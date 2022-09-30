Read full article on original website
No. 62! Judge breaks Maris’ all-time AL HR record
ARLINGTON -- When Babe Ruth set a new league record with his 60th home run of the 1927 season, the bombastic Bambino had thumped his chest, challenging the world to match that staggering total. An exhausted Roger Maris edged "The Babe" on the last day of the 1961 season, later expressing a feeling of “exultation” that the chase was over.
'K'ing Cole: Ace sets Yankees' strikeout record
ARLINGTON -- The familiar Louisiana drawl spilled from the Bluetooth speakers in the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Field late on Tuesday evening, joining the Yankees as they raised plastic glasses of bubbly. While Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole were toasted on an unforgettable night of statistical achievements, a surprise...
Judge (1-for-5) still looking for 62 after G1 win
ARLINGTON -- The Yankees are giving Aaron Judge every possible opportunity to hit a 62nd homer and surpass Roger Maris as the American League’s new single-season champion. Though Aaron Boone says there’s no one better equipped to deal with the accompanying madness, the manager acknowledges: “It has been a lot.”
Helsley exits final outing before postseason with jammed right finger
PITTSBURGH -- Scheduled to pitch one inning and then rest until the start of the postseason on Friday, Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley jammed the middle finger on his right hand following his fifth pitch in the eighth inning of St. Louis' 8-7 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday. • Postseason ticket...
These Rays starred in September
BOSTON -- While we wait for the Rays’ postseason plans to come into clearer focus over the final days of the regular season, let’s take one last look back at their top players over the last month. If you want a refresher on our past monthly award winners,...
'It feels close': Arraez on brink of hitting history
CHICAGO -- Luis Arraez can see the finish line. Sure, he's set to limp across that finish line at decidedly less than 100 percent as he nurses tightness and pain in his left hamstring, but the end is in sight, nonetheless. And the prize that lies on the other side is one that he's dreamt of his entire life: His first career batting title.
'Hot at the right time': McNeil closing in on NL batting title
NEW YORK -- Certain awards suit certain players. For years, Jacob deGrom pined for a Cy Young Award plaque; to see him take home two in a row in 2018-19 seemed only natural. When Pete Alonso won the Major League home run crown in 2019, that tracked. • NL Wild...
Lynch's night unravels in 'frustrating' end to season
CLEVELAND -- With a bunt hit and a broken-bat single in the fifth inning on Tuesday night, the Guardians had the momentum on their side against Royals starter Daniel Lynch. It increased when Myles Straw and Amed Rosario executed a double steal against Lynch with José Ramírez at the plate. And like a script the Royals have been trying to rewrite all season, Ramírez unleashed his MVP swing for a two-run double that opened Cleveland’s scoring in Kansas City’s 5-3 loss at Progressive Field in its penultimate game of the season.
Catcher Torrens takes mound, makes history
SEATTLE -- This penultimate day of the regular season was always going to be a headache for the Mariners. When the revised schedule was released after the lockout was lifted in March -- which resulted in a delayed start and finish to the regular season -- manager Scott Servais had a hunch that a nine-day stretch with 10 games leading into a hopeful postseason appearance would hamper his roster, particularly pitching-wise.
Rosario's value on display in latest 3-hit performance
CLEVELAND -- Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario doesn’t have the flashiest style of play. He ranks in the bottom half of the league in more Statcast categories than he does in the top half. Most of his stats aren’t attention-grabbing. And yet, he’s one of the most critical pieces...
12 potential candidates for White Sox manager
CHICAGO -- Who’s next?. That question now falls front and center for White Sox general manager Rick Hahn after Tony La Russa announced his managerial retirement at a Monday afternoon press conference at Guaranteed Rate Field’s Conference and Learning Center. It’s a question he was prepared to answer after the 2020 season, when Rick Renteria was dismissed, but the answer was somewhat provided for him.
15 facts about Judge's historic season
It's now Aaron Judge, then Roger Maris, then Babe Ruth. Judge hit home run No. 62 in Game 161, a historic milestone for both the Yankees and Major League Baseball. • No. 62! Judge breaks Maris’ all-time AL HR record. This season, Judge has surpassed every Yankees legend --...
Crew's starters finishing strong after battling injuries in '22
MILWAUKEE -- The past handful of days show what might have been had the 2022 Brewers kept their starting rotation as healthy and productive as it had been the year before. And what could be next year if Corbin Burnes isn’t the only one to reach the 30-start plateau.
Four no more: Irvin drops ERA to 3.98 with 6 scoreless frames
OAKLAND -- After a pair of rough outings pushed his ERA above 4.00 for the first time since the start of the season, Cole Irvin entered his final start of 2022 on Tuesday knowing precisely what was required to get it back under. Facing a potent Angels offense that was...
Cobb finishes season strong in place of Rodón
SAN DIEGO -- The Giants were forced to shuffle their pitching plans after left-hander Carlos Rodón was ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, but they found an eager replacement in veteran Alex Cobb, who volunteered to pitch on short rest on Tuesday night. “The reason we’re...
Red Sox prospect Ward turns on the heat in Fall League
MESA, Ariz. -- Thad Ward may be known best for his slider, but his fastball stood out in his first Arizona Fall League start. Ward went 4 2/3 innings and struck out seven as the Scottsdale Scorpions cruised to a 12-5 victory, their second win over the Mesa Solar Sox in the first two days of the developmental circuit's season. The Red Sox right-hander operated mostly at 91-94 mph with his two-seamer but located it well and notched all seven of his whiffs with his second-best pitch.
Sánchez hits oppo jack following 3-hit night
MIAMI -- “It doesn’t matter how you start, it’s how you finish” is not only a saying that Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez likes, but it is also one he hopes to fulfill. Sánchez went deep in Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss to the Braves at...
Rays headed to Cleveland as AL's No. 6 seed
BOSTON -- Last week, the Rays set out on a nine-game, three-city road trip not knowing where it would end. The American League Wild Card race was uncertain enough at that point that it could have taken them back home to Tropicana Field or to Toronto, Seattle or Cleveland. •...
Clinching NL East 'extra sweet' for Braves
MIAMI -- Two days after delivering the critical blow in the National League East race, the Braves popped champagne and celebrated what will be considered one of the most memorable and appreciated division titles in club history. • NLDS Game 1: Tuesday on FOX/FS1. Counted out in June and bruised...
Hear how longtime Yanks broadcasters called No. 62
The Yankees' broadcasters took full advantage of Aaron Judge's historic moment on Tuesday, when Judge hit home run No. 62 to break Roger Maris' AL home run record. At 84 years old, WFAN radio broadcaster John Sterling, who has called Yankees games since 1989, gave his usual "It is high, it is far, it is gone!" from the booth at Globe Life Field.
