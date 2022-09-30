ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Kenny Pickett will be Steelers’ starting QB vs. Bills

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin never had a definitive timeline on when to hand the keys to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense to Kenny Pickett. If anything, Tomlin wanted to delay a move that seemed inevitable from the moment the Steelers drafted Pickett with the 20th overall pick six months ago. Asked as recently as a week ago how he would know it’s time, Tomlin shrugged and said simply “you just kind of know when you’re there.”
Cleveland.com

By the numbers: Bengals’ passing numbers keep rising

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati is back to having a top 10 passing offense after Joe Burrow threw for 287 yards against the Dolphins. The Bengals still have work to do in some other key categories — rushing offense, scoring and red zone efficiency — but have made significant strides in sacks per attempt and giveaways. One key to overcoming those mistakes has been a third-down conversion percentage that ranks near the top of the league.
Cleveland.com

Browns cornerback Greedy Williams designated to return from IR, ready to help struggling secondary

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns cornerback Greedy Williams is no stranger to injuries derailing part -- or all -- of a promising season. A hamstring injury suffered in practice disrupted the early part of his rookie season, causing him to miss four games. A nerve issue in his shoulder cost him his entire 2020 campaign. After playing 16 of 17 games in 2021 and establishing himself as the third corner, another hamstring injury caught him this training camp, again in practice.
Cleveland.com

Baker Mayfield worse with Panthers than with Browns, Super Bowl champ says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Baker Mayfield may not care about fans booing him. But it doesn’t mean he’s not catching heat for his rough start with the Carolina Panthers. Following a loss to the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday, Mayfield was the talk of ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday. The question was whether or not he’s gotten worse as a quarterback after leaving the Cleveland Browns.
Cleveland.com

When will the Browns unleash Cade York? Guardians vs. Rays preview; Jose Ramirez’s Hall prospects: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we preview the Guardians’ playoff series vs. the Rays, as well as discuss the Browns’ struggles in Atlanta, and whether they will unleash kicker Cade York going forward.
