Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Warriors Could Punish Green After Altercation With Poole
Golden State reportedly is considering discipline for Draymond Green following a physical confrontation at practice Wednesday.
Sporting News
Why did Ryan Matterson choose to serve a suspension rather than pay a fine?
Parramatta forward Ryan Matterson has explained his reasoning behind why he elected to accept a three-match suspension rather than pay a $4,000 fine, after he was the only player cited for foul play in last weekend’s grand final. The 27-year-old was given the option of pleading guilty and receiving...
Sporting News
'Struggled to breathe' - Nick Kyrgios overcomes tough start to win on return at the Japan Open
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has made a winning return to the court as he overcame an early scare to beat Taiwan’s Tseng Chun-hsin 6-3 6-1 on Tuesday night at the Japan Open. Kyrgios hadn't played competively in a nearly a month after his quarter-final exit at the US...
Sporting News
How to watch the NHL preseason without cable: Live streams, schedule for last week of tune-up games
Hockey fans, the NHL regular season is nearly here. We are in the final week of the preseason, with Saturday, Oct. 8 marking the final day of warming contests ahead of the regular season. Teams have begun to cut down their rosters, sending players down to the AHL or back...
NHL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Sporting News
Ben Hunt will finish his career at the Dragons - but what does it mean for everyone else?
Ben Hunt has officially inked a two-year extension with St George Illawarra, keeping him at the club until the end of 2025 and likely the end of his career. The 32-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Red V, finishing in the top-three for the Dally M Medal count and helping Queensland to a shock State of Origin series win.
Sporting News
'History is on our side': Can the Black Ferns lift to the Red Roses' level?
The Black Ferns may have demolished their opposition so far this International season, but just how close they are to competing with the northern giants of England and France is still a relative mystery. The Ferns suffered the four biggest losses in the team’s history on their northern tour last...
Sporting News
NHL Metropolitan predictions 2022: Final standings, playoff projections, winning pick
The Metropolitan Division in the NHL always seems to be one of the most competitive. So it comes as no surprise that heading into the 2022-23 season, there is more than half of the division that is seen as Cup contenders. Last year saw the Hurricanes and Rangers take a...
NHL・
Comments / 0