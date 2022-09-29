Jaguars fans protest Lamar Jackson winning 'NVP' after Nickelodeon deletes Twitter poll favoring Trevor Lawrence

For the second time in three weeks, the Ravens have suffered a loss following a second-half meltdown, this time falling 23-20 to the Bills in Baltimore. It appeared as if Lamar Jackson and Co. would run the Bills out of the stadium in the first half, rushing out to a 20-3 lead before entering halftime with a score of 20-10. But Buffalo outscored Baltimore 13-0 in the second half, capped with a last-second field goal to advance to 3-1 on the season.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO