that occurred are big ones. Indianapolis's Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Denver's Javonte Williams (knee), and Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson's (knee) status for coming weeks are murky, and fantasy football owners are already scrambling to fill potential Week 5 holes on the waiver wire.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ranking Wisconsin's 7 best coaching candidates to replace Paul Chryst
Wisconsin parted ways with Paul Chryst on Sunday. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will serve as interim coach, according to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg. It's a surprise move of sorts for one of the stable programs in the Big Ten West. Chryst took over for Gary Andersen after the...
Rece Davis Shares Lee Corso Update After He Missed ‘College GameDay’
The show’s host provided an update on his iconic crew member.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Brian Robinson Jr., D'Andre Swift, David Montgomery, more affecting Week 5 RB rankings
PDAAs we approach Week 5, fantasy football owners need to monitor the potential returns of several key running backs who failed to suit up last week. Brian Robinson Jr.'s, D'Andre Swift's, David Montgomery's, Alvin Kamara's, and Gus Edwards' statuses for the coming weeks are trending in the right direction, and knowing the latest injury updates for these RBs is important as you ready your Week 5 RB rankings and waiver wire pickups.
Comments / 0