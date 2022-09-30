Read full article on original website
Cleveland Guardians end regular season with 9-2 win over KC; on to the postseason
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The regularly scheduled portion of your broadcast has ended. Now the fun begins. The Guardians ended the regular season on Wednesday afternoon with a 9-2 victory over the Royals at Progressive Field. The went 92-70, their best finish since they went 93-69 in 2019. But unlike that year, the Guardians still have some baseball to play.
How Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Falcons
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Without Myles Garrett due to his car accident, the Browns had trouble containing the Falcons’ offense during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. On 55 snaps, cornerback Denzel Ward led the unit in overall defensive grading with an overall 86.7 rating, according to Pro Football Focus.
Joe Burrow describes having ‘fuzzy recollection’ after games; is sure he’s had concussions
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow reached out to Tua Tagovailoa earlier this week as the Dolphins quarterback recovers from the concussion he suffered last week in a loss to the Bengals. While Burrow has never been knocked during a game like Tagovailoa was, he told reporters on Wednesday that...
Kenny Pickett will be Steelers’ starting QB vs. Bills
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin never had a definitive timeline on when to hand the keys to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense to Kenny Pickett. If anything, Tomlin wanted to delay a move that seemed inevitable from the moment the Steelers drafted Pickett with the 20th overall pick six months ago. Asked as recently as a week ago how he would know it’s time, Tomlin shrugged and said simply “you just kind of know when you’re there.”
On Myles Garrett and Greedy Williams returning to the Browns practice field to start the week: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns were back on the practice field on Wednesday getting ready to face the Chargers on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium and they had a very important player back on the field. Defensive end Myles Garrett, who missed Sunday’s game in Atlanta, practiced for the first time since crashing his Porsche last week.
By the numbers: Bengals’ passing numbers keep rising
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati is back to having a top 10 passing offense after Joe Burrow threw for 287 yards against the Dolphins. The Bengals still have work to do in some other key categories — rushing offense, scoring and red zone efficiency — but have made significant strides in sacks per attempt and giveaways. One key to overcoming those mistakes has been a third-down conversion percentage that ranks near the top of the league.
Jacoby Brissett discusses Amari Cooper, QB sneaks: Transcript
BEREA, Ohio - Jacoby Brissett answered questions from reporters on Wednesday prior to the team’s practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Below is the transcript as provided by the Browns media-relations department.
How Joe Burrow, Hayden Hurst and the rest of the Bengals offense graded vs. the Dolphins
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Bengals offense was steady during the first half of Thursday’s 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins. Tee Higgins led the Bengals offense with an overall offensive grade of 85.0, according to Pro Football Focus. On 53 snaps, Joe Mixon led the team in pass-block grading...
Previewing Browns vs. Chargers with Tim Bielik, Jeff Lloyd on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Tim Bielik of cleveland.com breaks down the...
Guardians AL wild card start times vs. Tampa set for 12:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — First pitch for the American League wild card series opener on Friday and game two Saturday between the Guardians and Tampa Bay is set for 12:07 p.m. on ESPN. Major League Baseball announced the start times for all four wild card series games on Wednesday with...
Browns cornerback Greedy Williams designated to return from IR, ready to help struggling secondary
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns cornerback Greedy Williams is no stranger to injuries derailing part -- or all -- of a promising season. A hamstring injury suffered in practice disrupted the early part of his rookie season, causing him to miss four games. A nerve issue in his shoulder cost him his entire 2020 campaign. After playing 16 of 17 games in 2021 and establishing himself as the third corner, another hamstring injury caught him this training camp, again in practice.
Despite playing through rib injury, Justin Herbert will give Browns defense most daunting test of the season so far
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns defense will face its toughest test of the season on Sunday when the Los Angeles Chargers come to town. Cleveland, a team that’s struggled with blown coverages throughout its first four games, will be going against the top passing offense in the league. Chargers...
Zac Taylor talks struggling run game, Tee Higgins injury update: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are sitting in as good of a position as they could have considering the last two weeks of the regular season. They’ve won two games in a row and have a chance to get above .500 with a win over the Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore.
Zac Taylor on Bengals injury updates, stopping the Ravens’ offense: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have perhaps their most important game of the season upcoming on Sunday in Baltimore as they’ll look to get above .500 for the first time this season. At his Wednesday press conference, coach Zac Taylor talked about a wide range of topics, from...
Myles Garrett returns to practice after accident with a pep in his step and a wink for the cameras; set to face Chargers
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett, who flipped his Porsche multiple times on Sept. 26, returned to the practice field on Wednesday with a pep in his step and a wink for the cameras and as the Browns prepare to face the 2-2 Chargers and their elite quarterback Justin Herbert on Sunday.
Baker Mayfield worse with Panthers than with Browns, Super Bowl champ says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Baker Mayfield may not care about fans booing him. But it doesn’t mean he’s not catching heat for his rough start with the Carolina Panthers. Following a loss to the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday, Mayfield was the talk of ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday. The question was whether or not he’s gotten worse as a quarterback after leaving the Cleveland Browns.
Joe Burrow on the Ravens secondary, his respect for Lamar Jackson : Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow spoke to reporters on Wednesday to preview the game on Sunday night against Baltimore. The Bengals swept the Ravens last year with Burrow putting up gaudy numbers in both games. Burrow set a new franchise single-game passing record in the 41-21 last December with 525 passing yards.
Joe Burrow on launching his new foundation: ‘It was the perfect time’
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Food insecurity is a personal topic to Joe Burrow. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and Athens, Ohio, native has shed light on the subject dating back to his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech back in 2019, when he acknowledged the issue in his hometown. Burrow is acting on his...
When will the Browns unleash Cade York? Guardians vs. Rays preview; Jose Ramirez’s Hall prospects: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we preview the Guardians’ playoff series vs. the Rays, as well as discuss the Browns’ struggles in Atlanta, and whether they will unleash kicker Cade York going forward.
Watch Josh Naylor drive in a pair for the Guardians with an RBI double in the first inning vs. KC (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After two days off, Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor made his presence felt Wednesday when he doubled in a pair of first inning runs against Kansas City to give Cleveland an early lead. Naylor, who entered the game with three hits in 19 at-bats during Cleveland’s...
