Man shot in leg at East Village trolley station

San Diego police are investigating after a man was shot in his leg at an East Village trolley station Thursday evening.

Police officers in the area heard gunfire, then quickly found the injured man at the station on Park Boulevard at Market Street, Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, he said.

No description of the shooter was immediately available.

