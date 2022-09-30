MESA, Ariz. -- Thad Ward may be known best for his slider, but his fastball stood out in his first Arizona Fall League start. Ward went 4 2/3 innings and struck out seven as the Scottsdale Scorpions cruised to a 12-5 victory, their second win over the Mesa Solar Sox in the first two days of the developmental circuit's season. The Red Sox right-hander operated mostly at 91-94 mph with his two-seamer but located it well and notched all seven of his whiffs with his second-best pitch.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO